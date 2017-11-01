₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,457 members, 3,929,721 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 04:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him (13903 Views)
|Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by lalasticlala(m): 3:56pm
Photos of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello and Maryam Sanda on their wedding day, two years before she allegedly stabbed him to death
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/11/photos-of-bilyamin-muhammed-bello-and-maryam-sanda-on-their-wedding-day-two-years-before-she-allegedly-stabbed-him-to-death.html
See Corpse Of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Stabbed To Death By Wife Maryam Sanda (Graphic Photo http://www.nairaland.com/4191347/corpse-bilyamin-muhammed-bello-stabbed
2 Likes
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by majamajic(m): 4:00pm
na woo
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by olaolulazio(m): 4:08pm
He bought death with his money...
I don't think Hausa's believe in courtship..
This dude(murdered groom)/should have noticed some form of rascality in his bride.
9 Likes
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by soberdrunk(m): 4:08pm
Killer wife!! All these pretty ladies always come with 'one demon' or more, shout out to the 'wowo' queens, you ladies are the real mvps but i still aint messing with y'all though!!!(at least not in public)
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by signature2012(m): 4:09pm
Only if he knew what will happen to him in near future.
RIP.
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by Bolustical: 4:09pm
If the reverse were to be the case, the feminist reactants will not let us rest on social media but now that's it's one of their own, they have started cooking up excuses for the woman that the man must have really hurt the woman emotionally.
22 Likes
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by squash47(m): 4:09pm
the guy married d anty,using lies and lines of PDP politicians..now way APC don take over,the lies don cast na im make her kill him...so that she can catch anoda Lier like baba LAI Moha...
2 Likes
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by binsanni(m): 4:09pm
ah dey see something but i can't figure it out
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by deepwater(f): 4:09pm
kai
For there exist only a thin line between love and hate...
Just a snap of that line, hate turns to love or love turns to hate..
You can only hope for the former but son, prepare for the later...
..................................
When you love a person, you do just about anything to prove you could die for them...
When you hate a person, you do just about anything to prove the person must die for you...
You can only hope for the former but son, prepare for the later...
.......................................
love will either make the majority of your life happy or miserable
You can only hope for the former but son, prepare for the later...
......................................
Love has two sides, its either you are flying a kite in air or pushing a boat through sand
You can only hope for the former but son, prepare for the later...
........so says DEEPWATER
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by Bolustical: 4:09pm
Earthquake1:EARTHQUAKE don scatter una brain.
1 Like
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by asawanathegreat(m): 4:09pm
No need to show us this pictures again
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by BestySam(m): 4:09pm
Women are evil.
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by chumakk: 4:09pm
If he had known
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by ShitHead: 4:09pm
She thought it was her wife staring him in the face; it was death.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by lafuria1(m): 4:09pm
He looks so happy
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by Earthquake1: 4:10pm
Adesua and Banky W loading..
1 Like
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by kingsmaila(m): 4:10pm
We should learn to control our anger as the aftermath is always regretful if not controlled.
1 Like
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by Shaw007(m): 4:10pm
is this the new obsession now that the banky adesua case is dying down?
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by obajoey(m): 4:10pm
2years chai
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by coolcharm(m): 4:10pm
The guy was darn gentle
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by lilfreezy: 4:10pm
It's sad. People should be very prepared before going into marriage. It can be challenging sometimes and it takes a lot of tolerance to still be together after decades. There's a lot more in marriages than the beautiful pre-wedding photos you see online
4 Likes
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by Aaron67ad: 4:11pm
RiP
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by midehi2(f): 4:11pm
Chai!
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by Keneking: 4:11pm
Na small girl...but the guy get long neck....no wonder the bottle pierced easily
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by iomoge2(f): 4:11pm
Picture perfect
Na so some girls go dey wish when e happen that year
See now.
Temper sha
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by TheManofTomorrow(m): 4:11pm
Someone should show me a link to what happened between them. some girls a wicked sha
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by EastGold(m): 4:11pm
Arrangee wedding always lead to things like this
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by JamesReacher(m): 4:11pm
BestySam:Men are evil
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by Nukilia: 4:12pm
BEWITCHMENT
|Re: Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him by iomoge2(f): 4:12pm
TheManofTomorrow:
Google their names. Its every where
Get A Website At The Cheapest Price With Free 1yr Hosting For #10,000 / 12-years Old Girl Molestd By 42 Years Old White Garment Prophet / The Love Story Of A Unilag Babe And A Conductor
Viewing this topic: NGELEBUBE, chukel(m), CircleOfWilis, shawdon(m), Built2last, kweenkong(f), shezy(f), Latty88(f), oladunwo(m), kixo(m), fuckerstard, Elslim, dovetark(m), Abdallah0014, BMZK, feranming(m), dawoyo(m), BigIyanga, Chimezie250(m), Lustig(m), eleojo23, flinder, njoku10(m), Pitamack(m), Emmyab(m), KennyLenz(m), nmaihat, elbashyr(m), donestk(m), samsamgo, phemmy88(m), donifez(m), Nnaminnami(m), victor72, elda2303(m), r4roty(m), BUSHHUNTER(m), kumss, brenister10, Godblesmyhustle, rafson37(m), emydot(m), theapeman, aAK1(m), malyk1982(m), FaniDan(f), skydon(m), joewiezi(m), cheta31, Officialkplus(m), chijokz(m), lovegeneration(m), josite, Elmuaz(m), Bolt2011(m), mickeyenglish(m), topzee007, chukelvin(m), ay2012c(m), kawkab, Xeedorf, arithcom(m), SirWahl1, Guysses(m), IAMTHEHERO, bettymatty, DaDevin(m), piragirl(f), tripleaa, thorpido(m), oluwaseyi000(m), Asifo, harch354(m), nikas77(m), Sunkyboie(m), tracyfemmmm, barbiecue(f), Iamdazzle, Princetammy, ilofy, PaChukwudi44, Kemimarch16(f), oyewale0001(m), seighapaul(m), teexploit, genghiskhan007(m), papagiddy(m), untainted, mazimee(m), sophy17(m), DeltahArmy(m), okomile, Sammymyte(m), nekede11(m), captainbell, macfadison(m), ChurchLeaders, rapheal5(m), Godsate, philtex(m), HolyTitus(m), fasmukol, michaelemenine, mozel247, Abbeysunday(m), HumanistMike(m), SuzzyEmma, KingHenry2, MummySilver, wolex1960(m), Snowkel(m), nwaokeleme100(m), bakaredc, adeolu45, allymarry89(f), Jamesime, ilduce(m), Wura17(f), Bizzysmitty, simple250, Daisy17, FlyinDutchMan(m), lexis(m), aspirebig, sameni123(m), Gazzy88(m), robotix, n1ky(f), Joephat(m), Mizhoneywealth, Reeberry, femorocafella, imeyalo09, LordKO(m), white12k, ocelot2006(m), sexybash(f), sacluxisback(m), moshine20, modafhukajames(f), Lightening, RAFIC(m), kunzzy4me(m), ZeusZuco(m), maziude and 309 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22