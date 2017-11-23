Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each (11846 Views)

N500,000 was spent on statue, says Governor Okorocha’s aide



Special Assistant to Imo State Governor on Electronic Media, Dr. Ebere Nzeworji, has disclosed that the governor approved between N400,000 and N500, 000 for the building of each of the eight statues, contrary to the opinion of many that N520 million was spent on each.



Nzeworji, on the Peoples’ Voice at Darlying FM in Owerri, said it was not true that millions were spent on erecting statue.



He also said that the government had taken delivery of new equipment for the specialist hospital in the state and 21 doctors were currently in the hospital to deliver heath care service to residents.



He disclosed that the state government had instituted an ‘’Imo Rural Roads Mobilization Project’’ to handle 27 roads in the 27 Local councils in the state by December.



He said out of the 27 hospitals built, five had been handed over to the military as specialist health institutions.



https://guardian.ng/news/n500000-was-spent-on-statue-says-governor-okorochas-aide/



Rochas wants us to believe he built those things with 500k each?



Wow



Abagworo,the Defensive midfielder of the APC led government creating a thread just to spite his coach,

Mazi Rochas Cockroachocha?



This is good news



Mynd44:

Rochas wants us to believe he built those things with 500k each?



Wether 500k or 520 million. Rochas Okorocha still need deliverance;

I believe him, cos I don't think anyone with his or her brains intact is going to pay 520m for that shiite 9 Likes

Rochas Okorostatue 3 Likes

Airforce1:

It will be so good if you can show us how he approved N520m for each statue so that we can criticize him constructively

He should show us evidence like a transaction paper or document. 3 Likes

Actually, it could be true because it's just clay they used or did they use bronze?



Clay sculptures can even cost less than that.

Liars

No right thinking human being irrespective of any walks in life will support Rochas Okorocha on this even if the statue is 1k (kobo)



with so much unpaid salaries, lack of infrastructure I mean what are we talking about



Wow

Regardless, enough with the statues biko.

If he had erected Mugabe's statue, it would have been a huge embarrassment to the whole of Imo state.

Mynd44:

Rochas wants us to believe he built those things with 500k each?



In all ramification, the project is a useless one...



Our leaders have stolen so much from this country that they still believe half a million Naira is nothing to discuss about.



Most house holds in that vicinity do note rake in NGN500,000 annually on the average ....



This is a valueless project, and should not be allowed to repeat again.



teresafaith:

