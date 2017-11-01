Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him (13903 Views)

Photos of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello and Maryam Sanda on their wedding day, two years before she allegedly stabbed him to death









Bilyamin Muhammed Bello, the son of a former PDP chairman, Haliru Bello, died Saturday after he was allegedly stabbed by his wife, Maryam Sanda, at their Maitama, Abuja residence.







The couple got married on October 2015.Their grand wedding was covered by popular photographer Maigasky.





https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/11/photos-of-bilyamin-muhammed-bello-and-maryam-sanda-on-their-wedding-day-two-years-before-she-allegedly-stabbed-him-to-death.html



na woo

He bought death with his money...



I don't think Hausa's believe in courtship..



This dude(murdered groom)/should have noticed some form of rascality in his bride. 9 Likes

All these pretty ladies always come with 'one demon' or more, shout out to the 'wowo' queens, you ladies are the real mvps but i still aint messing with y'all though!!!(at least not in public) Killer wife!!All these pretty ladies always come with 'one demon' or more, shout out to the 'wowo' queens, you ladies are the real mvps but i still aint messing with y'all though!!!(at least not in public) 7 Likes 1 Share

Only if he knew what will happen to him in near future.



RIP.

If the reverse were to be the case, the feminist reactants will not let us rest on social media but now that's it's one of their own, they have started cooking up excuses for the woman that the man must have really hurt the woman emotionally. 22 Likes

the guy married d anty,using lies and lines of PDP politicians..now way APC don take over,the lies don cast na im make her kill him...so that she can catch anoda Lier like baba LAI Moha... 2 Likes

ah dey see something but i can't figure it out





For there exist only a thin line between love and hate...

Just a snap of that line, hate turns to love or love turns to hate..

You can only hope for the former but son, prepare for the later...



When you love a person, you do just about anything to prove you could die for them...

When you hate a person, you do just about anything to prove the person must die for you...

You can only hope for the former but son, prepare for the later...



love will either make the majority of your life happy or miserable

You can only hope for the former but son, prepare for the later...



Love has two sides, its either you are flying a kite in air or pushing a boat through sand

You can only hope for the former but son, prepare for the later...



Earthquake1:

Adesua and Banky W loading.. EARTHQUAKE don scatter una brain. 1 Like

No need to show us this pictures again

Women are evil.

If he had known

She thought it was her wife staring him in the face; it was death. 4 Likes 2 Shares

He looks so happy

Adesua and Banky W loading.. 1 Like

We should learn to control our anger as the aftermath is always regretful if not controlled. 1 Like

is this the new obsession now that the banky adesua case is dying down?

2years chai

The guy was darn gentle

It's sad. People should be very prepared before going into marriage. It can be challenging sometimes and it takes a lot of tolerance to still be together after decades. There's a lot more in marriages than the beautiful pre-wedding photos you see online 4 Likes





RiP RiP

Chai!

Na small girl...but the guy get long neck....no wonder the bottle pierced easily

Picture perfect

Na so some girls go dey wish when e happen that year

See now.





Temper sha

Someone should show me a link to what happened between them. some girls a wicked sha

Arrangee wedding always lead to things like this

BestySam:

Women are evil. Men are evil Men are evil

BEWITCHMENT