₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,457 members, 3,929,721 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 04:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway (6009 Views)
Ile Ife Crisis: Security Operatives Commence Evacuation Of Hausas -channelsTv / Enforcement Of Ban On Hawking In Lagos Starts Today / PHOTOS: Visible Cracks On Apapa Bridge- NEWSHELM (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by AutoReportNG: 1:35pm
The Lagos state government has started evacuating articulated vehicles parked along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway.
Olawale Musa, the general manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), said the step is a bid to ensure safety and a free flow of traffic on the route.
Musa said the government began clearing the tankers off Apapa-Mile 2 axis on Wednesday.
According to him, no responsible government would fold its arms and allow lawlessness and impunity to reign.
He added that the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, the state governor, is up to its responsibilities and would not shy away from attending to the plight of the people.
He said a special task force comprising the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian navy, police, civil defence and LASTMA had been given the duty to rid the road of the tankers.
“This made them park on the main carriageways for days and in the process impeding the free flow of traffic,” Musa said.
“This was largely due to the fact that shipping companies that were supposed to provide holding bays for the empty containers in accordance with the license issued for them to operate in the country have either refused to provide or the ones existing were inadequate.
“The stakeholders have therefore resorted that henceforth, these vehicles are to use the following holding bays and terminals which includes, Comet Terminal, Joatelim, Ballore Transport and Logistics, HBX Terminal, Unity Bonded Terminal, Falcon Terminal, Port and Marine services and Duncan Terminal for their activities.”
He also said all the trucks currently loading at the port would be issued a docket, indicating where they should return their empty containers instead of waiting on the roads to return them.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/lagos-starts-total-evacuation-of.html
@Lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by AutoReportNG: 1:35pm
This is long over due sef...
See more pictures here..
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/lagos-starts-total-evacuation-of.html
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by sarrki(m): 1:36pm
Eko onibaje
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by biacan(f): 1:37pm
Ah thank GOD I can now go to work in peace
5 Likes
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by sarrki(m): 1:39pm
biacan:
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by Evablizin(f): 1:45pm
Nice move.
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by Mynd44: 1:50pm
They will soon start a strike
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by AutoReportNG: 1:51pm
Mynd44:
LOL... say wetin happen? Naija I hail thee
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by Mynd44: 1:53pm
AutoReportNG:It is their way. Anytime government asks/directs/orders them to leave the road, they start a national strike
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by Keneking: 1:53pm
Mynd44:
Abeg let me go and buy full tank for genset and cars...there is no hope again in Lagos
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by KehnnyCares(m): 1:58pm
They should concentrate on repairing the roads first. That road isn't pliable at all.
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by sarrki(m): 2:01pm
biacan:
Which of the league ?
EPL or laliga ?
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by biacan(f): 2:11pm
sarrki:Tanker ko.......trailer ni
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by sarrki(m): 2:13pm
biacan:
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by Ttipsy(m): 2:14pm
Nigeria is such a useless place, nothing is organized
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by biacan(f): 2:16pm
sarrki:sarrki repent now is never too late
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by wtfcoded: 2:21pm
sarrki:rise n shine boy. Day don break. What have u done lately?
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by naptu2: 2:24pm
They need to clear the pipeline vandals in Ikorodu and Arepo and resume piping petroleum products to depots in other states.
Petroleum products are meant to be piped to depots in Ibadan, Ilorin, etc., but vandals keep breaking the pipelines to steal fuel. The NNPC stopped piping petroleum products to the depots because they keep losing fuel/money, so tanker trucks have to come from as far away as Ilorin and Kano to load product in Lagos. Of course they have to wait in Lagos until it's time to load and the only place they can wait is on the roadside (the trailer parks are waaay too congested).
This results in a situation where there are too many tanker trucks on the road. They cause traffic jams and destroy the roads in Lagos.
The tanker drivers go on strike if their vehicles are confiscated and the resultant fuel scarcity forces the government to release their trucks.
They need to drive away the vandals and militants, resume piping petroleum products and ban out of state tanker trucks from loading in Lagos.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by Customer80: 2:30pm
Lasg can't win this, Fashola tried it on but failed, even Fashola campaigned with the road that immediately buhari won, Apc govt of change will evacuate them but to no avail
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by samebony1: 2:48pm
sarrki:
It appears you did not understand the comment.
It was made to draw Biacan's attention to the inappropriate use of the word "boy", unfortunately you responded with a something quite close to being daft.
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by Alariiwo: 3:25pm
sarrki:
Be acting like ode, playing mr nice while some worthless idiots keep ridiculing you.
Your eyes go clear soon.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by Alariiwo: 3:30pm
I applaud Lagos govt. for this.. No room for lawlessness
Eko o ni baje
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by greatwhite(m): 3:52pm
The only way to remove tankers permanently is to relocate loading bay/tank firm from apapa. Take them to epe. The tankers would disappear naturally.
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by kay29000(m): 3:53pm
Long overdue
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by nairavsdollars: 3:54pm
About time. had it been Fashola is a responsible Works Minister, that road should have been completed by now
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by izzykingsley(m): 3:57pm
This Will reduce the amount of traffic on the highways
Eko o ni baje
|Re: Lagos Starts Total Evacuation Of Tankers On Apapa-oshodi Expressway by rasque96(m): 3:57pm
This is a big fat lie, the tanker and container truck full the road, the traffic no get part two
Thanksgiving Celebration In Nigeria / Is Nigeria The Capital Of Hell? / Is 2011 Election The Best Election In Nigerian History? With Poll.
Viewing this topic: lolipopandy(f), famiebee(f), Allylic(f), Pivot, obafemee80(m), ritzyvic1(m), PAPIJAID(m), FSolar, ocee31(m), edimat007(m), godchildjayboy(m), GreatnessallIC, TMemos, mosss, benfluleck, Albert0011(m), vizboy(m), victoronyekwelu(m), Foxflames, zamwazi(m), JOHNGLO, rydow(m), incredibleace(m), Bobby4090, pyrex23(m), Udembaaham, shegzy4luv(m), ganja06(m), emmansus(f), Opharhe, Gtuns(m), bubbychis(m), Lionhearted, jalaalbaba, KBrown, NL1960, chidibond(m), OYAY(m), rosebowl01(m), akintom(m), balosunky(m), sholaball, damiclem(m), coolestchris(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10