|The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Abagworo(m): 3:10pm
https://guardian.ng/news/n500000-was-spent-on-statue-says-governor-okorochas-aide/
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Holluwaphlexy(m): 3:15pm
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Mynd44: 3:17pm
Rochas wants us to believe he built those things with 500k each?
Nigerian politicians are scum scums are made from
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by izzou(m): 3:20pm
Wow
Abagworo,the Defensive midfielder of the APC led government creating a thread just to spite his coach,
Mazi Rochas Cockroachocha?
This is good news
Una eye don dey clear
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Airforce1(m): 3:21pm
Go and lie to your family
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Nonnyflex(m): 3:26pm
Chaiiii... I think almost every APC member shares Lai Mohammeds DNA
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by clevvermind(m): 3:27pm
Mynd44:lying is their lifestyle.
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by greatermax77(m): 3:30pm
Wether 500k or 520 million. Rochas Okorocha still need deliverance;
Every spirit of eracting statues when Imo state workers & pensioners are not paid be cast out in Jesus name!
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by teresafaith(f): 3:32pm
I believe him, cos I don't think anyone with his or her brains intact is going to pay 520m for that shiite
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Bari22(m): 3:35pm
Not cost though
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Spylord48: 3:35pm
Rochas Okorostatue
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Kokolet11: 3:41pm
Hahaha zoo=lies
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by adem30: 3:53pm
Airforce1:
It will be so good if you can show us how he approved N520m for each statue so that we can criticize him constructively
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Amarabae(f): 3:57pm
He should show us evidence like a transaction paper or document.
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by TANTUMERGO007: 3:59pm
This lie is for our mamarisky NgeneUkwenu, sarrki and co
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by plessis: 4:02pm
. Believe this at your own peril...
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by eleojo23: 4:02pm
Actually, it could be true because it's just clay they used or did they use bronze?
Clay sculptures can even cost less than that.
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by spartan50(m): 4:03pm
Liars
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Angelb4: 4:03pm
Nigerians can hype things for Africa
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:03pm
No right thinking human being irrespective of any walks in life will support Rochas Okorocha on this even if the statue is 1k (kobo)
with so much unpaid salaries, lack of infrastructure I mean what are we talking about
This is a very heartless project!
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by miqos02(m): 4:03pm
Wow
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by shammah1(m): 4:03pm
Dem don dey lie again
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by asawanathegreat(m): 4:03pm
Liars are liable to go hell fire.
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Xionez(m): 4:03pm
Regardless, enough with the statues biko.
If he had erected Mugabe's statue, it would have been a huge embarrassment to the whole of Imo state.
There are better and wise things to use the money for. Like salaries.
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Krafty006: 4:03pm
those statues shall miraculously turn to bread and butter....I don't blame him , I blame the illiterates that voted for him, they brought this upon themselves.
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Kingofrudy: 4:04pm
Mynd44:
It could be way cheaper. Sculpturing is no big deal.
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by psychologist(m): 4:04pm
Ndi imo unu kasie obi
Our heart are with y'all, as we pray for your dear governor to get well soon
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by deepwater(f): 4:04pm
Actually it is not about the cost but the intent...
In all ramification, the project is a useless one...
Our leaders have stolen so much from this country that they still believe half a million Naira is nothing to discuss about.
Most house holds in that vicinity do note rake in NGN500,000 annually on the average ....
This is a valueless project, and should not be allowed to repeat again.
I can not afford to see my tax being used this way,
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by binsanni(m): 4:04pm
oak..
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by Michael004: 4:04pm
I smell lies, each statues are more Thant that amount. The guy is trying to say 500million
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:04pm
teresafaith:Do you know that Buhari's feeding allowance is N100,000??
|Re: The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each by EmirOMENT: 4:05pm
Lies are normal press statement for politicians. The crazy idiot even lied that have completed 21 general hospitals whereas they have completed only two while others are left for reptiles and weeds to take over.
