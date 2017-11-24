₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria Emerges New Chair Of Gulf Of Guinea Commission by Blue3k(m): 12:05pm
Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja emerged as the new Chair of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, GGC.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/250410-nigeria-emerges-new-chair-ggc.html#
Re: Nigeria Emerges New Chair Of Gulf Of Guinea Commission by TANTUMERGO007: 12:08pm
Re: Nigeria Emerges New Chair Of Gulf Of Guinea Commission by Blue3k(m): 12:14pm
Others, according to him, are the establishment of 37 check points by the Nigerian Navy to ensure continuous presence and monitoring of crude oil thefts in the Niger Delta area
This is pretty ineffective and draining on ND residents. The best thing the government can do is to to implement digital metering technology to track oil in real time. This wack a mole approach won't work. Fun fact Nigeria doesn't actually know its daily output for this reason. This is also why crude theft is so easy.
Next the Federal Government should consider having coast guard. Alot of the crime happens close to 10 miles out to sea. It includes stuff like robbery, extortion and kidnapping. The coast guard can be rolled into navy or any number of security agencies.
