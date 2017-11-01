Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking (9294 Views)

FIFA made this latest ranking known on Thursday, putting Nigeria at 50th position in the world and 8th in Africa.It can be recalled that Nigeria occupied the 41st position in the last ranking. This did not augur well for the die-hard fans of the Super Eagles as they expected the recent exploits of the team to have levitated the Eagles to more desirable position in the upward direction.





A few unexpected teams like Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo etc., ranked higher than Nigeria.



However, we are very hopeful that the forthcoming ranking by FIFA scheduled for 21st December, 2017 should hold more serendipitous prospects for our national team.



See below the list of the top ten (10) teams in Africa and the world:

Africa

Senegal

Tunisia

Egypt

Congo DR

Morocco

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Nigeria

Ghana

Côte d’Ivoire





World

Germany

Brazil

Portugal

Argentina

Belgium

Spain

Poland

Switzerland

France

Chile



Op are u sure they didnt start counting from bottom to top? .

Just asking tho.

Who cares? Who ranking help 9 Likes 2 Shares

?



Africa which way ? so number 1 for Africa nor even join 1st 10 for the world niAfrica which way 7 Likes

partial dey this one 4 Likes

Up on beating Argentina



And all the other victories and draws 1 Like

So?

What are they smoking in FIFA sef 13 Likes

This is totally unacceptable....according to the poster above me,who their ranking help?....Lets see what wil happen come Russia 2018

fifa craze die fifa craze die 6 Likes

Rubbish!



We are the first Africa country to qualify for the WC and coming back from 2goals down to beat Argentina yet we're still descending on this GT list. Tell us the measures used in ranking then. Rubbish!We are the first Africa country to qualify for the WC and coming back from 2goals down to beat Argentina yet we're still descending on this GT list. Tell us the measures used in ranking then.

This Fifa ranking is rubbish.



Cameroon and Burkina Faso ahead of us, i give up 5 Likes

Okay am not bothered because with the current coach and this squad am sure they will go even higher just wait till World Cup is over 1 Like

Finally Zimbabwean students can answer this question in an exam.

Who is the former president of Zimbabwe? (12marks) 17 Likes

the ranking is not done by human being, it is done by random computer selection 1 Like 1 Share

Fifa is nt serious

"f" it...

We are comfortable with our boys

alas

Buhari why? 1 Like 1 Share

Fifa has become more confused and clueless

After strachting Argentina 2-4





They can rank us last for all I care as long as our boys keep on delivering and get to at least the quarter finals of the upcoming world cup tournament. I wonder how and what criteria they use in making their rankings because Nigeria is far better than most of those teams ahead of us.They can rank us last for all I care as long as our boys keep on delivering and get to at least the quarter finals of the upcoming world cup tournament. 2 Likes 1 Share

This ranking will finally expose fifa rankings as a mere opinion of a few powerful pple who have lost touch with reality 4 Likes

The team needs a standard goal keeper.With the current ones,the world cup will turn out to be a disaster.

K



I like it that way...

At least it will make misled opponents to think we are underdogs....

Look at algeria before the world cup qualifiers....They were africa's numero uno based on fifa standings!

Now just look at their recent performances.....they could not even get a single win both home and away!

So lets ignore these "yeye" fifa rankings...they are very deceitful!

It doesn't give a true and valid description of a team's capability! I like it that way...At least it will make misled opponents to think we are underdogs....Look at algeria before the world cup qualifiers....They were africa's numero uno based on fifa standings!Now just look at their recent performances.....they could not even get a single win both home and away!So lets ignore these "yeye" fifa rankings...they are very deceitful!It doesn't give a true and valid description of a team's capability! 2 Likes

Portugal, switzerland and Argentina shouldnt be among top 10 4 Likes

Make dey go chop their ranking, I Don tire abeg. As far as we dey play wella, no wahala