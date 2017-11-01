Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Niger Delta Red Squad Members Nabbed By Security After Gun Battle In Rivers (Pic (3451 Views)

Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo / Kidnappers Nabbed With Weapons After Gun Battle With Police In Imo State. Photo / Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The gang members who were left bloodied after the shootout - have been taken into custody as they help in investigation.



Source; Some members of the notorious militant group, Niger Delta Red Squad,have been apprehended after a gun battle wit security operatives in Rivers state. According to reports, the hoodlums were nabbed by ONELGA Security Outfit 'OSPAC' during an operation in Omoku area of the state...The gang members who were left bloodied after the shootout - have been taken into custody as they help in investigation.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/security-operatives-apprehended-gang-members-red-squad-rivers-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

Wike boys sef



see that guy with his riffle on the background of the second pics correctsee that guy with his riffle on the background of the second pics 1 Like

fecta:

Ayo4251:

C miqos02:

fine





So wetin una wan use the space do? So wetin una wan use the space do?

Joblessness = high crime rate. Provide these people jobs and watch them contribute positively to the society.

C

This is why i cant study medicine the sight of blood scares me,



Oh my god i want to vomit the EBA..... No i mean the FRIED RICE i ate this morning



#fecta 1 Like 1 Share

Red squad spilling there red blood everywhere

This same Omuku, wetin self

fine

End of the road for Dirty money chasers.

Red Squad!!







I no wan work Oyel money Na we own boys I no wan work Oyel money Na we own boys

Na who win fight dey write history.. Now they are tagged hoodlums, If they had won, it would be people fighting for their Land..

All these Yoruba and Aboki pirates terrorizing our waters self.

Ihatepork:

Joblessness = high crime rate. Provide these people jobs and watch them contribute positively to the society.

Really? I see. Really? I see.

ChangeIsCostant:

Some members of the notorious militant group, Niger Delta Red Squad,have been apprehended after a gun battle wit security operatives in Rivers state. According to reports, the hoodlums were nabbed by ONELGA Security Outfit 'OSPAC' during an operation in Omoku area of the state...



The gang members who were left bloodied after the shootout - have been taken into custody as they help in investigation.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/security-operatives-apprehended-gang-members-red-squad-rivers-photos.html







Dem go hear word Dem go hear word

Niger deltans and crimes are like 5&6

phreakabit:

All these Yoruba and Aboki pirates terrorizing our waters self.

Stop being childish, immature thing. Stop being childish, immature thing.

Ihatepork:

Joblessness = high crime rate. Provide these people jobs and watch them contribute positively to the society.

Really? I see. Really? I see.

cool

Keneking:

Wike boys sef

which one be wike boys... you go dae talk any how!!!!! ������� Keneking:

Wike boys sef which one be wike boys... you go dae talk any how!!!!! �������

Red. Squad,Don wanni group of thieves terrorising Omoku. Rivers state.

nice





Amateur hour

free2ryhme:





Stop being childish, immature thing.

Stop existing, you repulsive creature. Stop existing, you repulsive creature.

Thank God I served in this Local govt, Omoku precisely and left there in peace.... Not an easy place to leave in, the kidnapping, insecurity, jobless youths everywhere who r not ready to work. Education is poor, the kids in school don't want to learn, they want to be like the militants they see that r rich. wasn't easy sha 1 Like