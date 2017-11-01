₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,505 members, 3,929,940 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 07:15 PM

Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship (6553 Views)

Senate Rejects Buhari’s 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework / "Scrap Senate" - Aliyu Saidu Abubakar, Nominee For NCC Board / Senate Rejects Buhari's Ambassadorial List (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Anstalk(f): 2:59pm
The Senate on Thursday rejected one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, Ahmad Bello Mahmud based on the recommendation by the Senate Committee on INEC in its report which was adopted.

The Senate, however, approved the nomination of Ambassador Rufus Akeju (Lagos) and Dr. Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi) as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.


The rejected nominee, Mahmud was alleged not to be an indigene of Zamfara State but Sokoto State.


http://anstalk.com/senate-rejects-buharis-nominee-for-rec-over-citizenship/


lalasticlala

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by noblealuu: 3:00pm
What ever rocks their boat cool
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by TANTUMERGO007: 3:01pm
grin
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by TherWasACountry: 3:32pm
And yet, they say One Nigeria

3 Likes

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by UbanmeUdie: 6:35pm
shocked



Good riddance to bad rubbish!


Useless president with no soundness of mind.

2 Likes

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by simplemach(m): 6:35pm
Well that is if this will even have any effect or change anything.

Senate Rejected Magu, who is the Chairman of EFCC now, somebody should pls check and confirm.
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Yorubaangel(m): 6:35pm
Buhari and people of controversial character

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Kizyte(m): 6:37pm
If you born pikin com name'am Buhari, your own don finish be that!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Pearlyakin(m): 6:37pm
I was even thinking the Man is from another country are we not operating one Nigeria again ?

4 Likes

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by RapportNaija(m): 6:38pm
But which kind government be this?

Failure!


Man went blind in one eye due to intense orgasm
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by obinoral1179(m): 6:38pm
Was even thinking he was from Niger or Togo....... What is the difference between sokoto and zamfara, they are both mallams

9 Likes

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by leezzz: 6:38pm
Anstalk:
The Senate on Thursday rejected one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, Ahmad Bello Mahmud based on the recommendation by the Senate Committee on INEC in its report which was adopted.

The Senate, however, approved the nomination of Ambassador Rufus Akeju (Lagos) and Dr. Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi) as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.


The rejected nominee, Mahmud was alleged not to be an indigene of Zamfara State but Sokoto State.


http://anstalk.com/senate-rejects-buharis-nominee-for-rec-over-citizenship/


lalasticlala
grin grin
if d bigot had his way,all of dem for be northerners

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Elslim: 6:39pm
saraki vs Buhari
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Ezigbonmadu: 6:39pm
Yet Bini man Obanikoro wants to be governor of Lagos state? Ko le werk
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by kay29000(m): 6:39pm
Drama
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by RaaGhu: 6:40pm
Half full, Half Empty!!
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by NwaAmaikpe: 6:40pm
shocked

To Buhari, Sokoto and Zamfara are the same thing.
They are both Northerners.
That's his only criteria for appointments


Buhari, The Yahoo-yahoo President

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by nNEOo(m): 6:41pm
One nigeria indeed grin
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Nbote(m): 6:42pm
Wetin all dis ones for up dey talk.. If zamfara is supposed to provide d candidate why was a candidate from anoda state presented??
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Caseless: 6:43pm
cry
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by simplemach(m): 6:43pm
Joke of a country

This country will be better auctioned in maybe one of the UN general assemblies and let the lucky buyer just convert the whole land to poultry and farmland.

1 Like

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Tobium1(m): 6:44pm
Citizenship is far different from indigeneship. When i saw the headline these thoughts came to my mind "did the Senate reject the nomination because the man wasn't a Nigerian? Could it be he's from sudan?

1 Like

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Caseless: 6:44pm
Kizyte:
If you born pikin com name'am Buhari, your own don finish be that!
shut up!
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by gurunlocker: 6:45pm
Lol... That's the norm, first do Shakara and later approve the nomination.
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by 1acre: 6:45pm
may be !!
Tobium1:
Citizenship is far different from indigeneship. When i saw the headline these thoughts came to my mind "did the Senate reject the nomination because the man wasn't a Nigerian? Could it be he's from sudan?
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by phreakabit(m): 6:45pm


A picture is worth a gazillion words.

1 Like

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by BruncleZuma: 6:46pm
grin grin cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by purem(m): 6:47pm
embarassed
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by johnjay4u2u(m): 6:48pm
Government of the ....
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by Robisky001: 6:50pm
Buhari himself is a defiant.
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by free2ryhme: 6:53pm
Bihari don dey enter one chance
Re: Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship by princetom1(m): 6:57pm
Tobium1:
Citizenship is far different from indigeneship. When i saw the headline these thoughts came to my mind "did the Senate reject the nomination because the man wasn't a Nigerian? Could it be he's from sudan?

Or Iraq grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Efcc Report On Gov Odili, What Has Happened So Far? / Nigerian Army Arrests Militant Gang Behind Kidnaps / Your Voice 2011::brand New Video Campaign: Watch Now

Viewing this topic: awofodu3(m), Mrchippychappy(m), insecticide, earthcrust, dykedarlyn(m), bigfrancis21(m), planter(m), mrpuzzle, Artixmentor(m), magoo10(m), lordixon(m), DanXplore(m), Boyeseth(m), Ibusho, nevilbot, anthony86(m), leganssourcing, naijachix(m), prodigyevans(m), imoci(m), Ushiefrank(m), Ziluxger, pafek(m), cosxzbay, stephany007, arantess(m), sklinks(m), zigi(f), edlion57(m), Rynne, khanivorous(f), Infoay, octoroon, perry1988(m), Anybodie, Grafixnuel(m), Princejydo(m), jacob05(m), ralmix(m), AAU88, pweety2711, khaz(m), kay2cee, JaneYave(f), monddy25, almasterpiece(m), VictorAB, drsirgodons(m), leroi01(m), Fearlessmogul40, Abjpikin, soberdrunk(m), Mimifumsy, Rotentina(m), paddybrown(m), ujezeez(m), ja2ken(m), Josmila(m), insperyadyou, kayzat, aguyph, Yeeee, eben28(m), surg411(m), Stefan00, KESO2, stanikechi, David0(m), herrlekan(m), tociano009(m), cashlurd(m), debbie(f), ezioyi(m), kenazuu(m), UyaiHarley(m), dt02, phayvoursky(m), Rhyzer, tenderheart1241(m) and 143 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.