UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by Rashield8: 3:03pm
Key Statistics: UNN, UNILAG & OAU top Law School results, 134 foreign students fail, 29 Nigerians bag first class
Source: http://punchng.com/breaking-unilag-unn-oau-top-law-school-results/
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by sKeetz(m): 4:33pm
Who they epp?!?
They are all mediocre !
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by Deocle: 4:37pm
A plot of land
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by Rashield8: 4:59pm
sKeetz:
Why are they all mediocre
1 Like
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by TemmyT123(m): 5:35pm
Everything na hype... I just hope they won't end up as charge and bail lawyers.
How come the foreigners failed like that, bad standard or what?
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by ofai: 6:57pm
Bad belle commenters....
Good one from the universities....
Keep winning
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by Mipillar: 7:13pm
Reserved
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:13pm
So my ex wasted time in Cambridge for nothing
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by 40kobo77: 7:13pm
Ok
Re: UNN, UNILAG & OAU Are The Best In Law School Results by Paperwhite(m): 7:14pm
Great lions and lionesses! Umhnnnnnnn!
