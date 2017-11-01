₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by NewsWorthy247: 2:41am
SARS is a unit of the Nigeria Police Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department . Its duty is to arrest and investigate assassins, armed robbers, kidnappers and people involved in violent crimes.
There are numerous stories on social media from young men and women on the horrible activities of SARS operatives. According to multiple reports over time, SARS has shifted from its major duty.
A Lagos based man, identified as Martins Dareno has taken to social media to narrate his ordeal in the hands of the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives yesterday in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.
Read his Story below ;
“SARS NEEDS TO STOP THE ABUSE OF INNOCENT CITIZENS
The wanton abuse of power by the officers of the special anti robbery squad (SARS) is becoming unbearable. How does harassing innocent Nigerians constitute as their job?
On my way to work yesterday the 20th of Nov 2017 on an okada on Erunwen road in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, a mini Suzuki bus overtook us and suddenly halted in front of the bike that was conveying me to work. Out of the bus came 3 armed men with SARS boldly written on their shirts pointing guns at us. The sudden stop of the bike made us fall at the middle of the road and in the process the hot silencer of the Okada burnt through my trousers and was burning my flesh. I was screaming for help so the bike could be taken off my leg but these “police officers” were more interested in bundling us into their bus.
I’m a certified Computer Programmer and web site designer and I work as a back-end admin for a top hotel here in Ikorodu. I also do other web related jobs freelance such as building websites for several clients. I have never involved myself in cyber crime of any sort. The revenue I make off my jobs keeps me humble as my needs are not much.
After bungling us into the bus, with my leg badly burnt and bleeding, I asked them what crime had I committed? They asked for my phone, I asked them again, what crime had I committed, they promptly pointed their guns towards me. I gave them my phone because I’ve heard how they kill people who resist them recklessly and I was not looking to be a statistic.
They begun driving all around aimlessly while checking our phones. They tried to open my Facebook app but my the data wasn’t on. Since they couldn’t get any info from FB, they decided to look at my photo gallery. When it seemed like the type of evidence they were looking for was not available and all he saw were my screenshots chats and he began to delete them. Delete?
At that point I became livid, Hello sir, those screenshots are back end admin usernames and passwords for the web designs of my clients. No! You don’t have the right to do that sir, but that infuriated them and they began punching and slapping me from all directions. The officer with my phone deleted my first photo folder and was moving to wipe out my whole gallery folder when I yanked my phone from him. They hit me harder pointing that they will kill me and dump me by the roadside and nobody will do anything to them. At this point I could not feel my toes as my burnt leg was bleeding out.
I thought to myself that when i woke up that morning, dealing with the Nigerian police in this manner was not what i planned for. what was my crime again? Being a computer savvy youth with a phone and training myself to make a decent living with my skills.
I remembered that in the news recently some SARS officers while chasing a suspected Internet fraudster, Badoo at the Ogoja Market along LASU-Igando Road, had started shooting sporadically and in the process, a stray bullet hit 20-year-old Joseph in the head.
After hours of rounding up more innocent victims and seeing my phone was clean, they dropped me off at Erunwen Junction. With the amount of gun pokes and gun butt hitting it will be a miracle if there’s no internal injury. Every blood of the Nigerian youth that dies and has died based on the unprofessional conduct of these officers will speak today. These extra-judicial killing and harassment of innocent citizens is nothing short of a genocidal agenda to wipe a population of Nigerian youths. It’s a privilege to serve as an officer of the Nigerian forces. SARS STOP THE WANTON ABUSE.”
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by Shedrack777(m): 2:51am
this guys are losing it
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 3:04am
You have evidence, i think there is a complaint platform pcrc or something not sure. But trust me bro they discipline these guys just that people are not reporting their activities. Will check how you can report your case and get back to you
Modified* you can get justice just send a msg on Twitter @PoliceNG_PCRRU
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 5:01am
it pains you very well when you still have faith in nigerian police
lose you faith and the pain is gone
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 5:57am
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 6:11am
Nigeria
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by tyson98: 6:12am
Hmmmmm
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by AFONJACOW(f): 6:20am
he is APC card Carrier and level 1 sai baba zombie, he has gotten his own portion of change....
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by NLevents: 10:36am
The Lagos government should try and caution the Lagos SARS officers. They are being rude to Lagosians and treat everyone as criminals.
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 10:36am
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by 40kobo77: 10:36am
Cursed Nigeria Police.
I am yet to see one police make anything out of their lives.
Useless people.
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:37am
Hmm! I wonder why they were deleting his pictures though.
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 10:37am
Wtf
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by jbreezy: 10:38am
dat was hw i ard SARZ ON THE BEAT on one song like dat, i nearly jumped out of d window...dont mind me, i was smoking my weed den
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by Dc4life(m): 10:38am
Sorry to say this but most young Nigerian lawyers are not smart at all, because this is food. If few young lawyers come together and start up maybe an agency that can fight this and keep making money out of this I am sure by now we will not be hearing stories like this.. we can't keep waiting on the government because thy don't fuvking care.
It's totally disheartening that despite everyday complaints and vivid allegations and substanble proofs about this SARS group, they are only growing stronger and burning down the energy of Nigerian youth, these same SARS operatives are friends to the major top fraudstars in the country but yet go about taking innocent life's. They'll stand on the road with heavy guns intimidating people when we are not in a state of emergency how long will they continue this illegal parade of power . Youths are dying in the hands of these people!!! GOD PLEASE RAIN YOUR CURSES, PAINS AND PUNISHMENT ON EVERYONE MAKING THIS COUNTRY UNBEARABLE FOR US INCLUDING THE TOP OFFICERS THAT HAS REFUSED TO DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT AND ALSO THE POLITICIANS THAT CANT STAND A VOICE FOR THE MASSES AMEN
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 10:38am
SARS ABI THIEVES
ABEG NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SARS AND ROBBERS O.
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 10:39am
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by morereb10: 10:40am
SARS again
what is wrong with this people biko
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:40am
The sins of police officers are catching up with their immediate generations.
Just last two weeks;
I and other elders in my family frustrated one misguided young man's choice of bride simply because her dad is a police officer.
The police is a curse.
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by Donbigi2(m): 10:40am
sam5389:My man, change your hustle nah?
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by Hunry: 10:40am
Those guys have gone nuts. They should be sent to sambisa & sars should be scrapped
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by modaink333: 10:40am
This SARS are worst than the devil itself.. That of portharcourt is nothing to write home about... Nigeria Force is hell
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by ruggedmallaam(m): 10:42am
J
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by stefanweeks: 10:42am
not cool
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by muderkid(m): 10:43am
Just yesterday, I was stopped on a bike around Mafoluku Oshodi by some of these idiotic SARS operatives...
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by gazilion: 10:43am
Something tells me that they were deleting the pictures to make sure none of them were photographed!
Thank God you are still alive; some never lived to tell their story!
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by Oxster(m): 10:43am
Nqwa oh
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by IfoyinTEDO(f): 10:43am
I don't pity police when they die
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by hirekiller1: 10:43am
Hahaha
Re: Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) by dumo1(m): 10:43am
PMWSpirit:Complaint platform? Write a letter to the IGP of police and sue the life out of the Nigerian police force if you have a very good lawyer or at least get some form of compensation
