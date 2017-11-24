Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste (2108 Views)

The Awards show will be hosted by Maya Jama and Marvin Homes, which will broadcast on UK Channel 5 at 11pm. Other acts that will be performing at the event include Cardi B, Krept & Konan, Stefflon Don and Music Week On The Radar stars Yungen plus Yxng Bane.



Davido was nominated at the MOBO in the Best African Act category. The singer who has enjoyed a great year, goes up against Wizkid, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi and others.



The singer has already reacted to this news;



Davido is an American.



Place of Birth: Atlanta Georgia. Nationality: American.



How is he an African?has David in any interview,writeup or press address called himself an African?



Can this year get any better?



now this is what I call prestige.

Not performing for friends and family at Royal Albert Hall.. 2 Likes

yeye boi ur noise is getting out of hand

Davidson rock on, im strongly proud of u sweetie. keeping on move higher bc ur a destiny child 2 Likes

Ggggg

Davido over Wizkid anytime any day any place.

FIA burn dem 6 Likes

The baba that did it is very strong and effective, can you imagine, within the space he killed them, progress has been flying left, right and center for him

Lemme book a space before it gets to the promise land

Until organizers realizes that none of his song is qualified to be played on d fest!

Nigga no dey write him own song...... Wetin dey pain wizzy be that 1 Like

Hope Shatta Wale can see this ... instead of him to go and make music “world class music” he busy stalking wish uo n down ... mtcheew





Anyway Davido is aite, I Just think he is slightly arrogant ... furthermore he didn’t hustle or work hard to get to the top .... omo baba olowo

Please bhumble

Friends and family?

Friends and family? 1 Like

Davido sha Dem nominate wizkid for best international act he know shout

OBO Baddest

What is world class about Davido's music?

Shatta Wale is more lyrical than David What is world class about Davido's music?Shatta Wale is more lyrical than David

DAVIDO just dey FIA dey go LIKE DAT jare.

haters will say na tagbo n co dey bring dis blessing......react

Trying hard to meet-up!





Whats so special about performing at MOBO awards