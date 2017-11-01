Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway (6009 Views)

Olawale Musa, the general manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), said the step is a bid to ensure safety and a free flow of traffic on the route.



Musa said the government began clearing the tankers off Apapa-Mile 2 axis on Wednesday.



According to him, no responsible government would fold its arms and allow lawlessness and impunity to reign.



He added that the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, the state governor, is up to its responsibilities and would not shy away from attending to the plight of the people.



He said a special task force comprising the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian navy, police, civil defence and LASTMA had been given the duty to rid the road of the tankers.



“This made them park on the main carriageways for days and in the process impeding the free flow of traffic,” Musa said.



“This was largely due to the fact that shipping companies that were supposed to provide holding bays for the empty containers in accordance with the license issued for them to operate in the country have either refused to provide or the ones existing were inadequate.



“The stakeholders have therefore resorted that henceforth, these vehicles are to use the following holding bays and terminals which includes, Comet Terminal, Joatelim, Ballore Transport and Logistics, HBX Terminal, Unity Bonded Terminal, Falcon Terminal, Port and Marine services and Duncan Terminal for their activities.”



He also said all the trucks currently loading at the port would be issued a docket, indicating where they should return their empty containers instead of waiting on the roads to return them.





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/lagos-starts-total-evacuation-of.html





Eko onibaje

Ah thank GOD I can now go to work in peace 5 Likes

biacan:

Ah thank GOD I can

now go to

work in peace

1 Like

Nice move.

They will soon start a strike 5 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:

They will soon start a strike

LOL... say wetin happen? Naija I hail thee LOL... say wetin happen? Naija I hail thee

AutoReportNG:





LOL... say wetin happen? Naija I hail thee It is their way. Anytime government asks/directs/orders them to leave the road, they start a national strike It is their way. Anytime government asks/directs/orders them to leave the road, they start a national strike 3 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:

They will soon start a strike

Abeg let me go and buy full tank for genset and cars...there is no hope again in Lagos Abeg let me go and buy full tank for genset and cars...there is no hope again in Lagos

They should concentrate on repairing the roads first. That road isn't pliable at all.

biacan:

sarrki:



Nigeria is such a useless place, nothing is organized

They need to clear the pipeline vandals in Ikorodu and Arepo and resume piping petroleum products to depots in other states.



Petroleum products are meant to be piped to depots in Ibadan, Ilorin, etc., but vandals keep breaking the pipelines to steal fuel. The NNPC stopped piping petroleum products to the depots because they keep losing fuel/money, so tanker trucks have to come from as far away as Ilorin and Kano to load product in Lagos. Of course they have to wait in Lagos until it's time to load and the only place they can wait is on the roadside (the trailer parks are waaay too congested).



This results in a situation where there are too many tanker trucks on the road. They cause traffic jams and destroy the roads in Lagos.



The tanker drivers go on strike if their vehicles are confiscated and the resultant fuel scarcity forces the government to release their trucks.



They need to drive away the vandals and militants, resume piping petroleum products and ban out of state tanker trucks from loading in Lagos. 6 Likes 1 Share

Lasg can't win this, Fashola tried it on but failed, even Fashola campaigned with the road that immediately buhari won, Apc govt of change will evacuate them but to no avail

I applaud Lagos govt. for this.. No room for lawlessness



Eko o ni baje

The only way to remove tankers permanently is to relocate loading bay/tank firm from apapa. Take them to epe. The tankers would disappear naturally.

Long overdue

About time. had it been Fashola is a responsible Works Minister, that road should have been completed by now

This Will reduce the amount of traffic on the highways





Eko o ni baje