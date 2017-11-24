₦airaland Forum

Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 6:38am
New mother, Yvonne Nelson has joined celebrities like Mercy Aigbe, Rita Dominic and others promoting BK Unique Hair (a Nigerian owned wig line ) to their fans.

Here is how Miss Yvonne introduced the trendy hair line to her fans.

http://news.nollyzone.com/yvonne-nelson-becomes-bk-unique-hair-ambassador/

Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by 40kobo77: 6:41am
Good
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by FortifiedCity: 6:42am
OK What next now. Nothing

Make una go sit down

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by eezeribe(m): 6:48am
OK
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by OrestesDante(m): 7:26am
angry
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by LesbianBoy(m): 8:08am
That is a stoopid company! Why didnt they use female artistes that are still virgins like simi angry

3 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by Simplep(f): 8:13am
Ok
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by Spaxon(f): 12:19pm
Seen

What next?
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by FitnessDoctor: 12:19pm
So this is why she is dating that man from UK and even went as far as allowing his sperm to fertilize her egg.

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by itsandi(m): 12:19pm
grin cheesy
LesbianBoy:
That is a stoopid company! Why didnt they use female artistes that are still virgins like simi angry
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:20pm
Nice hair kiss Come and teach Naija girls how to like their natural hair.

BTW, congrats
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by MhizzAJ(f): 12:20pm
Don't have time for all this artificial product
Rocking my natural hair...feels good

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by UncleSnr(m): 12:20pm
grin
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by itsandi(m): 12:21pm
Beautiful smiley
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by petespat(m): 12:21pm
40kobo77:
Good
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by chikachike86(m): 12:21pm
LesbianBoy:
That is a stoopid company! Why didnt they use female artistes that are still virgins like simi angry

Nice thinking! BUT IN REVERSE�
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by deco22(m): 12:24pm
Good for her
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by overhypedsteve(m): 12:24pm
Vh
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by kay29000(m): 12:25pm
She has gained weight.
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by 360command: 12:25pm
FitnessDoctor:
So this is why she is dating that man from UK and even went as far as allowing his sperm to fertilize her egg.
and so what?
Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by victorazyvictor(m): 12:26pm
fine woman

Re: Yvonne Nelson Becomes BK Unique Hair Ambassador [PICS] by Tuljaking(m): 12:29pm
Congratulations and awesome woman






