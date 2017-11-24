₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by lightblazingnow(m): 2:15pm
It has clamped down on all forms of democracy | 5 reasons Atiku gave for leaving APC
https://ynaija.com/clamped-forms-democracy-5-reasons-atiku-gave-leaving-apc/amp/
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by lightblazingnow(m): 2:15pm
Overdue
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by Akpaife(m): 2:17pm
He tink he will d president
Let's watch n see
APC till 2023
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by TANTUMERGO007: 2:18pm
God bless PDP
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by fastguy10: 2:20pm
My name is Amara
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by Spanner4(m): 2:26pm
Atiku.....again
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by expensiveguyman(m): 2:49pm
Seeing all dis old criminal cycling around d politics devising means and giving one flimsy excuses in other to get d power makes me give up on Nigeria.
It's clear they are d same set of criminals who has put dis nation into d mess we're suffering today.
D most painful part is that they are not willing to loss their grips on our politics anytime soon.
So the chances of dis country move forward with dis types of people controlling our politics is very slim.
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by KehnnyCares(m): 3:43pm
Who cares?
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 4:25pm
@op
and d 6th reason is 'I Don't Care'
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by lightblazingnow(m): 7:37pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by aji4so(m): 8:34pm
it was bound to happen, twas just a matter of time
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by dedugba(m): 8:34pm
Atiku the Unstable promise to stabilize the economy of Nigeria as well as power supply, Atiku the political prostitute promises to end all form of corruption in nigeria. Atiku the unfaithful promise to uphold the Constitution and oath of office if elected. he is not a liar he is a very sincere man, at least he has said and demonstrated that he is unfaithful untrust worthy.
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by dynicks(m): 8:35pm
am tired of seeing/ hearing same crop of faces Nd politicians recycling themselves with false promises Nd undue lies....plz plz plz u all should quit bothering us k.......nairalanders if u with me on this, let's migrate to someplace healthier than staying in d same atmosphere with them biko
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by LesbianBoy(m): 8:35pm
APC issa stoopid party
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by Ezigbonmadu: 8:35pm
I dislike Atiku like dig poo. But he's right. APC scammed is all. They're worst than PDP
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by Nairastake: 8:36pm
I think number 3 is the main reason.
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by ct2(m): 8:36pm
2
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by Rashman578(m): 8:36pm
You talk about youth ..why aren't u resigning for youths to take over then?
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by Mtm5313: 8:38pm
ATIKULATED ATIKU
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by Abdul9025(m): 8:38pm
APC doesn't need him.... Political prostitute....doing things for his own selfish interests
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by countryfive: 8:38pm
na now u know say APC na dis and that.
who u wan fool?
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by brightalo17: 8:38pm
TANTUMERGO007:
God forbid PDP.
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by bayocanny: 8:38pm
If u like give 1000 reasons, you won't become the next president come 2019..I would rather vote for buhari.
Nonsense!!!
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by hardeycute: 8:38pm
Nigeria politicians and political parties lack ideology which is why 'cross carpeting' is very rampant
We have individuals who want to seize power for personal reasons and not for nationalistic reasons
We have political office holders that receive expensive salaries while they fail to deliver the dividends of democracy and claimed to be of 'service'to the people rather upon assuming office they derail to enrich their pockets and maintaining the status quo.
We have past leaders whom during their tenure(s) didn't improve the standard of living of the masses received magnanimous monies as pensions while the 'real' servants of the people are denied pensions and delayed payment of their rights
You cannot come to me that you want to 'lead' this country and you have failed to mention on how you plan to reduce the cost of governance and you want me to take you serious
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by ct2(m): 8:38pm
number 6, am a political prostitute
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by Respect55(m): 8:38pm
fastguy10:And so Wat!
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by Lothario(m): 8:39pm
Is there any difference between buhari and stalin
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by veacea: 8:39pm
OBJ be like
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by asawanathegreat(m): 8:39pm
More reasons please
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by enemyofprogress: 8:39pm
fastguy10:Amala how are you?pls I have okro soup here,can I eat you with it?
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by Runaway: 8:40pm
Lol, I pity the youths
|Re: 5 Reasons Atiku Gave For Leaving APC by nwobiebuka(m): 8:40pm
the only difference btwn mugabe and nigerian politicians is that they didnt stay a single tenure in office but deviced means to get around democracy. what is buhari,atiku, obj and tinubu still doing in NIGERIAN POLITICS?
