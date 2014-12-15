₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names)
The Nigerian Navy has promoted 78 of its officers to various high ranks.
According to a statement released by Navy Captain Suleman Dahun, Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, said the Navy Board approved the promotions of the 78 senior officers.
18 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 40 captains were promoted to the flag rank of Commodore and 20 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.
Among the newly promoted rear admirals are Commodore Michael Ebe, Director of Administration, Nigerian Defence Academy-Kaduna, Commodore David Adeniran, Commodore Naval Drafting, Commodore Uchenna Onyia, Chief Staff Officer, Logistics Command Oghara-Delta State, Commodore Ahamefule Eluwa, a Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru-Jos and Commodore Dolapo Kolawole, Commander NNS LUGARD, Lokoja-Kogi State.
Other new rear admirals are Commodore Shuwa Mohammed, Deputy Director Monitoring and Evaluation at Defence Headquarters, Commodore Maurice Eno, Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Abraham Adaji, Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Jatau Luka, Director of Logistics, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi-Lagos, Commodore Ibikunle Olaiya, Director of Naval Intelligence, Commodore Kamarudeen Lawal, Director of Logistics, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji-Kaduna and Commodore Saidu Garba, Commander NNS JUBILEE, Ikot Abasi.
Also in the list of newly promoted rear admirals are Commodore Jasson Gbassa, Director of Manning, Naval Headquarters and Commodore Sanusi Ibrahim, Deputy Director (Navy) Liaison Senate, amongs others. Commodore Samaila Lassa, Nigeria’s Defence Attache to South Africa, Commodore Muhammad Nagenu, Director of Air Operations, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Mbom Ekanem-Nesiama, Commander, Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo-Lagos and Commodore Aminu Almu, Director of Naval Education, Naval Headquarters.
This development is coming shotrly after the Nigerian Army Council had on Monday, approved the promotion of 137 senior officers including 45 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major Generals and 92 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier Generals.
Source: https://www.brainnewsng.com/newly-promoted-78-senior-officer-nigerian-navy-see-names
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by OBIGS:
Marginalised region will be running to check how many of their kinsmen have been promoted
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by parzdor(m):
Q
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by Pidginwhisper:
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by Christane(m): 7:10am
wat is the need of knowing d names wen i dnt knw any of dem physically?
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by biafranrealson:
OBIGS:afonja
OBIGS:afonja
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by CriticMaestro:
Ok
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by 9jakohai(m):
NCAN
Assemble!
Work dey!
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by Ushiefrank(m):
Promo
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by kiltoko1(m):
Good
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by northvietnam(m): 7:11am
I didn't go through the list but I know Buhari won't disappoint
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by 9jakohai(m):
biafranrealson:
American!
biafranrealson:
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by Pearlyakin(m):
Name checkers where art thou
Name checkers where art thou
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by Buharimustgo: 7:12am
When will they start promoting Junior officers in the Armed forces?
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by spotty232(m):
OBIGS:
Its just too early to have lost your senses....
OBIGS:
Its just too early to have lost your senses....
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by biafranrealson: 7:13am
97 to 5 still on. but how come those from less educationally less advantaged states always rises to the top at the end
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by otijah(m):
And the marginalization continues
And the marginalization continues
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by kay29000(m):
Hmm
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by AntiWailer:
OBIGS:
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by uwa1(m): 7:15am
Good... It's better Dan NPF... Where oga IG prefer to promote his babe Dan the hard working once....
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by Elmuaz(m):
Flatinos oya food don done
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by EazyMoh(m):
northernization agenda continues
northernization agenda continues
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by Paperwhite(m):
Congrats to some people I know up there.
Congrats to some people I know up there.
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by anonimi: 7:17am
OBIGS:
That is what happens when you have the foolanis who contribute nothing to the federation account sharing the most out of it.
Do you support RESTRUCTURING and true fiscal federalism, which presidiot bubu promised six years ago but has FAILED to implement despite having All Poverty Congress, APC majority in the NASS and the 36 states.
What do you think he is waiting for
Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by KEVIND:
IN RESOURCE CONTROL I STAND.
IN RESOURCE CONTROL I STAND.
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by python1: 7:20am
anonimi:Wetin south East dey contribute to federation account?
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by Okoyiboz3: 7:20am
otijah:
You want Biafra but cry when you're not promoted in Nigeria's armed forces. Why are you suffering from generational confusion?
You too, diagnose your condition, do you have sense?
biafranrealson:
Wait, how do you flatheaded clowns want to rise in the Navy?
How many seas and rivers dey Igboland wey una wan rise?
Bayelsa, Cross Rivers and Rivers states are Educationally less developed states, but they have
seas, Rivers and all to make them excellent sailors.
Your states are landlocked and you can only rise in traffic warden work and not the navy.
OBIGS:
Promoted where? Do they think naval promotions are chieftaincy titles?
They'll like something like.
Captain John Thomas Ummunakwe EponOjuku
Ogbugbuagu 1 of Nigerian Navy.
Eze Ndigbo of Nigerian Navy.
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by anonimi: 7:23am
uwa1:
Na so oh.
When the oga @ the top is busy in za oza room why will oga olopa not be busy in za opffice with corporal show-me-your............
Where is the integrity, honesty and transparency that All Poverty Congress, APC promised us?
Bubu is the most corrupt, nepotistic bigot we will ever have in Aso Rock.
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by amunkita(m): 7:25am
This Adaji family, no wan leave navy for other family...
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by anonimi: 7:27am
python1:
Even though I am not from the SE, there is no harm in educating you free and liberating you from your chosen path of perishing.
https://infoguidenigeria.com/oil-producing-states/
|Re: Newly Promoted 78 Senior Officer Of The Nigerian Navy (see Names) by python1: 7:32am
anonimi:So na on top 10 gallons of oil we no go hear word again? Wetin Akwa Ibom go come dey talk?
