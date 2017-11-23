₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,505 members, 3,929,940 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 07:15 PM

UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results (621 Views)

Olusegun Kayode Bello: "My Rejoinder To The Nigerian Law School's Statement" / Why Olusegun Kayode Bello Was Expelled From The Nigerian Law School - Management / Nigerian Law School Expels A Student Few Days To His Bar Final Exams (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by Rashield8: 3:03pm
Key Statistics: UNN, UNILAG & OAU top Law School results, 134 foreign students fail, 29 Nigerians bag first class

Students at the University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Obafemi Awolowo University, have emerged tops in the just-concluded Bar Finals Examination.

This was contained in the analysis of performance by universities in the August 2017 Bar final examination results of the Nigerian Law School.

While six students at the UNILAG emerged with First Class honours, four emerged from UNN and three from OAU.

Two students each also emerged with first class grade from the universities of Ibadan, Uyo, Lagos State University, Osun State University, and Babcock University.

University of Ilorin, Igbinedion University, Ambrose Alli University, Afe Babalola University, and Adekunle Ajasin University also have a student each graduating with first class.

Out of the 515 foreign students that participated in the examination, none graduated with a first class, 134 failed and 275 passed.

The analysis showed that 73 of the foreign students graduated with second class lower, 11 upper, while 19 had conditional pass. Three of the students were absent.

Apart from the 29 students that emerged with a first class grade from Nigerian universities, 211 also emerged with the second class upper grade, 1,046 emerged with second class lower grade, 33 were absent, 333 had conditional pass, and 3,000 had pass grade.

From the result analysis, a total of 1,272 out of the 5,924 students that sat the examination failed.

The result analysis also showed that 72 per cent of students who took the examination passed.

Based on the pass rate analysis, the University of Ilorin emerged first, with 94.9 per cent, followed by the UNILAG with 93.9 per cent and Osun State University which had a total pass rate of 91.8 per cent.

From the analysis, apart from the Usman Dan Fodio University and Madonna University, other universities have their pass rates to be above 50 per cent.

Source: http://punchng.com/breaking-unilag-unn-oau-top-law-school-results/

Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by sKeetz(m): 4:33pm
Who they epp?!?

They are all mediocre !

undecided
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by Deocle: 4:37pm
A plot of land
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by Rashield8: 4:59pm
sKeetz:
Who they epp?!?

They are all mediocre !

undecided

Why are they all mediocre

1 Like

Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by TemmyT123(m): 5:35pm
Everything na hype... I just hope they won't end up as charge and bail lawyers.

How come the foreigners failed like that, bad standard or what?
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by ofai: 6:57pm
Bad belle commenters....

Good one from the universities....

Keep winning
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by Mipillar: 7:13pm
Reserved grin
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:13pm
So my ex wasted time in Cambridge for nothing undecided
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by 40kobo77: 7:13pm
Ok
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by Paperwhite(m): 7:14pm
Great lions and lionesses! Umhnnnnnnn!

(0) (Reply)

To Sworndifficult Federal Polytechnic Nekede Affidefit, Call 08060218705 / Registration! Registration !!registration!!! / Solutioninn For Students.

Viewing this topic: miteolu(m), lordkay10(m), jcflex(m), lalasticlala(m), olayinka807, knaa, bigfish3k, Cachez(m), olumuyiwa2222, Oluwakfrosh5(m), raumdeuter, meadow10000, geekybabe(f), Hurlarzan139(m), annielady(f), ghostridder, bobkezel(m), hardballs, dotun365, lilmonarch, uss25dec, Iambehorlah(m), djfiki, wabsco(m), Yomite22(m), sweetkev(m), osashoshodin(m), seungbanja, Charisdesigns, smemud(m), iyisco2001(m), High2k(m), Truepays(f), blowjob, BadBlaize(m), UnApologeTic1, Greenarrow01(m), sharon395(f), legitnow, Edipee(m), Timolanki(m), skills50(m), ChiefPiiko(m), 1000samu(m), Dream2(m), destino24(m), christopher123(m), ADEWUMIMichael(m), 40kobo77, JOF2, bamzyboa(m), wassix, FaniDan(f), jayloms, Techwriter, kaydee(m), kinzmen, gsparks01(m), writerights, Trecixnine(m), driy65(m), quickberry(m), propanet(m), kenny2pj(m), bellazz(m), Africamustawake, sam79(m), betyhard, Naijaphobia, dayowunmi(m), badaoyeyemi(f), oolooree49(m), emekanairaland(m), manlawal(m), Edicoco, ultrazone(m), TOLKEN, Paperwhite(m), austinzee007, EBAZ, mayorchelsea(m), Roland17(m), jbreezy, LegendaryArnold(m), zikodem, kowade, Saintp(m), drkay(m), tycoon101, ivolt, Ezigbonmadu, mrzenith1, Hobowobo(f), jimjemo, brainpower(m), stinggy(m), melc4real(m), ibnchokomah(m), tolexy123, harryfeese, mailalaba, Chickameda(m), 77al, sotall(m), Zivaharry(m), Lucid1(m), centononye(m), orangb, baggylips(m), Queed, pierrenwob, Princecalm(m), olascottpeter(m), Sheun001(m), Believefirst(m), Danty37(m), mek2002(m), flemmingsian(m), Joy83(m), gentle20(m), blessedmumi, dolly28190, kman2222, olaidey007 and 211 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.