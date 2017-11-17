₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,505 members, 3,929,938 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 07:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate (2494 Views)
The New Age Qualification To Run For A Political Office In Nigeria By Senate / Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR / Excited Women Hail Oshiomhole At Ikpoba Okha As He Passed By. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by MisterGrace: 2:16pm
Breaking News: The bill to Establish University of Agriculture Kabba sponsored by Senator Dino Melaye passed by the Senate today.
To God alone be the Glory.
More to follow.
http://austinokai.com/index.php/politics/55-breaking-news-the-bill-to-establish-university-of-agriculture-kabba-sponsored-by-senator-dino-melaye-passed-by-the-senate-today
3 Likes
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by nero2face: 2:20pm
Dino is representing, Bello is fighting, Kogi is lagging behind, nothing is moving...
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by Mentcee(m): 2:23pm
Good
1 Like
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by GoroTango: 2:44pm
And now kogi has two federal universities over and above every other state. Should we read an ulterior, sinister northern motive into this?
1 Like
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by laudate: 5:42pm
GoroTango:Kogi doesn't need more universities. It needs industries and entrepreneurship schemes, as well as good infrastructure and projects that would develop the state, and provide jobs for its citizens!
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by aolawale025: 5:47pm
This is very good and great news. Good work Dino
4 Likes
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by MasterChen: 6:20pm
As silly as this guy is, he's actually one of the busiest guys in the Senate.
I remember he was the one who sponsored the tribal marks bill. Big ups to him on this one.
3 Likes
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by Kizyte(m): 6:20pm
OK
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by Joephat(m): 6:21pm
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by designVATExcel: 6:21pm
Nigeria and the establishing of new universities.
What of the existing ones, why not upgrade them first?
In my personal opinion i'm yet to see a Federal University in Naija as pimped up as University of Ghana. Common Ghana oh.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by Yorubaangel(m): 6:22pm
DINO is working... BELLO is hating
1 Like
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by NwaAmaikpe: 6:22pm
Useless bill
Just as useless as Buhari's NEPA bill ceritifcate.
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by noblealuu: 6:23pm
Existing Universities crying for funding, here we are establishing more to be left in shambles.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by 9jakohai(m): 6:24pm
More universities, more liabilities.
Don't complain when fees go up to 400000 to maintain these new universities.
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by sellers4buyers: 6:25pm
To God alone be all the glory. That's what we are talking about.
1 Like
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by profjendor(m): 6:25pm
kabba will be great again.
1 Like
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by Alexk2(m): 6:25pm
Nice one...weldone Dino but we all know it must be appended and approved by the President/FG before we can credit you for a job welldone.
Okun must be great!
1 Like
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by castrol180(m): 6:27pm
up Dino Melaye, fvck Bello the blind kogi governor...
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by NCP: 6:28pm
This Senator is really working for his people but some politicians are distracting him from his people oriented projects.
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by 9jakohai(m): 6:28pm
On a more serious note
1.We need 3 trillions of naira to fund existing universities yearly.
2.We need 100million dollars to set up this new university properly.
3.We don't have enough lecturers in existing universities, where are we going to get new ones for this new one?
4.Why are we not spending more on technical education?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by greatjoey: 6:29pm
GoroTango:Kogi is not a northern state. Kogi is a state in the middle belt. Stop that political classification. They said that to deceive you fathers. We are wise now.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by rusher14: 6:29pm
Rubbish.
All i see is politics and maladministration by the senate.
This would only add to the wage bill of the Federal government whilst producing another group of half-baked graduates due largely to the the poor funding that is bound to be.
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by joystickextend1(m): 6:30pm
Good to hear
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys..
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by Alexk2(m): 6:30pm
GoroTango:
No you shouldn't! It's merely the workings of Saraki-Dino allegiance and Dino is the benefactor here.....but we know it's not yet a done deal without the approval from the fg. So it may well be a SCAM; time will tell!
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by Primusinterpares(m): 6:30pm
Before you think of establishing new ones,how are the already existing ones fairing$?
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by eleojo23: 6:30pm
Good..
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by kay29000(m): 6:31pm
Cool
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by Acidosis(m): 6:35pm
9jakohai:
So you can pay technical education graduates peanuts the same way your fellow Naije-ri-yans criticize and belittle HND and NCE holders?
BTW, The new Federal University is simply an upgrade of the old COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, Kabba", the only satellite campus of Ahmadu Bello University that has remained a monotechnic. Other satellite campuses of ABU have long been upgraded to universities decades ago
This is simply a long and overdue project, but better late than never!
1 Like
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by Ezigbonmadu: 6:43pm
I dont like Dino. But this vindicates him.
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by jericco1(m): 6:44pm
Hope uncle Dino will not be the face of the school
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by 9jakohai(m): 6:48pm
Acidosis:
1.So that we can have more technicians to build us an industrial society that would take us to developed country status...and i don't look down on technicians, thank you very much.
2.In 2013 we could not find 3 trillion for existing universities in extra funding. Where are we going to find money for this one?
You got 3 trillion naira?
Don't complain when fees go up to 500000 and above to fund this new university.
I am, ultimately, not opposed to new universities, but when we are having so many issues funding the existing ones...to the point that we may have to raise fees drastically....then, I do not agree.
|Re: Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate by GoroTango: 6:58pm
greatjoey:As far as Nigeria's complicated geopolitical landscape is concerned there is only north and south. Kogi is north and you still haven't answered my queation
Breaking News: Tony Anenih Named Board Chairman Of Npa / Why We Are Offering Chinese Language – Rector, Okopoly (anambra) / Judge Withdraws From Ikuforiji’s Trial!
Viewing this topic: ommie(m), tkpoint2(m), Sphinx02(m), Eruditerichy(m), Nigeriadondie, YouthsPC0, johnseno, georjay(m), Wapgod(m), francizy(m), seegi(m), waley007(m), amehkris, tobeson(m), danlamiturawa(m), Raphtop(m), Marxist001(m), rounskalif, ev4real(m) and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12