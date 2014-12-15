Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) (4003 Views)

According to a statement released by Navy Captain Suleman Dahun, Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, said the Navy Board approved the promotions of the 78 senior officers.





18 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 40 captains were promoted to the flag rank of Commodore and 20 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.







Among the newly promoted rear admirals are Commodore Michael Ebe, Director of Administration, Nigerian Defence Academy-Kaduna, Commodore David Adeniran, Commodore Naval Drafting, Commodore Uchenna Onyia, Chief Staff Officer, Logistics Command Oghara-Delta State, Commodore Ahamefule Eluwa, a Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru-Jos and Commodore Dolapo Kolawole, Commander NNS LUGARD, Lokoja-Kogi State.







Other new rear admirals are Commodore Shuwa Mohammed, Deputy Director Monitoring and Evaluation at Defence Headquarters, Commodore Maurice Eno, Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Abraham Adaji, Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Jatau Luka, Director of Logistics, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi-Lagos, Commodore Ibikunle Olaiya, Director of Naval Intelligence, Commodore Kamarudeen Lawal, Director of Logistics, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji-Kaduna and Commodore Saidu Garba, Commander NNS JUBILEE, Ikot Abasi.







Also in the list of newly promoted rear admirals are Commodore Jasson Gbassa, Director of Manning, Naval Headquarters and Commodore Sanusi Ibrahim, Deputy Director (Navy) Liaison Senate, amongs others. Commodore Samaila Lassa, Nigeria’s Defence Attache to South Africa, Commodore Muhammad Nagenu, Director of Air Operations, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Mbom Ekanem-Nesiama, Commander, Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo-Lagos and Commodore Aminu Almu, Director of Naval Education, Naval Headquarters.







This development is coming shotrly after the Nigerian Army Council had on Monday, approved the promotion of 137 senior officers including 45 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major Generals and 92 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier Generals.



