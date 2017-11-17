Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bill To Establish University Of Agriculture, Kabba Passed By Senate (2494 Views)

Breaking News: The bill to Establish University of Agriculture Kabba sponsored by Senator Dino Melaye passed by the Senate today.



To God alone be the Glory.



More to follow.



Dino is representing, Bello is fighting, Kogi is lagging behind, nothing is moving... 8 Likes 1 Share

And now kogi has two federal universities over and above every other state. Should we read an ulterior, sinister northern motive into this? 1 Like

GoroTango:

And now kogi has two federal universities over and above every other state. Should we read an ulterior, sinister northern motive into this? Kogi doesn't need more universities. It needs industries and entrepreneurship schemes, as well as good infrastructure and projects that would develop the state, and provide jobs for its citizens! Kogi doesn't need more universities. It needs industries and entrepreneurship schemes, as well as good infrastructure and projects that would develop the state, and provide jobs for its citizens! 10 Likes 2 Shares

This is very good and great news. Good work Dino 4 Likes

As silly as this guy is, he's actually one of the busiest guys in the Senate.



I remember he was the one who sponsored the tribal marks bill. Big ups to him on this one. 3 Likes

Nigeria and the establishing of new universities.



What of the existing ones, why not upgrade them first?



In my personal opinion i'm yet to see a Federal University in Naija as pimped up as University of Ghana. Common Ghana oh. 3 Likes 2 Shares

DINO is working... BELLO is hating 1 Like





Useless bill



Just as useless as Buhari's NEPA bill ceritifcate. Useless billJust as useless as Buhari's NEPA bill ceritifcate.

Existing Universities crying for funding, here we are establishing more to be left in shambles. 1 Like 1 Share

More universities, more liabilities.



Don't complain when fees go up to 400000 to maintain these new universities.

To God alone be all the glory. That's what we are talking about. 1 Like

kabba will be great again. 1 Like

Nice one...weldone Dino but we all know it must be appended and approved by the President/FG before we can credit you for a job welldone.

Okun must be great! 1 Like

up Dino Melaye, fvck Bello the blind kogi governor...

This Senator is really working for his people but some politicians are distracting him from his people oriented projects.

On a more serious note



1.We need 3 trillions of naira to fund existing universities yearly.



2.We need 100million dollars to set up this new university properly.



3.We don't have enough lecturers in existing universities, where are we going to get new ones for this new one?



4.Why are we not spending more on technical education? 2 Likes 1 Share

GoroTango:

And now kogi has two federal universities over and above every other state. Should we read an ulterior, sinister northern motive into this? Kogi is not a northern state. Kogi is a state in the middle belt. Stop that political classification. They said that to deceive you fathers. We are wise now. Kogi is not a northern state. Kogi is a state in the middle belt. Stop that political classification. They said that to deceive you fathers. We are wise now. 2 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish.



All i see is politics and maladministration by the senate.



This would only add to the wage bill of the Federal government whilst producing another group of half-baked graduates due largely to the the poor funding that is bound to be.





Good to hear









GoroTango:

And now kogi has two federal universities over and above every other state. Should we read an ulterior, sinister northern motive into this?

No you shouldn't! It's merely the workings of Saraki-Dino allegiance and Dino is the benefactor here.....but we know it's not yet a done deal without the approval from the fg. So it may well be a SCAM; time will tell! No you shouldn't! It's merely the workings of Saraki-Dino allegiance and Dino is the benefactor here.....but we know it's not yet a done deal without the approval from the fg. So it may well be a SCAM; time will tell!

$ ? Before you think of establishing new ones,how are the already existing ones fairing

9jakohai:

On a more serious note



1.We need 3 trillions of naira to fund existing universities yearly.



2.We need 100million dollars to set up this new university properly.



3.We don't have enough lecturers in existing universities, where are we going to get new ones for this new one?



4.Why are we not spending more on technical education?

So you can pay technical education graduates peanuts the same way your fellow Naije-ri-yans criticize and belittle HND and NCE holders?





BTW, The new Federal University is simply an upgrade of the old COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, Kabba", the only satellite campus of Ahmadu Bello University that has remained a monotechnic. Other satellite campuses of ABU have long been upgraded to universities decades ago





This is simply a long and overdue project, but better late than never! So you can pay technical education graduates peanuts the same way your fellow Naije-ri-yans criticize and belittle HND and NCE holders?BTW, The new Federal University is simply anThis is simply a long and overdue project, but better late than never! 1 Like

I dont like Dino. But this vindicates him.

Hope uncle Dino will not be the face of the school

Acidosis:





So you can pay technical education graduates peanuts the same way your fellow Naije-ri-yans criticize and belittle HND and NCE holders?





BTW, The new Federal University is simply an upgrade of the old COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, Kabba", the only satellite campus of Ahmadu Bello University that has remained a monotechnic. Other satellite campuses of ABU have long been upgraded to universities decades ago





This is simply a long and overdue project, but better late than never!

1.So that we can have more technicians to build us an industrial society that would take us to developed country status...and i don't look down on technicians, thank you very much.



2.In 2013 we could not find 3 trillion for existing universities in extra funding. Where are we going to find money for this one?



You got 3 trillion naira?



Don't complain when fees go up to 500000 and above to fund this new university.



I am, ultimately, not opposed to new universities, but when we are having so many issues funding the existing ones...to the point that we may have to raise fees drastically....then, I do not agree. 1.So that we can have more technicians to build us an industrial society that would take us to developed country status...and i don't look down on technicians, thank you very much.2.In 2013 we could not find 3 trillion for existing universities in extra funding. Where are we going to find money for this one?You got 3 trillion naira?Don't complain when fees go up to 500000 and above to fund this new university.