|My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by ChangeIsCostant: 7:23am
A Nigerian man has revealed his disappointment with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after his encounter with them yesterday in Lagos. The young man also revealed how he and his visiting friend were saved after putting a call to an Air Vice Marshall after their "illegal arrest". Read what Simon Utsu shared on Facebook.
Of recent, I've read zillions of narratives about the way the men of the Special Armed Robbery Squad(SARS) have been operating with reckless abandon and impunity. How they've turned a once respected unit of the Nigeria Police Force to a bandit of sophisticated armed robbers, assassins, ritualists, rapists etc. Never did I envisage I would/could fall into their 'trap'.
An old and very close friend of mine came visiting yesterday. At about 11:30pm, we stepped out to get some takeaway somewhere in Lagos, a stone's throw from where I'm putting up. We had done that and were on our way home when dangerous looking SARS operatives operating with a commercial bus (Danfo) cornered us gestapo style, pointed assault rifles at us and commanded us to get in. I and my friend did so albeit with a degree of reluctance. In the bus, there were so many people wailing and begging to be let go. I'm sure 90% of them were innocent 'wanderers'.
A young lad in that vehicle was even crying about how he was heading home from a late church program, the innocence in his voice was palpable. So much and so little raced through my head. I had heard lots of stuff about them and braced myself for the worst even though I knew they weren't going to take I and my friend far- my good ol' friend was there of course!
He brought out his phone to put a call across to his elder brother but discovered he was out of call credit. My blackberry was off but luckily for me, my smaller phone was still on.
He dialled the number on my phone and after explaining briefly to his brother, he tapped the closest policeman to us and told him he would like him to speak to his elder brother, who is an Air Vice Marshall(Major General equivalent). That was our 'saving grace'.
The policeman in a bid to exonerate himself and his team, lied to the AVM that we arrested because we were caught in a red-light zone. Needless to say, we were immediately let off the hook.
I'm now of the opinion that SARS should be disbanded asap. The deadly looking guys I saw yesterday don't deserve to serve as law enforcement officers; they would operate better as assassins or armed robbers. Save for the intervention of a senior military officer, I would have been coughing out a non-refundable 50,000 Naira(minimum) 'bail bond' today.
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by madridguy(m): 7:24am
Okay
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by uzoclinton(m): 7:33am
Asking for their Disbandment is too drastic... I think the better solution would be to restructure and train not just SARS but the entire police force.
Reasons Why We Hate The Nigerian Police
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by Theyveedo(m): 7:37am
thank god
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by Nightingale99(m): 7:44am
A bunch of thieving bastards. I don't understand why our government choose to turn a blind eye to this glaring evil and societal menace called SARS. I make bold to say the idea of having an elite squad for combating crime is laudable but trust Naija we don't go the extra mile to ensure there are checks and balances in the system to avoid abuse of power.
SARS in its current form is plain Evil and should be disbanded immediately.
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by Lomprico2: 8:42am
Na today?
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by onward4life(m): 11:01am
Sars means blood spiller in SWAHILI!
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by DIKEnaWAR: 11:31am
You mean the legally recognised armed robbers of Nigeria?
Like I always tell people, when you see those killers called SARS, give them space. They are more dangerous than the people we call armed robbers, kidnappers and assassins. They have a licenced gun and empowered by the government. You see why they can kill, rob, rape, maim and assassinate and claim you are a thief?
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by tuoyoojo(m): 11:32am
as far as it lies within ur power
avoid these sars people like ebola virus
as the proverb goes
"when a chicken visits the native doctor, if it does not lose its beck, it must surely lose its toe "
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by nairavsdollars: 11:32am
Dreaded SARS? They can only dread civilians. Why can t they dread soldiers or Boko Haram?
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by ipobarecriminals: 11:32am
some of those people are rogues/ not different from bandits.All they are after. is money.But they are doinh wonderful job beta by far than those regular ones
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by emeijeh(m): 11:32am
The young man is still speaking big big grammar.
Thank God he is still alive
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by Keneking: 11:33am
APC govt sef
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by Partnerbiz3: 11:33am
Nawao.
Chai..
Man pikin don die oo.
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by Realdeals(m): 11:33am
uzoclinton:
Train? They're beyond that, no amount of training will change them.
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by olaolaking(m): 11:33am
I will say something though
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by principi(m): 11:33am
This young man's saving grace was because he had someone AT THE TOP.
Who will help some of us who have no one except God if we find ourselves in such a situation?
God will deliver from these strange humans.
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by nairaman66(m): 11:34am
The Nigerian police especially the SARS department is full of ex/active armed robbers, fraudsters, kidnappers and uneducated rogues. How the government armed these miscreants to police the Nigerian people is the 8th wonder of the world!
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by freeman95(m): 11:34am
Shite
Enough of all the fuckingg useless Sars
Stupid fuckingg bloody illiterates
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by Queenext: 11:34am
SARS officer are well known thieves, human part seller, and tout.
Flee,when u see them
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by midehi2(f): 11:34am
I fear those people
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by Esepayan(m): 11:35am
what a shame
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by JON01: 11:35am
H
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by comshots(m): 11:35am
SARS operatives rob people too.
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by passyhansome(m): 11:35am
GLORIFIED TOUTS
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by agarawu23(m): 11:35am
SARS?
Fear them
They are all recruited criminals who escaped jail term
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by JON01: 11:36am
They almost killed me in ILORIN on my way to school [unilorin] few days ago... I settled them 40k.. I'm coming to narrate mine soon Those people are dangerous oooooo
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by Esepayan(m): 11:36am
uzoclinton:
no its not it is a failed unit
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by DIKEnaWAR: 11:36am
uzoclinton:
Train who? Brother, they are beyond redemption. I can say thus because my line of work brings me in contact with them everyday. What they do to people is unbelievable.
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by ekensi01(m): 11:36am
Y
|Re: My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal by rifasenate11(m): 11:37am
and someone is protesting why Lagos is rated the 2nd most dangerous city in the world...whenever we want to protest let's just remeber Nigerian Police.
