|Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by Blue3k2: 1:41am
The Federal Government yesterday said in 2014 and 15, Nigeria lost about $9bn to illegal mining.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/nigeria-loses-9bn-to-illegal-mining-in-2-years.html
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by Blue3k2: 1:47am
Amazing Nigeria can grow the economy by 9 billion dollars by essentially enforcing rule of law. The mineral sector has plenty of potential especially if Nigerians process them and move up value chain. Easy example being iron, and steel.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by ZorGBUooeh: 2:06am
They won't stop illegal mining up north but they are against oil bunkering down south.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by Blue3k2: 2:26am
ZorGBUooeh:
Your comment senseless. Why did they buy the vehicles then? Did you not read about the arrest of illegal miners in Plataue, Niger or Kwara this year.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by ZorGBUooeh: 2:32am
Blue3k2:So ur comment is sensible?They should deploy the army over dia the way they did down south to stop them..No be by buying vehicle..Police wey go go dia collaborate with criminals na dem dem wan rely on.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by ClassicMan202(m): 2:41am
This Buhari regime just like to they quote money anyhow, meanwhile the masses no dey see anything. Eg Budget, recovered loot, returned loot, borrowed money about na loot self etc
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by Blue3k2: 2:42am
ZorGBUooeh:
Lol still talking nonsense instead of just reading. Stop being emotional and just think for 2 minutes. The navy goes in because police are overwhelmed. The police NCSDC have been arresting illegal miners. The last part about corruption you can say same about illegal refineries.
"The Special Mines Surveillance Task Force is made up of all security agencies. The DSS, the Police, the Civil Defence, EFCC and the National Security Adviser's Office.
The are not just being vehicles guy.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by ZorGBUooeh: 3:14am
Blue3k2:Your govt is fighting illegal miners in the pages of news paper..They should use the same seriousness ad aggressiveness they use in combating oil bunkering against illegal miners..Simple
Police,civil defence ad co won't solve the problem.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by Blue3k2: 3:18am
ZorGBUooeh:
Yes they should take the job as serious as you do at saving face. Lol it's funny how you shifted goal post so quick. I agree they need to step up efforts it's the first sensible thing you said congratulations.
ZorGBUooeh:
those Chinese and Nigerians sitting in jail are just newspaper stories.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by ZorGBUooeh: 3:26am
Blue3k2:Shift which goal post?I still stand on what I said.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by Visionwriter: 4:43am
Blue3k2:
Actually, they will lose a couple of billion Naira. If they stop the "illegal mining" it means nobody is actually removing the $9 billion worth of stones from the ground. We go back to zero. Plus the country would have spent N19 million per vehicle outside personnel costs just to bring us back to zero. The wiser way would have been to lower the requirements for the mining activities, register most of the miners, and collect tax from them. Then the country actually makes some money.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by Blue3k2: 4:58am
Visionwriter:
First bold point is true only if legal miners don't replace them. After new miners come the millions are offset by billions. That's especially true if they are processing minerals like gem stones smuggled rough.
Lower mining requirements to what? Is it very tedious to register as small scale miner? Anyway the government working towards that goal of registering more miners.
The minister said another effort towards reducing illegal and informal activities was the formalisation of small scale miners and artisan miners.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by Visionwriter: 5:12am
Blue3k2:
Thats assuming the presence of the illegal miners somehow reduces the output of the legal miners. Mining is not like oil where you just puncture the pipeline. It is a stationary, long, hard digging job. If the legal miners are not already there it would be more of an expansion problem than an illegal mining issue. So it would still be more cost effective to simply, cheaply license the miners. When so much money is leaking and few companies expanding as fast it is an indicator that it is easier to do it the illegal way than to just go through government. The government always has a way of making things harder.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by wickyyolo: 5:20am
Whoever is against illegal is an enemy of the state.
How can we stay idle when the government are not ready to tap into the natural resources.
Besides, illegal gold is very cheap in the black market. Big Ups to all risk takers
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by Blue3k2: 5:32am
Visionwriter:
Well it does reduce output because legal miners can't access mines they aren't permitted to with mining lease. The illegal ones will, won't pay taxes or take care of environment. That's cost is passed to tax payers. It's no different from illegal fishing (besides fish repopulating).
They are free to apply for mining leases. Illegal miners like Chinese fly here to smuggle. They aren't interested in paper work and taxes. Again government already doing what your asking in having illegal miners register. They're even setting up lending for them. The fact is some would rather stay under in blackmarket. (Proof: look above this comment)
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by kay29000(m): 10:32am
Hmm
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by NLevents: 10:33am
People need to understand that illegality is affecting our dear country.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by olagoke157: 10:33am
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by twilliamx: 10:34am
Nigeria is never winning always losing..
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by UncleSnr(m): 10:36am
Seun, why can't we create polls?
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by juman(m): 10:36am
Very useless apc government.
Achieve nothing.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by osazsky(m): 10:36am
the clueless bubu is not aware of wat goes on in His govt.the presidency don't hijack this buhari govt
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by HERSLEY(f): 10:37am
Hmmmm issorait
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by obailala(m): 10:38am
ZorGBUooeh:Must everything about Nigeria always be about north vs south?
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by UbanmeUdie: 10:39am
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by Oxster(m): 10:44am
Abeg make FG free people may the Hustle out their money Since the ain't paying
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by Primusinterpares(m): 10:52am
where are the legal minners.?
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by lexy2014: 10:59am
Blue3k2:so u believe d story by fayemi?even if its true what does he want Nigerians 2do about it?if they had saved d 9b, would they share it 4 us?d monies they have saved, what have they done with it?
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by sanpipita(m): 11:05am
Blue3k2:
Our myopic leaders are too focused on oil while other natural resources gets frittered away, look at the rosewood scandal I never imagine the timber market is lucrative and we still wasting time looking for oil.
|Re: Nigeria Loses $9bn To Illegal Mining In 2 Years by sanpipita(m): 11:06am
lexy2014:
He didn't say they saved 9b, read the story again.
