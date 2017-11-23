₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by Letenwam: 12:07pm
Ace Nigerian comedian, Ushbebe and his beautiful wife Annette just turned 4 in their marriage and the beautiful couple have shared photos to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Ushbebe who penned down a romantic message to his wife, wrote;
It’s been four years of Bliss and Favour filled matrimony. Indeed God gifted you to me. Couldn’t ask for a better soulmate as you complete me on all sides.You’re more than wonderful, the irreplaceable Love of my life.Happy Wedding Anniversary to Us @annettenuagbe .Gat you always and forever.
Here are photos below;
https://www.lailasblog.com/ushbebe-wife-annette-celebrate-4th-wedding-anniversary-photos/
Lalasticlala
2 Likes
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by kennosklint(m): 3:17pm
Mumu know him way oh.
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by Oyindidi(f): 3:17pm
Mtcheeeeeew
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by kay29000(m): 3:17pm
Beautiful pictures. Congrats to them.
1 Like
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by izzou(m): 3:17pm
Can't wait to experience the joy in marriage
God bless you Sir Urshhhhh
7 Likes
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by binsanni(m): 3:18pm
oak
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:18pm
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by danbrowndmf(m): 3:18pm
Funny man.God bless you .
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by Marcelinho(m): 3:18pm
ok
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by emerazz(m): 3:18pm
small man with a mighty woman
is God not wonderful??
1 Like
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by Joephat(m): 3:20pm
Good
Stay away from media oo
If your wife taste the sweetness
She go carry you shine
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by perezzie(m): 3:22pm
congrates 2 him..... nvr knw he was married..... keeps his marraige off internet ...kudos
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by ychris: 3:22pm
Oyindidi:Shey Ogun laye ni?!
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by okitz4(m): 3:25pm
very beautiful wife i must confess
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by morereb10: 3:25pm
lovely
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by Shaw007(m): 3:25pm
which kind over-filtered, 2000s style pictures be all this wan
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by miqos02(m): 3:27pm
nice but
why their children no dey picture now?
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by Chiccly(f): 3:27pm
Congrats! May you have more reasons to thank the Father always.
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by emerazz(m): 3:28pm
Oyindidi:
badbelle level: 98.6∅ at standard temperature n pressure..
2 Likes
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by Oyindidi(f): 3:31pm
emerazz:Na you sabi
Mtcheeew
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by emerazz(m): 3:38pm
Oyindidi:
lol check ur dp again u sure say ur hand nor go follow roast??
3 Likes
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by kidman96(m): 3:38pm
(W
izzou:
Hmm... Na two way street o.
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:02pm
Naija Comedians have longer unions than their counterparts..
Happy anniversary to Ushbebe and his wife
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 4:17pm
Am happy 4 dem
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by presh001: 4:18pm
so I senior this one for marriage
Re: Ushbebe And Wife Annette Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (photos) by kokoA(m): 4:25pm
See as the woman open legs anyhow ..
