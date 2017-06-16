₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by joery6(m): 3:35pm On Nov 24
GloUnfairAdvantage is the new deal in town introduced by Globacom to reward their users, both new and old. The aim of this offer is to make data as avoidable as possible, therefore reducing the prices of the data to such an outrageous and ridiculously cheap price.
This is an end of year bonanza don't miss out this opportunity grab and enjoy it while it last.
GloUnfairAdvantage
Everybody's choic for the cheapest data
GloUnfairAdvantage
Affordable for all
GloUnfairAdvantage
Sound the alarm, let's enjoy the bonanza together.
GloUnfairAdvantage
The revolutionary data subscription we need.
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by joery6(m): 3:38pm On Nov 24
More Pictures showing the strength and capacity of each GloUnfairAdvantage.
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by joery6(m): 3:43pm On Nov 24
Me looking at a friend that claimed Glo network is slow, trying to use my phone after subscribing for GloUnfairAdvantage package.
I be like are you kidding me?
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by joery6(m): 3:47pm On Nov 24
Me, among other network users, discussing about the network with the cheapest data despite hearing and seeing GloUnfairAdvantage
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by shakaragirl: 3:51pm On Nov 24
Glo on top! I am saying this because their network has greatly improved.
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by Folasho99: 3:55pm On Nov 24
Glo is still the best network! Very cheap and the speed is fast here!
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by Papiikush: 4:15pm On Nov 24
Chai...See fine girls.
Glo with pride. The day I downloaded Supernatural from season 1 - 12 with glo I was just smiling due to the download speed
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by abayomiopeoluwa: 4:19pm On Nov 24
joery6:Jus #LikeDat #fia ���
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by funmitalks190: 4:41pm On Nov 24
Glo has finally become my BAE! CHOP KISS GLO
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by jimiabdul: 4:43pm On Nov 24
Browsing got easy nd cheap! Glo #unfairadvantage plans are really unfair! Extreme cheap. Thank u glo
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by Gistpappy: 4:50pm On Nov 24
Me wen i heard about Glo new data plan prices! Glo is bursting brain
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by trendsgirl: 4:56pm On Nov 24
When someone is saying Glo is slow!
Arrrh are u mad?? In #lasisiElenu voice
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by Criis(m): 10:01pm On Nov 24
Christmas is here already
Airtel, you've been so silent lately. What do you have for we your loyal customers?
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by NwaAmaikpe: 1:03pm
Use Glo for data services at your own peril.
My friend Miminu is still in the hospital.
He fell down from an overheard tank while looking for Edge network on his Glo to reply WhatsApp messages.
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by Turks: 1:03pm
Glo is the great grandfather of Data and Speed in Nigeria! Argue with your useless networks.
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by Oloripelebe: 1:07pm
'make data avoidable'
Sorry, but i can't even collect the 100gb free
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by Amarabae(f): 1:07pm
Useless Network with frustrating internet connection.
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by trustibk(m): 1:08pm
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by Amarabae(f): 1:09pm
joery6:BE CAREFUL Next time.
Lols.
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by Boldwinner(m): 1:09pm
incredible!
4G at 1000?!
And I'm here struggling with airtel's slow network at 1.5G for 1k and downloads at 200kbps
I feel cheated.
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:10pm
MTN be like...
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by edeXede: 1:10pm
Glo has broken my friends marriage.
Everytime Kazeem wants to browse with his glo sim, he had to to go out onto the hill at the back of their house. The wife became suspecting of Kazeem thinking he always run out of the house to call his gfs and decided to confront him, she did one day and dude was already frustrated with glo playing pingpong with his browsing emotion and gave the woman a resounding slap.. The woman has reported my friend to woman rights and he has been charged for wife battering.. He in turn says he will never have anything to do with someone who took him to court
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by jonadaft: 1:10pm
Glo is the "WORSTEST" network in the world.
Very useless network.
Last month, I subscribed for their stupîd 2k package for 3.5 gig. At the end of the month, I was only able to use 54 mb.
That stupîd network should be banned from operation.
Thunder fire glo
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by Ilefoaye(m): 1:10pm
Glo? mba.
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by Prince4mic: 1:11pm
Data packages you cannot use due to poor network coverage.. SMH
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by alignacademy(m): 1:13pm
joery6:
LOL
Such honesty...
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by JoshuaKay(m): 1:14pm
This glo 4gb @ 1k make me feel like I'm high on this ting like...
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by niggi4life(m): 1:14pm
I DID A WEBSITE TEST SPEED WITH MY FRIEND LAST NIGHT, WE BOTH USE THE SAME SAMSUNG NOTE 8, I USE ETISALAT/9MOBILE AND HE USES GLO, I CLICKED ON CNN.COM AT THE SAME TIME, IT TOOK MY PHONE ABOUT 30SECS TO OPEN THE PAGE( CNN.COM IS A HEAVY WEBSITE BECAUSE OF ITS IMAGES) IT TOOK MY FRIEND'S PHONE ABOUT 3MINUTES TO LOAD ITS PAGES.... WHAT AM I DRIVING AT? GLO DATA IS COMPLETELY A WASTE OF TIME.. I PORTED MY GLO LINE 2015 AFTER SEVERAL FRUSTRATION FROM THE NETWORK, SINCE I PORTED TO ETISALAT I HAVE NEVER REGRETTED..
I KNOW PEOPLE WILL SAY YOUR LOCATION BLA BLA BLA, I USED THE GLO AT IKEJA, V.I, AJAH, GBAGADA, OGBA, AKOKA, IYANA IBA... THE SLOWNESS ARE ALL THE SAME..
|Re: Check Out Glounfairadvantage In Pictures by stjudas(m): 1:16pm
Grand masters of slow mode
