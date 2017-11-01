Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mustapha Dikko, Friend Of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello: "Maryam Sanda Separated Us" (9385 Views)

Mustapha Dikko, had earlier revealed to journalist how Maryam, daughter of a former Executive Director of Aso Savings, Hajiya Maimuna Aliyu Sanda, argued heavily with the deceased late Saturday evening after reportedly seeing message between him and another woman on his phone.



Below is what he shared on Facebook;



Today I would have called to say Happy birthday to you Bilya as you clock 36 but you are no longer with us



I am looking up and I trust you are looking down. Because I am insisting on smiles and not a single frown, I am trying so hard but these tears of pain keep flowing down my cheeks. Sitting down here thinking about you, thinking about life without you Bilya



I am in so much pain and I am so sorry for drifting apart when you wanted to marry Maryam, I wish I pressured you more not to, I tried but I should have tried harder I was angry with you at the moment and That was selfish so we left you all alone with this murderer.First she separated you from your beloved wife then she separated you from your family and friends



As I sit here pondering about what would have been if we had pressurised you,I feel guilty down my spine.My thoughts are these



If I had put so much pressure on you and succeeded in making you understand our point of view when you wanted to marry Maryam



1. You would have left her and probably this wouldn’t have happened.



2. As Number 1 didn’t happen,if we hadn’t drifted a little too apart when you married Maryam you would have confide in me,Usman,Abba or Bello about the harsh condition in your marriage And we would have adviced you accordingly and probably all this wouldn’t have happened.



Oh Bilya I am so sorry i am soo devastated by your demise I wish I could turn the hands of time but it’s too late

Maryam has finally separated you from this world completely.



I recall what you used to say back in the days “when I get married I am going to Submit to my wife totally I don’t like woman wahala let peace reign kawai” and we will call you names, Well you did let peace reign and she took advantage of it.



You will forever be in our heart body and soul. Insha Allah Alisha your daughter will hear the story of a great man called Bilya her father because you were a great man. #Justiceforbilya



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/dikko-mustapha-pens-down-touching-message-for-his-friend-bilyaminu.html

This is one of the characteristic of a bad wife. She will send away everyone around you. From family to friends under the umbrella of don't let us allow third party.

Too bad, but I think the guy lacked good judgment. Even if you made a mistake in marrying when you cnt get peace u should hv ran away or better ran bck to ur separated friends or even to ur former wife. Why did u remain there untill she killed u

If you see woman and poisonous snake, break her head first then let the snake go free.



It's a curse we can't do without them.



When you see a guy that cuts off his friends and family totally for bae, thread carefully around them.

The man allowed himself to stay with her for so many years even with her continuous domestic violence. They both got what was coming to them.







Too bad. Too bad.

It is better to dwell in the corner of a roof top than live in a house with a woman bereft of character. I have been abused before, so I am an authority in this sphere.

They will first chase your friends away, then your family, Finally,they send you away to the other side.



Don't be yoked with aggressive/possesive woman, that is a one way ticket to destruction. A good woman will never create a gap between you and your family and friends.

the only power women has is to separate







That killer should be given a long sentence, ie if she's not sentenced to death. If she's spared, we might have a series of killings from the women folk on the same issue.

Guys, Just be wary of any woman who tries to separate you from your hommies and your family. Once she succeeds, the next thing is to isolate you and deal mercilessly with you.

That killer should be given a long sentence. If she's spared, we. Ightfield have a

Police don nab am, heartless fellow

Very true

she wasnt the first wife !!!

To me: I marry you, you give me unnecessary headache... I'm gonno jilt you like a gal friend. I need peace, I need freedom, above all I want to be happy. If you can't guarantee these, I won't think twice before throwing you out or leaving the house for you. Nonsense woman.

Dude was a weak man bro....

Second wife and still jealous!..... Sad he lost his life through his wife.

Killing a man while he was asleep, all because he cheated?

Funny enough, the guy is a Muslim.

Ain't Muslims allowed to marry at least four wives?

The biitch should be put down.





should have advised your friend to the right thing and stick to one woman



but then... when a chicken is destined for the Christmas pot. nothing will stop him from eating the food bait...



(at least the adage made sense in my head ) its too late...

Marriage is a scam

Exactly,they are always very posessive!! Always about themselves..like their husbands doesnt have people he relates with before he met them.

Run away from jealous and aggressive partners.. Pick race





Allah ya kadara



Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illehi Rajiun

The same treatment should be giving to her in full

He was trying to run back to his first wife, that is the sms the devil killer saw.

When the devil want to destroy a man he separate him from his brethren.





But with wallpapers and wall panels installed. . . your life is safe