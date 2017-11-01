Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Rejects Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Buhari’s Nominee For REC Over Citizenship (6553 Views)

Senate Rejects Buhari’s 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework / "Scrap Senate" - Aliyu Saidu Abubakar, Nominee For NCC Board / Senate Rejects Buhari's Ambassadorial List (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Senate, however, approved the nomination of Ambassador Rufus Akeju (Lagos) and Dr. Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi) as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





The rejected nominee, Mahmud was alleged not to be an indigene of Zamfara State but Sokoto State.





http://anstalk.com/senate-rejects-buharis-nominee-for-rec-over-citizenship/





lalasticlala The Senate on Thursday rejected one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, Ahmad Bello Mahmud based on the recommendation by the Senate Committee on INEC in its report which was adopted.The Senate, however, approved the nomination of Ambassador Rufus Akeju (Lagos) and Dr. Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi) as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.The rejected nominee, Mahmud was alleged not to be an indigene of Zamfara State but Sokoto State.lalasticlala

What ever rocks their boat

And yet, they say One Nigeria 3 Likes









Good riddance to bad rubbish!





Useless president with no soundness of mind. Good riddance to bad rubbish!Useless president with no soundness of mind. 2 Likes

Well that is if this will even have any effect or change anything.



Senate Rejected Magu, who is the Chairman of EFCC now, somebody should pls check and confirm.

Buhari and people of controversial character 8 Likes 2 Shares

If you born pikin com name'am Buhari, your own don finish be that! 2 Likes 1 Share

I was even thinking the Man is from another country are we not operating one Nigeria again ? 4 Likes





Failure!





Man went blind in one eye due to intense orgasm But which kind government be this?Failure!

Was even thinking he was from Niger or Togo....... What is the difference between sokoto and zamfara, they are both mallams 9 Likes

Anstalk:

The Senate on Thursday rejected one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, Ahmad Bello Mahmud based on the recommendation by the Senate Committee on INEC in its report which was adopted.



The Senate, however, approved the nomination of Ambassador Rufus Akeju (Lagos) and Dr. Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi) as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





The rejected nominee, Mahmud was alleged not to be an indigene of Zamfara State but Sokoto State.





http://anstalk.com/senate-rejects-buharis-nominee-for-rec-over-citizenship/





lalasticlala

if d bigot had his way,all of dem for be northerners if d bigot had his way,all of dem for be northerners

saraki vs Buhari

Yet Bini man Obanikoro wants to be governor of Lagos state? Ko le werk

Drama

Half full, Half Empty!!





To Buhari, Sokoto and Zamfara are the same thing.

They are both Northerners.

That's his only criteria for appointments





Buhari, The Yahoo-yahoo President To Buhari, Sokoto and Zamfara are the same thing.They are both Northerners.That's his only criteria for appointmentsBuhari, The Yahoo-yahoo President 2 Likes 1 Share

One nigeria indeed

Wetin all dis ones for up dey talk.. If zamfara is supposed to provide d candidate why was a candidate from anoda state presented??

Joke of a country



This country will be better auctioned in maybe one of the UN general assemblies and let the lucky buyer just convert the whole land to poultry and farmland. 1 Like

Citizenship is far different from indigeneship. When i saw the headline these thoughts came to my mind "did the Senate reject the nomination because the man wasn't a Nigerian? Could it be he's from sudan? 1 Like

Kizyte:

If you born pikin com name'am Buhari, your own don finish be that! shut up! shut up!

Lol... That's the norm, first do Shakara and later approve the nomination.

Tobium1:

Citizenship is far different from indigeneship. When i saw the headline these thoughts came to my mind "did the Senate reject the nomination because the man wasn't a Nigerian? Could it be he's from sudan? may be !!





A picture is worth a gazillion words. 1 Like

1 Like

Government of the ....

Buhari himself is a defiant.

Bihari don dey enter one chance