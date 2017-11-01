₦airaland Forum

Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by dre11(m): 4:57am
By Ismail Mudashir


... Senate confirms 2 RECs, reject 1


The presidency has opened discussions with the Senate leadership over the refusal of the upper chamber to confirm the head of the country’s anti-graft agency.

The Senate twice refused to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

But the government has kept Magu in office in acting capacity for over one year now.

This has, however, drawn the ire of the Senate which has stood down nearly all nomination requests from the Presidency until Magu is removed.

Sources told Daily Trust yesterday that the Presidency has reached out to the Senate in order to find a middle ground upon which the dispute could be resolved.

A meeting to that effect was held on Monday with both parties, our sources said.

Presidency and Senate sources said, at the moment, confirmation of close to 50 nominees of the president is pending.

Confirmation of nominees for the Deputy Governor and four members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Pension Commission (PenCom), Code of Conduct Bureau (CBB), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) among others, are pending.

Contacted, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate),
Senator Ita Enang confirmed that the presidency has resumed talk with the Senate.

“We are not resting on our oars; we are conducting the best and highest level of diplomacy. We have started talking again; we have changed the tone of our speaking. We are arriving at something like a middle ground that would be satisfactory to all parties.

“So long that these appointments stand unconfirmed, foreign investment, funding from foreign partners and governance are being affected. We are not attacking, we are engaging and I believe in the next few days, the result will be evidenced and we will come out of it,” he said.

Asked whether the executive has agreed to sack Magu, Enang said: “We are working with them and we are arriving at some solutions “.

When our correspondent asked him to list the number of pending confirmation, he said: “We have nominees for NERC, CBN, Pension Commission, NDIC, NDDC among others.”

Again when asked on whether the executive has agreed to implement the resolution on Magu, he repeated: “We are arriving at some solutions “.

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Rufus O. Akeju (Lagos) and Mohammed Isah (Kebbi) as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of Senate committee of INEC on the screening chaired by Senator Suleiman Nazif (APC,Bauchi). The Senate approved the recommendation of the committee rejecting Ahmad Bello Mahmud ( Zamfara).

The confirmation came five months after 12 other nominees (RECs) had been confirmed. Our correspondent reports that Senator Tijjani Kaura (APC, Zamfara) and Senator Kabiru Marafa clashed over the Zamfara nominee.

While Marafa was in favour of the confirmation of the nominee, Kaura objected to it on the grounds that the (nominee) was not from Zamfara state. He said the nominee is from Sokoto state.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/presidency-resumes-talks-with-senate-on-magu.html


Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Firefire(m): 5:38am
Failed Presidency.

Failed Party.


Directionless government.

God please deliver Nigeria from these clueless and selfish ones.

Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Primusinterpares(m): 11:47am
what are they talking about ni? na wa for this obodo naija

Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by emmanude: 11:47am
Firefire:
Failed Presidency.

Failed Party.


Directionless government.

God please deliver Nigeria from these clueless and selfish ones.
Amen
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Secretgis: 11:48am
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by neoclassical: 11:48am
There is something about this Magu Buhari is not telling us. So aside from Magu, no other person can man EFCC?

Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by MhizzAJ(f): 11:48am
Firefire:
Failed Presidency.

Failed Party.


Directionless government.

God please deliver Nigeria from these clueless and selfish ones.

Amen ooo
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by enemyofprogress: 11:48am
Na only magu fit do the work?look for someone else now. Lalasticlala fit do am self

Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by rawtouch: 11:49am
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Factfinder1(f): 11:49am
Nigerian senators rather die than approve of magu soo many cans of worms to be opened

Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Spar7tan(m): 11:49am
This land isn't for sale, beware of 419.
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by horpeyemmi66(m): 11:50am
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Yahzeelv(m): 11:50am
There is more between the corruption fighter and his master. Magu failed credibility clearance and even those that couldn't clear him and some of the observers are all criminals..... Including the number one himself. Only God call help this nation called Nigeria.

Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by purespikes: 11:50am
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 11:50am
Who is presidency set?
How many are they in the presidency?
Intact,in BABACHIR voice,who's the presidency?

Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by GMarhoh9(m): 11:51am
seems like the Senate really dislikes that Magu of a person
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by asawanathegreat(m): 11:51am
Nothing positive will come out from It
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by lordkush: 11:51am
Firefire:
Failed Presidency.

Failed Party.


Directionless government.

God please deliver Nigeria from these clueless and selfish ones.
which of the prisidency kyari or bubu own ?
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Krafty006: 11:51am
can anybody try this during Obj's administration.....
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by milad4love(m): 11:52am
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by kay29000(m): 11:55am
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by peddyholly: 11:55am
Awon sinators with can of worms
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Nbote(m): 12:00pm
What are dey still talking about? I was thought d VP claimed sometime ago d Executive can veto and go ahead to actually appoint him... I have a feeling Magu invested in dis govt jus like Maina and if he's not settled by d govt, deyll b in trouble
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by bart10: 12:01pm
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by ipobarecriminals: 12:10pm
sad E GET AS E BE
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Akinz0126(m): 12:11pm
still waiting for the likes of Nuhu ribadu to handle that post.But Magu why all the senators dey reject you now?
Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by manuelzz(m): 12:16pm
GMarhoh9:
seems like the Senate really dislikes that Magu of a person

Magu doesn't even look likable.
