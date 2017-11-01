₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Anstalk(f): 2:59pm
The Senate on Thursday rejected one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, Ahmad Bello Mahmud based on the recommendation by the Senate Committee on INEC in its report which was adopted.
The Senate, however, approved the nomination of Ambassador Rufus Akeju (Lagos) and Dr. Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi) as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
The rejected nominee, Mahmud was alleged not to be an indigene of Zamfara State but Sokoto State.
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by noblealuu: 3:00pm
What ever rocks their boat
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by TANTUMERGO007: 3:01pm
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by TherWasACountry: 3:32pm
And yet, they say One Nigeria
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by UbanmeUdie: 6:35pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish!
Useless president with no soundness of mind.
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by simplemach(m): 6:35pm
Well that is if this will even have any effect or change anything.
Senate Rejected Magu, who is the Chairman of EFCC now, somebody should pls check and confirm.
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Yorubaangel(m): 6:35pm
Buhari and people of controversial character
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Kizyte(m): 6:37pm
If you born pikin com name'am Buhari, your own don finish be that!
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Pearlyakin(m): 6:37pm
I was even thinking the Man is from another country are we not operating one Nigeria again ?
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by RapportNaija(m): 6:38pm
But which kind government be this?
Failure!
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by obinoral1179(m): 6:38pm
Was even thinking he was from Niger or Togo....... What is the difference between sokoto and zamfara, they are both mallams
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by leezzz: 6:38pm
Anstalk:
if d bigot had his way,all of dem for be northerners
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Elslim: 6:39pm
saraki vs Buhari
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Ezigbonmadu: 6:39pm
Yet Bini man Obanikoro wants to be governor of Lagos state? Ko le werk
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by kay29000(m): 6:39pm
Drama
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by RaaGhu: 6:40pm
Half full, Half Empty!!
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by NwaAmaikpe: 6:40pm
To Buhari, Sokoto and Zamfara are the same thing.
They are both Northerners.
That's his only criteria for appointments
Buhari, The Yahoo-yahoo President
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by nNEOo(m): 6:41pm
One nigeria indeed
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Nbote(m): 6:42pm
Wetin all dis ones for up dey talk.. If zamfara is supposed to provide d candidate why was a candidate from anoda state presented??
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Caseless: 6:43pm
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by simplemach(m): 6:43pm
Joke of a country
This country will be better auctioned in maybe one of the UN general assemblies and let the lucky buyer just convert the whole land to poultry and farmland.
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Tobium1(m): 6:44pm
Citizenship is far different from indigeneship. When i saw the headline these thoughts came to my mind "did the Senate reject the nomination because the man wasn't a Nigerian? Could it be he's from sudan?
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Caseless: 6:44pm
Kizyte:shut up!
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by gurunlocker: 6:45pm
Lol... That's the norm, first do Shakara and later approve the nomination.
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by 1acre: 6:45pm
may be !!
Tobium1:
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by phreakabit(m): 6:45pm
A picture is worth a gazillion words.
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by BruncleZuma: 6:46pm
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by purem(m): 6:47pm
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by johnjay4u2u(m): 6:48pm
Government of the ....
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Robisky001: 6:50pm
Buhari himself is a defiant.
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by free2ryhme: 6:53pm
Bihari don dey enter one chance
|Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by princetom1(m): 6:57pm
Tobium1:
Or Iraq
