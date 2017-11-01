Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards (4080 Views)

www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/checkout-this-picture-of-davido-and.html?m=1



Big Ups to our one and only OBO, Davido.

U don see front and back wey gallant 2 Likes

if offset catchu bruv... 5 Likes 1 Share

Celeb pass celeb. See as Davido dey shine teeth. 1 Like

Wetin that cardi B wear sef? 3 Likes

Collabo loading , see upcoming act na big cele for davido face. Level pass level abeg

I'm still trying to fathom what she is wearing. Is there a man standing beside her with a big arm or she's cold.



She is pretty.

At least he knows he's the fan, not the celebrity

CARDI B PICTURED WITH AN EXCITED FAN AT MOBO AWARDS 3 Likes

why dem con dey shine teeth....big ups anyway

Her dress though... anyways I don't have Pluto to fry today

mumu no be both of dem shine teeth..



Moreover cardi b is not even an A list artiste





If i get 10 million dollars, i go give her 2 million dollars for one night stand. Mesef na big fan ooh

Baby Mama in view.

Cardi's jacket tho...don't seem to find the right word to describe it...





I smh for this generation of ours, forever celebrating mediocrity. What is her "talent?" I can't stand this chick!

she is just blessed i so much love this girl and im willing to forgive her past as a stripper... if not that she still dresses like a b.itch

Why did Davido drag his hand to this place?



#FrogVoicePeople Why did Davido drag his hand to this place?

like how many millimeters is her hand to his dick O.B.O be using style nd be shifting cardi-b's hand near his dîck....what

They said Davido is a fan...



But the fan did Africa proud @ #MOBO