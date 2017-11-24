It has clamped down on all forms of democracy | 5 reasons Atiku gave for leaving APC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has finally left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after several rumours of his planned exit.



There had been rumours flying around that Atiku was planning to contest in the 2019 Presidential election under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party.



The Turakin-Adamawa has finally made it official through a statement he released on Fiday morning.



Here are the reasons Atiku gave for his decision;



The APC has clamped down on all forms of democracy

“While other parties have purged themselves of the arbitrariness and unconstitutionality that led to fractionalization, the All Progressives Congress has adopted those same practices and even gone beyond them to institute a regime of a draconian clampdown on all forms of democracy within the party and the government it produced.”



2. The APC has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians



“Only last year, a governor produced by the party wrote a secret memorandum to the president which ended up being leaked. In that memo, he admitted that the All Progressives Congress had “not only failed to manage expectations of a populace that expected overnight ‘change’ but has failed to deliver even mundane matters of governance”.”



3. President Buhari has been ‘unfair’ to him and some founding members



“Of the party itself, that same governor said “Mr. President, Sir Your relationship with the national leadership of the party, both the formal (NWC) and informal (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso), and former Governors of ANPP, PDP (that joined us) and ACN, is perceived by most observers to be at best frosty. Many of them are aggrieved due to what they considertotal absence of consultations with them on your part and those you have assigned such duties.”



“Since that memorandum was written up until today, nothing has been done to reverse the treatment meted out to those of us invited to join the All Progressives Congress on the strength of a promise that has proven to be false. If anything, those behaviours have actually worsened.”



4. The party has continued to fail the masses



“But more importantly, the party we put in place has failed and continues to fail our people, especially our young people. How can we have a federal cabinet without even one single youth.”



5. APC does not put the youth into account



“A party that does not take the youth into account is a dying party. The future belongs to young people.”





