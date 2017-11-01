



1st of all, THANK YOU LORD for vindicating me. I also want to say a big thank you to all my fans who stood by me. . . Back to the issue at hand ...the said producer has been caught with his accomplice. He was tracked by one of his victims who came to my location because she was also duped. In his laptop we found a lot of nude pictures of different girls I believe are his victims as well. We also found 5 registered SIM cards of which 4 are for nollywood actors and a book where he wrote the names of the people that registered with him. His victims are 73 in number and they paid 25k each. 2 of his victims were found in his house when he was caught at 5am this morning. meanwhile, Aunty Amanda (self acclaimed blogger) you are needed at the police station. Pls gently cat walk to the A Division in asaba to prove your accusations. I will leave this here for now. . . #HE WHO FIGHTS ME, FIGHTS GOD. @lindaikejiblog @chinnysblog @instablog9ja

