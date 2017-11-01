₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,369 members, 3,929,435 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic (3451 Views)
Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo / Kidnappers Nabbed With Weapons After Gun Battle With Police In Imo State. Photo / Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by ChangeIsCostant: 10:13am
Some members of the notorious militant group, Niger Delta Red Squad,have been apprehended after a gun battle wit security operatives in Rivers state. According to reports, the hoodlums were nabbed by ONELGA Security Outfit 'OSPAC' during an operation in Omoku area of the state...
The gang members who were left bloodied after the shootout - have been taken into custody as they help in investigation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/security-operatives-apprehended-gang-members-red-squad-rivers-photos.html
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by ChangeIsCostant: 10:13am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by Keneking: 10:15am
Wike boys sef
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by Khd95(m): 10:17am
correct
see that guy with his riffle on the background of the second pics
1 Like
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by UbanmeUdie: 10:38am
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by Ayo4251(m): 1:51pm
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by Ihatepork: 1:51pm
Joblessness = high crime rate. Provide these people jobs and watch them contribute positively to the society.
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by fecta: 1:51pm
C
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by fecta: 1:52pm
This is why i cant study medicine the sight of blood scares me,
Oh my god i want to vomit the EBA..... No i mean the FRIED RICE i ate this morning
#fecta
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by burmese: 1:52pm
Red squad spilling there red blood everywhere
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by Pesuzok(m): 1:52pm
This same Omuku, wetin self
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by miqos02(m): 1:52pm
fine
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by dhardline(m): 1:52pm
End of the road for Dirty money chasers.
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by jahlud: 1:53pm
Red Squad!!
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by qualityGod(m): 1:53pm
I no wan work Oyel money Na we own boys
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by chukkystar(m): 1:54pm
Na who win fight dey write history.. Now they are tagged hoodlums, If they had won, it would be people fighting for their Land..
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by phreakabit(m): 1:54pm
All these Yoruba and Aboki pirates terrorizing our waters self.
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by prettyboi1(m): 1:54pm
Ihatepork:
Really? I see.
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by Naijaguy12345(m): 1:54pm
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by free2ryhme: 1:54pm
ChangeIsCostant:
Dem go hear word
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by Elnino4ladies: 1:55pm
Niger deltans and crimes are like 5&6
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by free2ryhme: 1:55pm
phreakabit:
Stop being childish, immature thing.
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by prettyboi1(m): 1:55pm
Ihatepork:
Really? I see.
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by chimaodeh: 1:56pm
cool
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by bleepmate(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by jahlud: 1:56pm
Red. Squad,Don wanni group of thieves terrorising Omoku. Rivers state.
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by Cashidino: 1:56pm
nice
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by BruncleZuma: 1:57pm
Amateur hour
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by phreakabit(m): 1:57pm
free2ryhme:
Stop existing, you repulsive creature.
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by saintmark88(m): 1:57pm
Thank God I served in this Local govt, Omoku precisely and left there in peace.... Not an easy place to leave in, the kidnapping, insecurity, jobless youths everywhere who r not ready to work. Education is poor, the kids in school don't want to learn, they want to be like the militants they see that r rich. wasn't easy sha
1 Like
|Re: Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic by blackpanda: 1:59pm
Those hailing the niger delta militants will now keep mute and pretend they didnt see this
Show Of Shame: Two Nigerians Arrested For Ingesting Liquid Cocain With Condoms / The Nigeria Custom Re-open Auction Vehicle / Police IG: Hospitals Can Treat All Accident, Gunshot Victims.sourcepremiumtimes
Viewing this topic: msylva2147(m), Realdeals(m), olumario(m), Ibrahim79mantu, toksbaba2000, SOPIGO, AKWALES(m), IPOBrep, HealthProMag(m), phallow(m), abimbolabolaw(m), ULSHERLAN(m), dyoungforester(m), olagokeanike, Humulity, obc, okeyson2017, ferdybillion(m), kenx1(m), tydi(m), GuysnMum, pawilson(m), shawdon(m), niceoneboy, jomek(m), TayeJiboluwa(m), sped1oro(m), jnze, cdz, Buharimustgo, TarabaTino, staysure, peteradamu, JayEntaur(m), oluwafemim(m), Oracle13(m), OWOABASIUDY, Greaterview, ChopDeMoney(m), illustriousson(m), Skywalker3(m), brainbox1000(m), Ubongdemaga, WINDSOW(m), igwemesh(m), Albert0011(m), SirdeKay, kaykhalie(f), meldoman8773(m), hospitality9ja, damiolly(m), Abfinest007(m), Georgry(m), Bizzysmitty, Lollyp95, austineaddy, sameni123(m), Quadre, PrettyCrystal, Zeeeeeeek(m), babfield, HARDDON, stanmorry(m), coolcharm(m), 042gist, keylaz, olabisimichael, ucde(m), adefemi56(m), omooba969, NavierStokes(m), GreenNegro(m), aby1976(m), ZAWs, Ebios(m), pabu(m), Kingofrudy, diego101(m), Ejjis(m), obinna222, Henry1006(m), ajibsnoni, bounty007(m), Confor(m), lizberry1, lawrence7, jampro123(m), tboynaija, mcocolok(m), Chizua(m), allubi(m), Rhyzer, sundayanthony, jnrremedy(m), Kellz193, peerless2(m), ezyk(m), lightheart(m), tyav7 and 217 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16