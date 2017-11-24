₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by Omooba77: 4:11pm
At least 184 people were killed on Friday when Islamist militants set off a bomb and opened fire on people attending prayers at a mosque in Egypt's restive northern Sinai, state media said. Egypt has declared three days of mourning after the attack, state television has said.
http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/bomb-blast-near-egypts-mosque-injures-75/article20787090.ece
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by DrMuzungu: 5:14pm
Religion of peace, I told you!
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by Omooba77: 5:47pm
Why is it that Fridays are red alert in most of these places, Iran, Egypt, Syria and so on.
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by raumdeuter: 6:07pm
ISIS is now attacking fellow moslems for not practising their own type of Islam
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by Omooba77: 8:23pm
raumdeuter:
If you see the footage and clips; you will weep for man's inhumanity against man...
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by Omooba77: 8:52pm
Militants killed 235 people at a mosque in Egypt’s north Sinai region on Friday, detonating a bomb and shooting at fleeing worshippers and ambulances, the state television reported, quoting the public prosecutor.
It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region’s Islamist insurgency. No group claimed immediate responsibility, but since 2014 Egyptian security forces have battled a stubborn Islamic State affiliate in the north of the mainly desert Sinai, where militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers.
State media showed images of bloodied victims and bodies covered in blankets inside the Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of the city of El Arish.
State television and the official news agency MENA reported that 235 people had been killed. Another 125 were wounded, according to state media.
“They were shooting at people as they left the mosque,” a local resident whose relatives were at the scene told Reuters. “They were shooting at the ambulances too.”
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by Sunofgod(m): 9:36pm
No longer shocked by such events...
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by GREATESTPIANIST: 9:36pm
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by nairavsdollars: 9:37pm
Islam is a religion of peace yet it preaches jihad
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by NigerDeltan(m): 9:37pm
Buhari sent condolence immediately
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by Joephat(m): 9:37pm
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by enemyofprogress: 9:38pm
Mohammed and his religion of piss
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by hobermener: 9:38pm
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by 1Sharon(f): 9:38pm
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by 9jakohai(m): 9:38pm
NigerDeltan:
Yes...and he congratulated the people of Anambra over a successful election too...and called for peace in Zimbabwe last week.
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by enemyofprogress: 9:39pm
Omooba77:that was the day Mohammed was borned
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by DeadWrong: 9:39pm
Religion of piss at it again
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by Teeboi56: 9:39pm
raumdeuter:Who told u there re Muslim
Don't say Wat u don't know
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by samsard(m): 9:40pm
Omooba77:Man's inhumanity. Any moral compass independent of compassion and empathy will always result in things like this.
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by ikorodureporta: 9:40pm
They dnt deserve 2 live...if i b God, all thoz regions wey like bombing, na heavy volcano i go take sweep dem finish
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by lahm232: 9:41pm
Inalilahi walarujuhu... My Allah grant them place at the paradise
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by samsard(m): 9:41pm
Teeboi56:So coz they killed their fellow Muslims they should no longer be branded as Muslims?
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by olumidejosh: 9:42pm
Teeboi56:
so they're Christians?
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by PissedOffWeed(m): 9:42pm
Damn!
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by Firstcitizen: 9:42pm
ishlam the religion of piss. Every religion has its problems. The other one has leaders who milk and scam their followers while these ones just preach death and destruction
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:42pm
This is a major disaster
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by biggerboyc(m): 9:43pm
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by piagetskinner(m): 9:43pm
children of the bondwoman...
mans wickedness to his fellow man
chai
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by YaksonFCA(m): 9:43pm
So.sad. RIP to the dead and quick recovery to the injured.
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by piagetskinner(m): 9:43pm
children of the bondwoman...
mans wickedness to his fellow man
chai
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by Originality007: 9:43pm
Re: Bomb Blast, Firing In Egypt Mosque Kill 235, Injures 109 by sunisonflex29(m): 9:44pm
