Olamaboro local government area is the home of Edward onoja,the cheif of staff to kogi state governor,Yahaya Bello.

The cheif of staff just completed the central mosque which has been at decking level for many years now.the mosque is located at Okpo and its being commissioned today by the governor.

Here are some pictures from the event which is still going on.

More

Once I saw Kogi state I was not surprised,instead of them to commission tangible projects,its mosque they are boasting about... mtcheww

Did they pick people inside because ayam not understanding.

Did they pick people inside because ayam not understanding. the main event is happening at the ceremonial square.

ok seen

Masha Allah. may Allah reward his good deeds Insha Allah.

How many schools, roads and health care facilities have they commissioned this year?

Why the hate na?

Why the hate na? Why the hate na?

Total rubbish...no schools.. No roads.. People are hungry.. .no salaries.. Very useless government...

thanks be to Allah





Misplaced priorities. No capital projects, is the mosque in the state's budget? So many unanswered questions. Who else thinks this is stupid and not news-worthy? In what capacity did the chief of staff get money to build the mosque? What's his salary? His net worth?