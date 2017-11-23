₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,505 members, 3,929,938 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 07:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention (2605 Views)
PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form / Youth Leader Killed After Arriving Abuja For PDP National Convention. Photos / Fayose Blasted Sheriff After Convention Of PDP In Port Harcourt (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:55pm
I am writing this piece as a party faithful that has strong interest in the rebuilding of the Peoples Democratic Party for it to be well positioned to offer Nigerians the leadership they earnestly yearned for ahead of 2019.
It is truism that a lot of people (myself included) got aggrieved by the party as a particular point in time between 2014 and now over one reason or the other, but we had to retrace to build the PDP because it is the only party with popular support across the length and breath of Nigeria and with wide acceptance by the Nigeria people irrespective of age, gender, social status, religion or ethnicity- I make bold to say that no other political party could boast of this.
However, since campaign for aspirants vying for various offices commenced, I (and members of the public) observed that some aspirants and their supporters have been engaging in maligning the image of fellow contestants by employing fabricated contents to blackmail both the party and the aspirants themselves. For the purpose of this piece, I shall concentrate on the office of the National Chairman.
Prelude To The Chairmanship Race
On August 12, 2017, the party held a non-Elective National Convention. The National Convention, being the SUPREME ORGAN of the party made a series of resolution and zoned the office of the National Chairman to the South in the next Elective National Convention, while the party's Presidential ticket for 2019 was ceded to the North. Let me state that the South here is in the context of Southsouth, Southwest and Southeast, while the North is in the context of Northwest, Northeast and Northcentral.
After the National Convention, the National Executive Committee (NEC), the second highest organ of the party after the National Convention met and approved zoning of party offices to be contested for at the December 9 &10 National Convention. The NEC approved the zoning of some offices to the South, which include the office of National Chairman. The NEC did not microzone any of the offices to any of the Six Geopolitical zones, the position of the NEC is that let every interested aspirant from each of the two regions (North and South) aspire to any of the offices, including the office of National Chairman, that has been zoned to their region. This position of the party opened the floodgate for party leaders and chieftains to declare interest for their preferred position.
It was because of this arrangement that party leaders from the South such as former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, former Deputy National Chairman Chief Bode George, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, Mr. Jimi Agbaje and Chief Gbenga Daniel, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and former Acting National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus declared their interest to lead the party in the capacity of National Chairman.
What Is The Justification For Malicious Content Against Prince Uche Secondus?
I have been reading some unprintable remarks from a couple of Aspirants and some of their supporters for the office of National Chairman against the person of Prince Uche Secondus, a party leader from the Southsouth, whose only offence was being a highly popular and acceptable aspirant among those that are interested for the office he is running for. It is even more disturbing each time I come to the realization that the recent campaign of calumny against Prince Uche Secondus and the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee is contrary to the provisions of the Peace Pact that was voluntarily drafted and signed by all 8 Chairmanship aspirants.
As a supporter and believer of Prince Uche Secondus project that has been following his campaign activities, I have never at any time heard or seen him maligning his fellow contestants. He has strictly kept himself to his 3Rs, which involves to Rebuild the party, to Reposition it for greatness and to Regain lost ground. What again is the justification of attacks on Prince Uche Secondus person?
I want to appeal to party leaders, contestants and supporters to always have in mind that we are all PDP and calumnious campaign will never work to subdue the choice of members, chieftains and delegates of the party, neither will it kill the spirit of Secondus.
I once again appeal that we remember that we are all PDP and we all have the responsibility to work with the eventual winner so that we can take the party and Nigeria to an enviable level.
May God Bless Us All And Bless Nigeria
Inioribo Tamunotonye
National Coordinator,
Peoples Democratic Party National Youth League (PDPNYL)
https://pdpysap.wordpress.com/2017/11/23/%E2%80%8Bpdp-national-chairmanship-contest-there-is-life-after-convention-inioribo-tamunotonye/
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by sarrki(m): 4:56pm
Following
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by sarrki(m): 4:56pm
Baba you don go back PDP ?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by TANTUMERGO007: 4:56pm
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by TANTUMERGO007: 4:57pm
sarrki:APC na party before
4 Likes
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by sarrki(m): 4:59pm
TANTUMERGO007:
Can you keep quiet
N let the man in question answer me
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by SillyMods: 4:59pm
This confused boy, are you alright at all?
You keep going back to your vomit again and again and again.
Dem swear for you ni?
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by TANTUMERGO007: 5:00pm
sarrki:Who's talking?
4 Likes
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by TANTUMERGO007: 5:01pm
SillyMods:Get lost, change is always constant bro
1 Like
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by SillyMods: 5:08pm
TANTUMERGO007:Changing from PDP to APC. And then from APC to PDP. And then from PDP to APDA. And then from APDA to PDP!
All this nonsense in two years?
May I never lose my bearing and be so confused as this Tonyebarcanista. Amen.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by Drversatile: 5:10pm
You've only buttressed the allegations on Secondus to be tru...
1 Like
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by maslong(m): 5:12pm
wetin consin u again with PDP please occupy all the position left vacant in APDA and stop going bact to your vomits, because I believe you are not dog.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by Yorubaangel(m): 5:15pm
I thought there's an agreement on micro zoning of the chairmanship position to southwest... Why can't they stick to that in the interest of peace ✌
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by Neoguru6: 5:15pm
TonyeBarcanista:You get shame at all? Jumping from one place to another.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:22pm
Drversatile:If that is what your brain can get out of this then it isn't my problem anymore
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:23pm
Yorubaangel:There was no such agreement, do let me know if any exist
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by maslong(m): 5:29pm
Neoguru6:He no get at all na where bele face na their him de go.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by Yorubaangel(m): 5:36pm
TonyeBarcanista:I believe the SW is holding on to the PH failed convention agreement... I just wish anyone that emerged will be able to unite the party... SW should rather go for VP slot and leave the chairmanship position for SS (my thought)
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by Yorubaangel(m): 5:37pm
TonyeBarcanista:I believe the SW is holding on to the PH failed convention agreement... I just wish anyone that emerged will be able to unite the party... SW should rather go for VP slot and leave the chairmanship position for SS (my thought)
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:40pm
Yorubaangel:Exactly!
I think SW should encourage SE to take Deputy National Chairman (South) so that they can get VP (though I have sympathy towards SE to get the VP slot).
In fact, I prefer VP to National Chairman
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by NCP: 5:45pm
My Oga, tell them ooh. Because they will start defecting if the outcome isn't favourable to them.
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:49pm
NCP:My brother, I have come to understand that people resort to blackmail when they see that majority doesn't support them.
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by Yorubaangel(m): 5:52pm
TonyeBarcanista:The fact is majority of SW chairmanship candidates are so selfish and are not even sure of block vote from their state. My fear is that someone that cannot control his state due to ego, can this same man control the party nationally? I'm from SW, most of the candidates are filled with ego and I see unreconciliable quarrel if any of them could emerge...
1 Like
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by NCP: 5:53pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Using blackmail to gain cheap popularity is a part of Nigeria's brand of dirty politicking.
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:57pm
PDP is officially an ethnic and dead party controlled by Wike.
The carcrass will implode the moment Secondus wins the Chaimanship
I pity my ipob brothers who are hoping to remove Buhari through this secessionist party!
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by Yorubaangel(m): 5:59pm
NgeneUkwenu:Oga go sleep jor..., moreover, where were you during Anambra election?
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:01pm
TonyeBarcanista:
You are very wicked....and i mean it! So South East should the take the incosequential and ceremonial post of Deputy National Chairman South...not minding that SS had taken their fair share of the pie by producing the immediate past president of the country?
Guy be careful!
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:02pm
NgeneUkwenu:Ngene what is this? Why not let IPOB matter be? Must you drag them into what never concerned them?
|Re: PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:05pm
Yorubaangel:God will bless you for your honesty.
The truth is that none of the aspirants from Southwest enjoy support among their fellow party men and women simply because of their antecedents. I want to refrain myself from mentioning names
19 Years After, Nigerians Celebrate Abiola’s Victory / Kalu And His Attitude-by Odimegwu Onwumere / Two Nigerian Journalists Arrested & Brutalized By South African Police
Viewing this topic: umarkaybie(m), niceprof, nelsonroyalty(m), ollyfessy(m), seunowa(f), jimohabmajid(m), Fitzy4real(m), sunbodan(f), dickson3660(m), Jilo83(m), motemi111(m), EENGAGER, Cajal(m), chrischina(m), classicdessy(m), daramolanas1(m), sigeo and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20