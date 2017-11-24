Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 (1790 Views)

At least 184 people were killed on Friday when Islamist militants set off a bomb and opened fire on people attending prayers at a mosque in Egypt's restive northern Sinai, state media said. Egypt has declared three days of mourning after the attack, state television has said.



No group claimed responsibility for the assault but it was the deadliest yet in the region where for three years Egyptian security forces have battled an Islamic State (IS) insurgency that has killed hundreds of police and soldiers.



State media showed images of bloodied victims and bodies covered in blankets inside the Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of the city of El Arish. At least 184 people died and another 120 people were wounded, the state news agency MENA reported.

"They were shooting at people as they left the mosque," a local resident whose relatives were at the scene told Reuters. "They were shooting at the ambulances too."

Arabiya news channel and some local sources said some of the worshippers were sufis, who hardliners such as IS regard as apostates because they revere saints and shrines, which for Islamists is tantamount to idolatry.



President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a former armed forces commander who presents himself as a bulwark against Islamist militants in the region, convened an emergency security meeting soon after the attack, state television said.



Escalating attacks

Militants have mostly targeted security forces in their attacks since bloodshed in the Sinai worsened after 2013 when Mr. Sisi, then an armed forces commander, led the overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.



But jihadists have also targeted local Sinai tribes that are working with the armed forces, branding them traitors for cooperating with the army and police.



Religion of peace, I told you! 4 Likes 2 Shares

Why is it that Fridays are red alert in most of these places, Iran, Egypt, Syria and so on. 1 Like

ISIS is now attacking fellow moslems for not practising their own type of Islam

If you see the footage and clips; you will weep for man's inhumanity against man... If you see the footage and clips; you will weep for man's inhumanity against man...

Militants killed 235 people at a mosque in Egypt’s north Sinai region on Friday, detonating a bomb and shooting at fleeing worshippers and ambulances, the state television reported, quoting the public prosecutor.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region’s Islamist insurgency. No group claimed immediate responsibility, but since 2014 Egyptian security forces have battled a stubborn Islamic State affiliate in the north of the mainly desert Sinai, where militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers.

State media showed images of bloodied victims and bodies covered in blankets inside the Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of the city of El Arish.

State television and the official news agency MENA reported that 235 people had been killed. Another 125 were wounded, according to state media.

“They were shooting at people as they left the mosque,” a local resident whose relatives were at the scene told Reuters. “They were shooting at the ambulances too.”

No longer shocked by such events...

Islam is a religion of peace yet it preaches jihad

Buhari sent condolence immediately





Mohammed and his religion of piss 1 Like

Awon islamabad

Yes...and he congratulated the people of Anambra over a successful election too...and called for peace in Zimbabwe last week. Yes...and he congratulated the people of Anambra over a successful election too...and called for peace in Zimbabwe last week. 1 Like

Religion of piss at it again

Omooba77:





If you see the footage and clips; you will weep for man's inhumanity against man... Man's inhumanity. Any moral compass independent of compassion and empathy will always result in things like this. Man's inhumanity. Any moral compass independent of compassion and empathy will always result in things like this.

They dnt deserve 2 live...if i b God, all thoz regions wey like bombing, na heavy volcano i go take sweep dem finish

Inalilahi walarujuhu... My Allah grant them place at the paradise 1 Like

ishlam the religion of piss. Every religion has its problems. The other one has leaders who milk and scam their followers while these ones just preach death and destruction

This is a major disaster

children of the bondwoman...



mans wickedness to his fellow man



So.sad. RIP to the dead and quick recovery to the injured.

