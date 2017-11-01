₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,860 members, 3,931,331 topics. Date: Friday, 24 November 2017 at 12:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu (2631 Views)
Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source / Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) / Oby Ezekwesili Writes On Magu's Disqualification As EFCC Chairman (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by dre11(m): 4:57am
By Ismail Mudashir
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/presidency-resumes-talks-with-senate-on-magu.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Firefire(m): 5:38am
Failed Presidency.
Failed Party.
Directionless government.
God please deliver Nigeria from these clueless and selfish ones.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Primusinterpares(m): 11:47am
what are they talking about ni? na wa for this obodo naija
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by emmanude: 11:47am
Firefire:Amen
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Secretgis: 11:48am
Tragedy mack truck destroy womans legs watch video http://newzpotter.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/this-is-very-disturbing-accident-that.html
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by neoclassical: 11:48am
There is something about this Magu Buhari is not telling us. So aside from Magu, no other person can man EFCC?
2 Likes
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by MhizzAJ(f): 11:48am
Firefire:
Amen ooo
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by enemyofprogress: 11:48am
Na only magu fit do the work?look for someone else now. Lalasticlala fit do am self
1 Like
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by rawtouch: 11:49am
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Factfinder1(f): 11:49am
Nigerian senators rather die than approve of magu soo many cans of worms to be opened
1 Like
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Spar7tan(m): 11:49am
This land isn't for sale, beware of 419.
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by horpeyemmi66(m): 11:50am
Gg
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Yahzeelv(m): 11:50am
There is more between the corruption fighter and his master. Magu failed credibility clearance and even those that couldn't clear him and some of the observers are all criminals..... Including the number one himself. Only God call help this nation called Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by purespikes: 11:50am
ok
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 11:50am
Who is presidency set?
How many are they in the presidency?
Intact,in BABACHIR voice,who's the presidency?
1 Like
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by GMarhoh9(m): 11:51am
seems like the Senate really dislikes that Magu of a person
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by asawanathegreat(m): 11:51am
Nothing positive will come out from It
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by lordkush: 11:51am
Firefire:which of the prisidency kyari or bubu own ?
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Krafty006: 11:51am
can anybody try this during Obj's administration.....
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by milad4love(m): 11:52am
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by kay29000(m): 11:55am
Hmm
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by peddyholly: 11:55am
Awon sinators with can of worms
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Nbote(m): 12:00pm
What are dey still talking about? I was thought d VP claimed sometime ago d Executive can veto and go ahead to actually appoint him... I have a feeling Magu invested in dis govt jus like Maina and if he's not settled by d govt, deyll b in trouble
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by bart10: 12:01pm
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by ipobarecriminals: 12:10pm
E GET AS E BE
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by Akinz0126(m): 12:11pm
still waiting for the likes of Nuhu ribadu to handle that post.But Magu why all the senators dey reject you now?
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by manuelzz(m): 12:16pm
GMarhoh9:
Magu doesn't even look likable.
|Re: Presidency Resumes Talks With Senate On Magu by AcquireCofOLand(m): 12:43pm
ON AND REAL ESTATE/PROPERTY INVESTMENT
IN IBEJU-LEKKI/AJAH & MAGBORO
DEPOSIT #100K AND GET TURKEY, BAG OF RICE AND COOKING OIL
buy 1plot from villa garden city
Behind MFM prayer City Magboro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YklgX6yrWIc
Price: #650 per plot
Title: Registered survey
Size: 600sqm
Status: 100% dry
Instant Allocation/Buy and Build
FLEXIBLE PAYMENT PLAN UP TO 6 MONTHS
3 Months plan: #230k × 3 months = #690k
6 months plan: #120k × 6 months = #720K
Deposit #100K and spread the balance for 3 to 6 months
Contact me on
08034113771 (or WhatsApp +2348027390046)
Let's discuss your options
.
(0) (Reply)
Will Christian Leaders bring Integrity to Nigerian Politics? / Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Witchcraft Riddle / Jos Bomb Explosions + Pics
Viewing this topic: Kenchukky(m), Anusiemgood(m), OlujobaSamuel, Onyedika11(m), osianddan, wellscon, GEEBITE, abason(m), sleeveless, priestman, toylaw, saucespecies, CHRISTIAN71(m), AcquireCofOLand(m), odi1278(m), owen4u(m), donuba61, Secretgis and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16