|Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by FlirtyKaren(f): 7:17am
Just after winning MTV EMA Best African Act 2017, Nigerian singer, Davido just made history again as he will become the first African artiste to perform at MOBO Awards 2017 which will hold at the ‘First Direct Arena’ in Leeds, UK, on November 29.
The Awards show will be hosted by Maya Jama and Marvin Homes, which will broadcast on UK Channel 5 at 11pm. Other acts that will be performing at the event include Cardi B, Krept & Konan, Stefflon Don and Music Week On The Radar stars Yungen plus Yxng Bane.
Davido was nominated at the MOBO in the Best African Act category. The singer who has enjoyed a great year, goes up against Wizkid, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi and others.
The singer has already reacted to this news;
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by 40kobo77: 7:18am
Davido is an American.
Place of Birth: Atlanta Georgia. Nationality: American.
How is he an African?has David in any interview,writeup or press address called himself an African?
Jealous Igbo writer below me.
Who God has blessed,no man can curse.
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by NwaAmaikpe: 7:24am
Can this year get any better?
Utibe's mom died this year
Tagbo died this year
DJ Olu died this year
Chime died this year
Mayowa Ogunbayo died this year.
Can this year get any better?
Of course not!!!
OBO, Omo Aye
If I say Fia Fall on you now,
Dem go say I dey hate like dat
How long will people go down back 2 back just for you to get the money.
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by internationalman(m): 7:28am
now this is what I call prestige.
Not performing for friends and family at Royal Albert Hall..
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by internationalman(m): 7:28am
now this is what I call prestige.
Not performing for friends and family at Royal Albert Hall..
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by Secretgis: 7:40am
yeye boi ur noise is getting out of hand
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by nmanma1(f): 7:43am
Davidson rock on, im strongly proud of u sweetie. keeping on move higher bc ur a destiny child
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by osemoses1234(m): 7:51am
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by dukie25: 8:10am
Davido over Wizkid anytime any day any place.
FIA burn dem
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by teresafaith(f): 8:17am
The baba that did it is very strong and effective, can you imagine, within the space he killed them, progress has been flying left, right and center for him
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by sam4noow(m): 9:47am
Lemme book a space before it gets to the promise land
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by givan(m): 9:53am
Until organizers realizes that none of his song is qualified to be played on d fest!
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by veekid(m): 9:55am
Nigga no dey write him own song...... Wetin dey pain wizzy be that
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by Lalas247(f): 9:59am
Hope Shatta Wale can see this ... instead of him to go and make music “world class music” he busy stalking wish uo n down ... mtcheew
Anyway Davido is aite, I Just think he is slightly arrogant ... furthermore he didn’t hustle or work hard to get to the top .... omo baba olowo
Please bhumble
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by AHCB: 10:05am
Lalas247:You know, if I peek carefully I can almost see the colour of your undies. .
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by Lalas247(f): 10:06am
AHCB:
Lol what’s the colour ... howdy
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by AHCB: 10:08am
Lalas247:Em, I'll tell you in the other room.
I'm fine, thanks. You?
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by Lalas247(f): 10:10am
AHCB:Ya I’m good ... doing my usual new browse
Then back to bed .... just 9am here woke up wayyyy too early on a day off
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by Rokia2(f): 10:12am
internationalman:
Friends and family?
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by hirekiller1: 10:12am
Davido sha Dem nominate wizkid for best international act he know shout
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by Realkenny: 10:35am
NwaAmaikpe:how long?
When You join the list of pple that'll die this year
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by AHCB: 10:40am
Lalas247:usual browse, without me to browse through your fine lines? Come on now.
Anyway, you're lucky, i'm in the office. Went out to eat breakfast. Heading back now....
Catch ya later. (like catch ya from behind those well rounded curves of yours).
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by FitnessDoctor: 10:42am
OBO Baddest
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by Lalas247(f): 10:47am
AHCB:Haha see ya ....
oh yes I’m making my Christmas gift list ... I will send u want I want for Xmas ;Dhole Santa will be good to me this year
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by Elnino4ladies: 11:21am
Lalas247:
What is world class about Davido's music?
Shatta Wale is more lyrical than David
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by AHCB: 11:26am
Lalas247:Likewise I. But I'm sure you can hazard a guess, right?
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by anibirelawal(m): 11:38am
DAVIDO just dey FIA dey go LIKE DAT jare.
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by hayzed27(m): 12:09pm
haters will say na tagbo n co dey bring dis blessing......react
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by xxx49488: 12:38pm
Trying hard to meet-up!
Whats so special about performing at MOBO awards
|Re: Davido To Perform At MOBO Awards 2017, Reacts To Being The 1st African Artiste by Keneking: 12:39pm
The guy is buying awards with money
