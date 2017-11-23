Key Statistics: UNN, UNILAG & OAU top Law School results, 134 foreign students fail, 29 Nigerians bag first class



Students at the University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Obafemi Awolowo University, have emerged tops in the just-concluded Bar Finals Examination.



This was contained in the analysis of performance by universities in the August 2017 Bar final examination results of the Nigerian Law School.



While six students at the UNILAG emerged with First Class honours, four emerged from UNN and three from OAU.



Two students each also emerged with first class grade from the universities of Ibadan, Uyo, Lagos State University, Osun State University, and Babcock University.



University of Ilorin, Igbinedion University, Ambrose Alli University, Afe Babalola University, and Adekunle Ajasin University also have a student each graduating with first class.



Out of the 515 foreign students that participated in the examination, none graduated with a first class, 134 failed and 275 passed.



The analysis showed that 73 of the foreign students graduated with second class lower, 11 upper, while 19 had conditional pass. Three of the students were absent.



Apart from the 29 students that emerged with a first class grade from Nigerian universities, 211 also emerged with the second class upper grade, 1,046 emerged with second class lower grade, 33 were absent, 333 had conditional pass, and 3,000 had pass grade.



From the result analysis, a total of 1,272 out of the 5,924 students that sat the examination failed.



The result analysis also showed that 72 per cent of students who took the examination passed.



Based on the pass rate analysis, the University of Ilorin emerged first, with 94.9 per cent, followed by the UNILAG with 93.9 per cent and Osun State University which had a total pass rate of 91.8 per cent.



From the analysis, apart from the Usman Dan Fodio University and Madonna University, other universities have their pass rates to be above 50 per cent.

Source: Source: http://punchng.com/breaking-unilag-unn-oau-top-law-school-results/