|Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by KingstonDome: 5:29pm
Big Ups to our one and only OBO, Davido.
www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/checkout-this-picture-of-davido-and.html?m=1
Lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by ladeb: 5:39pm
U don see front and back wey gallant
2 Likes
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by ReorxTohGan(m): 5:41pm
if offset catchu bruv...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by KingstonDome: 5:45pm
ReorxTohGan:
Lalasticlala
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by concupiscent: 5:49pm
"she looks like the type of lady I would invite to my Friday night out"
-concupiscent
1 Like
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by NairalandCS(m): 5:50pm
Celeb pass celeb. See as Davido dey shine teeth.
1 Like
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by Zanas: 6:05pm
Wetin that cardi B wear sef?
3 Likes
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by mayweather145: 6:12pm
Collabo loading , see upcoming act na big cele for davido face. Level pass level abeg
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by hemartins(m): 6:47pm
I'm still trying to fathom what she is wearing. Is there a man standing beside her with a big arm or she's cold.
BTW
She is pretty.
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by fxjunkie(m): 6:48pm
At least he knows he's the fan, not the celebrity
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by innobets(m): 6:48pm
OBO
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by LesbianBoy(m): 6:48pm
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by kingxsamz(m): 6:49pm
correction*
CARDI B PICTURED WITH AN EXCITED FAN AT MOBO AWARDS
3 Likes
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by KAHLEH(m): 6:49pm
why dem con dey shine teeth....big ups anyway
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by bright007(f): 6:49pm
OK
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by BornStunner1: 6:49pm
GALLANT!!......CLEAR!!
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by Offpoint: 6:49pm
Her dress though... anyways I don't have Pluto to fry today
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by Johnbosco77(m): 6:49pm
OBO BADDEST!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by wiloy2k8(m): 6:50pm
Zanas:
i dey reason am since oo
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by Realkenny: 6:50pm
NairalandCS:mumu no be both of dem shine teeth..
Moreover cardi b is not even an A list artiste
1 Like
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by DaddyKross: 6:50pm
Mesef na big fan ooh
If i get 10 million dollars, i go give her 2 million dollars for one night stand.
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by BanevsJoker(m): 6:50pm
Baby Mama in view.
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by ceezarhh(m): 6:50pm
Cardi's jacket tho...don't seem to find the right word to describe it...
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by Dimples129(f): 6:50pm
I can't stand this chick!
I smh for this generation of ours, forever celebrating mediocrity. What is her "talent?"
1 Like
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by Mike880: 6:50pm
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by Mike880: 6:50pm
Please someone should help me with 10thousand naira i promise to pay back in two weeks time. If this is not a serious problem i won't bring it online. I plead with you all
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by Dewaxy(m): 6:51pm
NairalandCS:
Oga Na both of them shine teeth
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by TheMainMan: 6:51pm
i so much love this girl and im willing to forgive her past as a stripper... if not that she still dresses like a b.itch
she is just blessed
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by wednesdays26: 6:51pm
KingstonDome:
Why did Davido drag his hand to this place?
#FrogVoicePeople
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by Pascalville(m): 6:52pm
O.B.O be using style nd be shifting cardi-b's hand near his dîck....what like how many millimeters is her hand to his dick
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by miqos03: 6:52pm
Cool
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by sajb(m): 6:53pm
They said Davido is a fan...
But the fan did Africa proud @ #MOBO
|Re: Davido And Cardi B Pictured At MOBO Awards by emakind: 6:53pm
NairalandCS:oh yee asheris..and u no see cardi b teeth abi..
