The Federal Government yesterday said in 2014 and 15, Nigeria lost about $9bn to illegal mining.



The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, who addressed State House reporters after the cabinet meeting, quoted a report released by the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative.



The minister said the loss is from such illegally exported items as gold, lead, zinc, tin and coal.



He said if Nigeria could stop the spate of illegal activities by Nigerians and their foreign collaborators, the revenue from the sector would significantly improve.



He said the Federal Executive Council approved N987m for the procurement of 50 Hilux vehicles to enable the special mines taskforce to monitor and curb illegal mining activities in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.



Fayemi said each vehicle would be purchased for N19.3 million.



He stated: "The Special Mines Surveillance Task Force is made up of all security agencies. The DSS, the Police, the Civil Defence, EFCC and the National Security Adviser's Office.



"You may be aware that over the course of last year, the police have established Mines Police and we now have a Commissioner of Police in-charge of Mines Police. We have a Commandant from the Civil Defence also exclusively deployed for mines activities.



“If we can stop the spate of illegal activities, not just by Nigerians but by Nigerians in collaboration with some foreigners, we will significantly improve the revenue that comes from that sector, increase the contributions to GDP, increase the royalty to government and also provide more jobs for our people."



The minister said another effort towards reducing illegal and informal activities was the formalisation of small scale miners and artisan miners.

Amazing Nigeria can grow the economy by 9 billion dollars by essentially enforcing rule of law. The mineral sector has plenty of potential especially if Nigerians process them and move up value chain. Easy example being iron, and steel. 1 Like 1 Share

They won't stop illegal mining up north but they are against oil bunkering down south. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Your comment senseless. Why did they buy the vehicles then? Did you not read about the arrest of illegal miners in Your comment senseless. Why did they buy the vehicles then? Did you not read about the arrest of illegal miners in Plataue Niger or Kwara this year. 6 Likes 1 Share

Your comment senseless. Why did they buy the vehicles then? Did you not read about the illegal miners in Plataue? So ur comment is sensible?They should deploy the army over dia the way they did down south to stop them..No be by buying vehicle..Police wey go go dia collaborate with criminals na dem dem wan rely on. So ur comment is sensible?They should deploy the army over dia the way they did down south to stop them..No be by buying vehicle..Police wey go go dia collaborate with criminals na dem dem wan rely on. 6 Likes 3 Shares

This Buhari regime just like to they quote money anyhow, meanwhile the masses no dey see anything. Eg Budget, recovered loot, returned loot, borrowed money about na loot self etc 1 Like

Lol still talking nonsense instead of just reading. Stop being emotional and just think for 2 minutes. The navy goes in because police are overwhelmed. The police NCSDC have been arresting illegal miners. The last part about corruption you can say same about illegal refineries.





"The Special Mines Surveillance Task Force is made up of all security agencies. The DSS, the Police, the Civil Defence, EFCC and the National Security Adviser's Office.

The are not just being vehicles guy. Lol still talking nonsense instead of just reading. Stop being emotional and just think for 2 minutes. The navy goes in because police are overwhelmed. The police NCSDC have been arresting illegal miners. The last part about corruption you can say same about illegal refineries.The are not just being vehicles guy. 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol still talking nonsense instead of just reading. Stop being emotional and just think for 2 minutes. The navy goes in because police are overwhelmed. The police NCSDC have been arresting illegal miners. The last part about corruption you can say same about illegal refineries.









The are not just being vehicles guy.



Your govt is fighting illegal miners in the pages of news paper..They should use the same seriousness ad aggressiveness they use in combating oil bunkering against illegal miners..Simple

Police,civil defence ad co won't solve the problem. Your govt is fighting illegal miners in the pages of news paper..They should use the same seriousness ad aggressiveness they use in combating oil bunkering against illegal miners..SimplePolice,civil defence ad co won't solve the problem. 3 Likes 1 Share

Yes they should take the job as serious as you do at saving face. Lol it's funny how you shifted goal post so quick. I agree they need to step up efforts it's the first sensible thing you said congratulations.



those Chinese and Nigerians sitting in jail are just newspaper stories. Yes they should take the job as serious as you do at saving face. Lol it's funny how you shifted goal post so quick. I agree they need to step up efforts it's the first sensible thing you said congratulations.those Chinese and Nigerians sitting in jail are just newspaper stories. 4 Likes 1 Share

Amazing Nigeria can grow the economy by 9 billion dollars by essentially enforcing rule of law. The mineral sector has plenty of potential especially if Nigerians process them and move up value chain. Easy example being iron, and steel.

Actually, they will lose a couple of billion Naira. If they stop the "illegal mining" it means nobody is actually removing the $9 billion worth of stones from the ground. We go back to zero. Plus the country would have spent N19 million per vehicle outside personnel costs just to bring us back to zero. The wiser way would have been to lower the requirements for the mining activities, register most of the miners, and collect tax from them. Then the country actually makes some money. Actually, they will lose a couple of billion Naira. If they stop the "illegal mining" it means nobody is actually removing the $9 billion worth of stones from the ground. We go back to zero. Plus the country would have spent N19 million per vehicle outside personnel costs just to bring us back to zero. The wiser way would have been to lower the requirements for the mining activities, register most of the miners, and collect tax from them. Then the country actually makes some money. 1 Like

Actually, they will lose a couple of billion Naira. If they stop the "illegal mining" it means nobody is actually removing the $9 billion worth of stones from the ground. We go back to zero. Plus the country would have spent N19 million per vehicle outside personnel costs just to bring us back to zero. The wiser way would have been to lower the requirements for the mining activities, register most of the miners, and collect tax from them. Then the country actually makes some money.

First bold point is true only if legal miners don't replace them. After new miners come the millions are offset by billions. That's especially true if they are processing minerals like gem stones smuggled rough.



Lower mining requirements to what? Is it very tedious to register as small scale miner? Anyway the government working towards that goal of registering more miners.



The minister said another effort towards reducing illegal and informal activities was the formalisation of small scale miners and artisan miners. First bold point is true only if legal miners don't replace them. After new miners come the millions are offset by billions. That's especially true if they are processing minerals like gem stones smuggled rough.Lower mining requirements to what? Is it very tedious to register as small scale miner? Anyway the government working towards that goal of registering more miners. 3 Likes 1 Share

First bold point is true only if legal miners don't replace them. After new miners come the millions are offset by billions. That's especially true if they are processing minerals like gem stones smuggled rough.



Lower mining requirements to what? Is it very tedious to register as small scale miner? Anyway the government working towards that goal of registering more miners.







Thats assuming the presence of the illegal miners somehow reduces the output of the legal miners. Mining is not like oil where you just puncture the pipeline. It is a stationary, long, hard digging job. If the legal miners are not already there it would be more of an expansion problem than an illegal mining issue. So it would still be more cost effective to simply, cheaply license the miners. When so much money is leaking and few companies expanding as fast it is an indicator that it is easier to do it the illegal way than to just go through government. The government always has a way of making things harder. Thats assuming the presence of the illegal miners somehow reduces the output of the legal miners. Mining is not like oil where you just puncture the pipeline. It is a stationary, long, hard digging job. If the legal miners are not already there it would be more of an expansion problem than an illegal mining issue. So it would still be more cost effective to simply, cheaply license the miners. When so much money is leaking and few companies expanding as fast it is an indicator that it is easier to do it the illegal way than to just go through government. The government always has a way of making things harder. 1 Like 1 Share

Whoever is against illegal is an enemy of the state.



How can we stay idle when the government are not ready to tap into the natural resources.



Besides, illegal gold is very cheap in the black market. Big Ups to all risk takers

Thats assuming the presence of the illegal miners somehow reduces the output of the legal miners. Mining is not like oil where you just puncture the pipeline. It is a stationary, long, hard digging job. If the legal miners are not already there it would be more of an expansion problem than an illegal mining issue. So it would still be more cost effective to simply, cheaply license the miners. When so much money is leaking and few companies expanding as fast it is an indicator that it is easier to do it the illegal way than to just go through government. The government always has a way of making things harder.

Well it does reduce output because legal miners can't access mines they aren't permitted to with mining lease. The illegal ones will, won't pay taxes or take care of environment. That's cost is passed to tax payers. It's no different from illegal fishing (besides fish repopulating).



They are free to apply for mining leases. Illegal miners like Chinese fly here to smuggle. They aren't interested in paper work and taxes. Again government already doing what your asking in having illegal miners register. They're even setting up lending for them. The fact is some would rather stay under in blackmarket. (Proof: look above this comment) Well it does reduce output because legal miners can't access mines they aren't permitted to with mining lease. The illegal ones will, won't pay taxes or take care of environment. That's cost is passed to tax payers. It's no different from illegal fishing (besides fish repopulating).They are free to apply for mining leases. Illegal miners like Chinese fly here to smuggle. They aren't interested in paper work and taxes. Again government already doing what your asking in having illegal miners register. They're even setting up lending for them. The fact is some would rather stay under in blackmarket. (Proof: look above this comment) 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria is never winning always losing..

Very useless apc government.



Achieve nothing.

the clueless bubu is not aware of wat goes on in His govt.the presidency don't hijack this buhari govt

They won't stop illegal mining up north but they are against oil bunkering down south. Must everything about Nigeria always be about north vs south? Must everything about Nigeria always be about north vs south?

Amazing Nigeria can grow the economy by 9 billion dollars by essentially enforcing rule of law. The mineral sector has plenty of potential especially if Nigerians process them and move up value chain. Easy example being iron, and steel. so u believe d story by fayemi?even if its true what does he want Nigerians 2do about it?if they had saved d 9b, would they share it 4 us?d monies they have saved, what have they done with it? so u believe d story by fayemi?even if its true what does he want Nigerians 2do about it?if they had saved d 9b, would they share it 4 us?d monies they have saved, what have they done with it?

Amazing Nigeria can grow the economy by 9 billion dollars by essentially enforcing rule of law. The mineral sector has plenty of potential especially if Nigerians process them and move up value chain. Easy example being iron, and steel.

Our myopic leaders are too focused on oil while other natural resources gets frittered away, look at the rosewood scandal I never imagine the timber market is lucrative and we still wasting time looking for oil. Our myopic leaders are too focused on oil while other natural resources gets frittered away, look at the rosewood scandal I never imagine the timber market is lucrative and we still wasting time looking for oil.