



Ushbebe who penned down a romantic message to his wife, wrote;



It’s been four years of Bliss and Favour filled matrimony. Indeed God gifted you to me. Couldn’t ask for a better soulmate as you complete me on all sides.You’re more than wonderful, the irreplaceable Love of my life.Happy Wedding Anniversary to Us @annettenuagbe .Gat you always and forever.



Here are photos below;



https://www.lailasblog.com/ushbebe-wife-annette-celebrate-4th-wedding-anniversary-photos/



Lalasticlala Ace Nigerian comedian, Ushbebe and his beautiful wife Annette just turned 4 in their marriage and the beautiful couple have shared photos to celebrate their wedding anniversary.Ushbebe who penned down a romantic message to his wife, wrote;It’s been four years of Bliss and Favour filled matrimony. Indeed God gifted you to me. Couldn’t ask for a better soulmate as you complete me on all sides.You’re more than wonderful, the irreplaceable Love of my life.Happy Wedding Anniversary to Us @annettenuagbe .Gat you always and forever.Here are photos below;Lalasticlala 2 Likes