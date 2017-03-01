Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal (17673 Views)

Of recent, I've read zillions of narratives about the way the men of the Special Armed Robbery Squad(SARS) have been operating with reckless abandon and impunity. How they've turned a once respected unit of the Nigeria Police Force to a bandit of sophisticated armed robbers, assassins, ritualists, rapists etc. Never did I envisage I would/could fall into their 'trap'.



An old and very close friend of mine came visiting yesterday. At about 11:30pm, we stepped out to get some takeaway somewhere in Lagos, a stone's throw from where I'm putting up. We had done that and were on our way home when dangerous looking SARS operatives operating with a commercial bus (Danfo) cornered us gestapo style, pointed assault rifles at us and commanded us to get in. I and my friend did so albeit with a degree of reluctance. In the bus, there were so many people wailing and begging to be let go. I'm sure 90% of them were innocent 'wanderers'.



A young lad in that vehicle was even crying about how he was heading home from a late church program, the innocence in his voice was palpable. So much and so little raced through my head. I had heard lots of stuff about them and braced myself for the worst even though I knew they weren't going to take I and my friend far- my good ol' friend was there of course!



He brought out his phone to put a call across to his elder brother but discovered he was out of call credit. My blackberry was off but luckily for me, my smaller phone was still on.



He dialled the number on my phone and after explaining briefly to his brother, he tapped the closest policeman to us and told him he would like him to speak to his elder brother, who is an Air Vice Marshall(Major General equivalent). That was our 'saving grace'.



The policeman in a bid to exonerate himself and his team, lied to the AVM that we arrested because we were caught in a red-light zone. Needless to say, we were immediately let off the hook.



‎I'm now of the opinion that SARS should be disbanded asap. The deadly looking guys I saw yesterday don't deserve ‎to serve as law enforcement officers; they would operate better as assassins or armed robbers. Save for the intervention of a senior military officer, I would have been coughing out a non-refundable 50,000 Naira(minimum) 'bail bond' today.



Source; A Nigerian man has revealed his disappointment with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after his encounter with them yesterday in Lagos. The young man also revealed how he and his visiting friend were saved after putting a call to an Air Vice Marshall after their "illegal arrest". Read what Simon Utsu shared on Facebook.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-shares-encounter-dreaded-sars-operatives-lagos.html 46 Likes 6 Shares

Reasons Why We Hate The Nigerian Police Asking for their Disbandment is too drastic... I think the better solution would be to restructure and train not just SARS but the entire police force. 18 Likes

A bunch of thieving bastards. I don't understand why our government choose to turn a blind eye to this glaring evil and societal menace called SARS. I make bold to say the idea of having an elite squad for combating crime is laudable but trust Naija we don't go the extra mile to ensure there are checks and balances in the system to avoid abuse of power.



SARS in its current form is plain Evil and should be disbanded immediately. 63 Likes 6 Shares

Like I always tell people, when you see those killers called SARS, give them space. They are more dangerous than the people we call armed robbers, kidnappers and assassins. They have a licenced gun and empowered by the government. You see why they can kill, rob, rape, maim and assassinate and claim you are a thief? 44 Likes 4 Shares

Dreaded SARS? They can only dread civilians. Why can t they dread soldiers or Boko Haram? 13 Likes 1 Share

some of those people are rogues/ not different from bandits.All they are after. is money.But they are doinh wonderful job beta by far than those regular ones

Thank God he is still alive 6 Likes

Asking for their Disbandment is too drastic... I think the better solution would be to restructure and train not just SARS but the entire police force.



Train? They're beyond that, no amount of training will change them. Train? They're beyond that, no amount of training will change them. 31 Likes 2 Shares

This young man's saving grace was because he had someone AT THE TOP.

Who will help some of us who have no one except God if we find ourselves in such a situation?



God will deliver from these strange humans. 28 Likes 2 Shares

The Nigerian police especially the SARS department is full of ex/active armed robbers, fraudsters, kidnappers and uneducated rogues. How the government armed these miscreants to police the Nigerian people is the 8th wonder of the world! 35 Likes 6 Shares

Enough of all the fuckingg useless Sars



Stupid fuckingg bloody illiterates 2 Likes

SARS officer are well known thieves, human part seller, and tout.



Flee,when u see them 21 Likes 2 Shares

SARS operatives rob people too. 2 Likes

They are all recruited criminals who escaped jail term SARS?Fear themThey are all recruited criminals who escaped jail term 8 Likes

They almost killed me in ILORIN on my way to school [unilorin] few days ago... I settled them 40k.. I'm coming to narrate mine soon Those people are dangerous oooooo 15 Likes

no its not it is a failed unit no its not it is a failed unit 1 Like

Train who? Brother, they are beyond redemption. I can say thus because my line of work brings me in contact with them everyday. What they do to people is unbelievable. Train who? Brother, they are beyond redemption. I can say thus because my line of work brings me in contact with them everyday. What they do to people is unbelievable. 6 Likes