₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,369 members, 3,929,435 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking (9294 Views)
FIFA Ranking: Eagles Drop 6 Places In The World But Move 1 Place In Africa / Super Eagles Drop In Latest FIFA Ranking / Nigeria Moves Up To 50th In FIFA Ranking After Beating Algeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by marryjesus: 12:27pm
In spite of the Super Eagles sterling performance in the World Cup qualifiers and its convincing defeat of Argentina – one of the world’s finest teams, Nigeria has dropped nine (9) places in the latest football ranking by the International Federation of Association Football ( FIFA ).
FIFA made this latest ranking known on Thursday, putting Nigeria at 50th position in the world and 8th in Africa.It can be recalled that Nigeria occupied the 41st position in the last ranking. This did not augur well for the die-hard fans of the Super Eagles as they expected the recent exploits of the team to have levitated the Eagles to more desirable position in the upward direction.
A few unexpected teams like Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo etc., ranked higher than Nigeria.
However, we are very hopeful that the forthcoming ranking by FIFA scheduled for 21st December, 2017 should hold more serendipitous prospects for our national team.
See below the list of the top ten (10) teams in Africa and the world:
Africa
Senegal
Tunisia
Egypt
Congo DR
Morocco
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Nigeria
Ghana
Côte d’Ivoire
World
Germany
Brazil
Portugal
Argentina
Belgium
Spain
Poland
Switzerland
France
Chile
http://www.akelicious.com/2017/11/super-eagles-drop-9-places-in-fifa.html
1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by PenlsCaP: 12:32pm
Op are u sure they didnt start counting from bottom to top? .
Just asking tho.
N0w its begining to make sense to me when they say "the first shall latet become the last"
3 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by Pierohandsome: 12:34pm
Who cares? Who ranking help
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by Primusinterpares(m): 12:36pm
so number 1 for Africa nor even join 1st 10 for the world ni?
Africa which way?
7 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by Bennyark(m): 12:36pm
partial dey this one
4 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by ALAYORMII: 12:36pm
Up on beating Argentina
And all the other victories and draws
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by BruncleZuma: 12:36pm
So?
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by KehnnyCares(m): 12:36pm
What are they smoking in FIFA sef
13 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by Naturalobserver(m): 12:36pm
This is totally unacceptable....according to the poster above me,who their ranking help?....Lets see what wil happen come Russia 2018
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by younglleo(m): 12:36pm
fifa craze die
6 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by MrImole(m): 12:36pm
O
K
A
Y
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by Topestbilly(m): 12:36pm
Rubbish!
We are the first Africa country to qualify for the WC and coming back from 2goals down to beat Argentina yet we're still descending on this GT list. Tell us the measures used in ranking then.
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by Biggty(m): 12:36pm
This Fifa ranking is rubbish.
Cameroon and Burkina Faso ahead of us, i give up
5 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by jerryunit48: 12:37pm
Okay am not bothered because with the current coach and this squad am sure they will go even higher just wait till World Cup is over
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by helpmewaka: 12:37pm
Finally Zimbabwean students can answer this question in an exam.
Who is the former president of Zimbabwe? (12marks)
17 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by drey076(m): 12:37pm
the ranking is not done by human being, it is done by random computer selection
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by asaju10(m): 12:37pm
Fifa is nt serious
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by orjikuramo(m): 12:37pm
"f" it...
We are comfortable with our boys
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by walket(m): 12:37pm
alas
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by MrLatin1: 12:37pm
Buhari why?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by Konze70: 12:38pm
Fifa has become more confused and clueless
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by hemsquare(m): 12:38pm
After strachting Argentina 2-4
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by AceRoyal: 12:38pm
I wonder how and what criteria they use in making their rankings because Nigeria is far better than most of those teams ahead of us.
They can rank us last for all I care as long as our boys keep on delivering and get to at least the quarter finals of the upcoming world cup tournament.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by Bede2u(m): 12:38pm
This ranking will finally expose fifa rankings as a mere opinion of a few powerful pple who have lost touch with reality
4 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by aguiyi2: 12:39pm
The team needs a standard goal keeper.With the current ones,the world cup will turn out to be a disaster.
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by anochuko01(m): 12:39pm
K
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by openmine(m): 12:39pm
I like it that way...
At least it will make misled opponents to think we are underdogs....
Look at algeria before the world cup qualifiers....They were africa's numero uno based on fifa standings!
Now just look at their recent performances.....they could not even get a single win both home and away!
So lets ignore these "yeye" fifa rankings...they are very deceitful!
It doesn't give a true and valid description of a team's capability!
2 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by kinibigdeal(m): 12:40pm
Portugal, switzerland and Argentina shouldnt be among top 10
4 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by Ibrahimanees: 12:40pm
Make dey go chop their ranking, I Don tire abeg. As far as we dey play wella, no wahala
|Re: Super Eagles Drop 9 Places In FIFA Ranking by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:40pm
Ojoro dey for this thing...even if we win world cup, dem no go still regard us
Andre Dede Ayew Is BBC African Footballer Of 2011 / Samuel Eto's Wife Exposes Her Boobs [see Photo] / Can Nigeria Raise A Team Like Barcelona Or Chelsea?
Viewing this topic: infinito1990(m), DanielPop(m), mfm04622, blunt(m), Omoboy(m), Beziel(m), Ilaje44(m), neolboy(m), tundesto(m), ChangetheChange, Phylix76, justiniyke29(m), SSPX(m), post111(m), ReorxTohGan(m), JohnieWalker12(m), braivheart, DaM4(m), Joemint(m), movaze89(m), bakila, Amazondepth(m), Movicq(m), femicyrus(m), Splendid235, oluwatobi01(m), MisterNuel(m), lilmonarch, Samueldodo781(m), timoscholar(m), Princejydo(m), Izi4real(m), mostHandsome01, hormoty(m), zuchii01(m), eakenbor, theDEVILisHERE, loabb2(m), oyemmyx72(m), daniel56(m), nasman5, lezan(m), justinceejay(m), Ganja109(m), ecclize(m), julimax(m), DonaldGenes(m), samiegreg(m), gabi98(m), mare23ayo(m), Botimtech(m), AYOILORI, Emmbanny(m), Remix10(m), Russianruble, nephemmy(m) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16