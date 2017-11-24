₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by Sakie: 2:21pm
Olamaboro local government area is the home of Edward onoja,the cheif of staff to kogi state governor,Yahaya Bello.
The cheif of staff just completed the central mosque which has been at decking level for many years now.the mosque is located at Okpo and its being commissioned today by the governor.
Here are some pictures from the event which is still going on.
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by Sakie: 2:22pm
More
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by deco22(m): 2:37pm
Once I saw Kogi state I was not surprised,instead of them to commission tangible projects,its mosque they are boasting about... mtcheww
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by Mexzy4sho(m): 2:54pm
Did they pick people inside because ayam not understanding.
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by Sakie: 3:14pm
Mexzy4sho:the main event is happening at the ceremonial square.
This are just some few persons who went in to offer salat.I don't think the mosque will be able to contain the crowd
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by se0un(m): 6:31pm
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by miqos02(m): 6:31pm
ok seen
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by fait10(m): 6:36pm
*I remember very well in school they lied to us that Human's basic needs are food, shelter, clothing,...*
*Only to grow up and discover that sex is part of it.*
Quote from Mugabe
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by otunbaajamu(m): 6:36pm
Masha Allah. may Allah reward his good deeds Insha Allah.
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by dominique(f): 6:41pm
How many schools, roads and health care facilities have they commissioned this year?
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by anibirelawal(m): 6:50pm
deco22:Why the hate na?
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by tayoxx(m): 6:52pm
Total rubbish...no schools.. No roads.. People are hungry.. .no salaries.. Very useless government...
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by mrsefan(f): 6:55pm
thanks be to Allah
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by Dygeasy(m): 6:57pm
Who else thinks this is stupid and not news-worthy? In what capacity did the chief of staff get money to build the mosque? What's his salary? His net worth?
Misplaced priorities. No capital projects, is the mosque in the state's budget? So many unanswered questions.
|Re: Photos From The Commissioning Of Central Mosque Okpo, Olamaboro In Kogi by MisterGrace: 7:03pm
They have bought seun over, he no longer take real news of Kogi people's predicament to the front page.
