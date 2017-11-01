₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,370 members, 3,929,436 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 02:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail (5073 Views)
Regina Daniels Shares Throwback And Recent Photos / Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments / Regina Daniels: 8 Things You Might Not Know About The 16-Year-Old Actress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by Rachelsblog(f): 9:48am
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has arrested her alleged Impersonator and fake movie producer, who blackmailed victims using her name, and threatened to leak nude photos, if they don't sleep with him, she shared the screenshot on her IG story, It really hurts when someone accuses you of what you don't know,.. She said she will sue them to court.
see more below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/regina-daniels-arrests-fake-movie.html
1st of all, THANK YOU LORD for vindicating me. I also want to say a big thank you to all my fans who stood by me. . . Back to the issue at hand ...the said producer has been caught with his accomplice. He was tracked by one of his victims who came to my location because she was also duped. In his laptop we found a lot of nude pictures of different girls I believe are his victims as well. We also found 5 registered SIM cards of which 4 are for nollywood actors and a book where he wrote the names of the people that registered with him. His victims are 73 in number and they paid 25k each. 2 of his victims were found in his house when he was caught at 5am this morning. meanwhile, Aunty Amanda (self acclaimed blogger) you are needed at the police station. Pls gently cat walk to the A Division in asaba to prove your accusations. I will leave this here for now. . . #HE WHO FIGHTS ME, FIGHTS GOD. @lindaikejiblog @chinnysblog @instablog9ja
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BO3StfCa5B0
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb1c_kXlTE-/?hl=en&taken-by=regina.daniels
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by dayo2me(m): 9:51am
attention! attention!! attention!!!
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by Tension532: 9:51am
teens
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by Tension532: 9:52am
dayo2me:guy which network are you using?
5 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by internationalman(m): 10:13am
From trending with her age controversy to trending with the real controversy..
Nice work girl, u are almost there.
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by dayo2me(m): 10:17am
Tension532:the network with the fastest speed like snail.
4 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by victoronyekwelu(m): 10:33am
Next!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by BruncleZuma: 1:23pm
Pikin teeth never grow teeth finish e don dey arrest people please my child don't end up like Emeka Ike ooo
5 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by joystickextend1(m): 1:23pm
Ok na
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for yur extender products and other adult fantasy products
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by theunnamed: 1:24pm
Regina Daniels does not have the right to arrest anybody.
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by Sakie: 1:25pm
She tried
At least,one of those fake producers has been arrested.There are still many more out there
Imagine,73 victims
5 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by kay29000(m): 1:25pm
Wow! The guy had successful duped 73 girls of 25k each...I'm sure he also slept with a lot of them. Good thing he has been caught.
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by drizslim(m): 1:26pm
Nice
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:26pm
<html>
<p><b> nawa oooo</b></p>
</html>
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by enemmo(f): 1:27pm
theunnamed:
I wonder
Is she a police officer?
Maybe the headline is wrong.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by virus05(m): 1:27pm
na person wey no get money this small girl go arrest na. lol
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by boman2014: 1:28pm
she got the guts.
I like that.
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by googlepikins: 1:28pm
BruncleZuma:taaar Tonto dike
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by holluphemydavid(m): 1:29pm
ok,lets c hw it will end
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by samsammy: 1:29pm
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by ivolt: 1:32pm
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by TEAMvido(m): 1:36pm
any body can do as they want.....
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by skills50(m): 1:37pm
wetin concern me..... lemme come and be going
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by BruncleZuma: 1:38pm
googlepikins:
Tonto no arrest reach Emeka
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by HauteReel: 1:39pm
She handcuffed him herself?
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by JamesReacher(m): 1:39pm
This girl cheeks ehn
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by sollybaby(f): 1:39pm
she arrest abi na her mum arrest... Her mum even handles her instagram account
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by free2ryhme: 1:51pm
E don be for them
|Re: Regina Daniels Arrests Richy Adams, Fake Producer For Impersonation & Blackmail by buskie13(m): 2:07pm
all these small children are already living fast lives, I pity for them
(0) (Reply)
Have You Been To Abuja Lately? / Tonto Dikeh Becomes A Big Movie Producer / 'my Friend Can't Move On From Her Ex - Should I Tell Her He Cheated On Her'
Viewing this topic: Naijamate, ettybaba(m), Jehitalahun, MeanChris(m), tansi, Khalifa44, usmanjamiu723(m), IamProdigy, Diomimi, emmyw(m), jorhney(m), babamadiba(m), MrPIE(m), EbukaLive(m), pautex, Phatty10, Evergreenc, stepo707, lemonys(m), Mojizumototoka(m), moscobabs(m), ROBEN(m), phemmybernabeu(m), robotix, phrancys001(m), stark(m), gen2lpat(m), Christane(m), tohigavil, derommyvent, midehi2(f), yoldepate, cheddahboy(m), Mckandre(m), doublezero7(m), mitchmang(m), kkash(m), olasunkanmy073(m), citee(m), Bunmiaji(f), occam(m), Obinovictor(m), nellylove94, jerflakes(m), Skywalker3(m), buskie13(m), dopeboi142, YesNoMaybe, brownheart, wittyt98(m), SAMAYODELE(m), DaGC(m), benbella and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12