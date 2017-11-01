₦airaland Forum

"After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Gold49(m): 12:35am
By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—Despite the offensive odour from the blue plastic bucket that contained human parts, many still waited to hear what the suspects will say as the Oyo State Police Command paraded three people caught in possession of two fresh human heads and legs, as well as the alleged killer of a former member of the House of Assembly in the state.

The three young men informed the Police that their unbridled desires to get rich quick prompted them to get the human parts for money rituals.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, during the parade, said the suspects were arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Command on November 11, following a tip-off by a member of the public.

Odude added that the suspects confessed to have severed the body parts from corpses at a Muslim cemetery in Isale General Area of Ogbomoso.

The three arrested suspects are Alfa Kareem, 37; Bello, 22, and Adebayo Yusuf.

Confessions
One of the suspects, Kareem, noted that this was his first attempt at using human parts for money rituals.

The second suspect, Bello, said: “We went to Isale General at Ogbomoso to exhume the bodies at about 8p.m. On our way back, two inquisitive boys, who accosted us on the road, demanded to know where the offensive odour was from.

“We tried to deceive them, but they were insistent. So we had to run. They caught Kareem before the Police arrested us at our homes.”

Asked what they intended to do with the human parts, Taofeek said: “We wanted to use the parts for money rituals. If we had succeeded in taking them to our place, we would have dried and burnt them.

“After burning the parts, we will grind same to powdery substance and mix some of it with soap to take our bath in the morning and to take pap at night. After we have done this, some weird creatures, who we generally call spirits, will bring the money to us— usually at night.”

All of them, however, claimed it was the first time they would do such a thing.
Asked how they got the knowledge of the ritual, they remained evasive in their responses.

Lawmaker’s killer
The Police Command also paraded a runaway killer of a member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Gideon Aremu, representing Oorelope Constituency, July last year.

The commissioner said the suspect, who escaped to Ekiti, his country home, shortly after committing the act, had been on the Police wanted list.

His words: “Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was arrested in his criminal hideout after sneaking into the state and led another robbery gang to snatch a motorcycle from its owner at Egbeda area of the state.”

The suspect, Arobiole, popularly called Judgment, did not deny when asked if he was the one that pulled the trigger.

‘How we killed him’
Narrating how he and two others committed the crime, Judgment said: “It was Toiheeb, who initiated the idea. The lawmaker was described as a very generous man, who always gave people in the neighbourhood money.

“We trailed him to his house and as he tried to alight from the car, we pointed guns at him. The lawmaker was surprised to see his neighbour among us. He held him by the shirt and said ‘Even you.’

“We collected his phone then I shot him because he was struggling with us. We thought since he knew one of us, he would expose us sooner or later. It was after we killed him that we knew he was a very important person in Oyo State.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/drinking-pap-human-parts-spiritsll-bring-us-money/amp/

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by PenlsCaP: 12:52am
Oh my God,
What did i just read?
Drinking pap with human parts.?

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by uzohrome(m): 1:37am
This country is finished, how on earth would you believe that sipping dead body with pap every early morning will bring you raw cash. This is the highest degree of illiteracy. Oya go ahead and start eating them raw

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by AleksAndria(f): 1:56am
Take them to the gallows!!
Thereafter, we check if they have hearts, I'm positive these ones don't.
Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by amunkita(m): 2:33am
Ndi yellowba Ndewo ooo!!!!

Ritual ndi afonja can make man cry chili pepper...

Time we reactivate Firing squad...

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by miqos02(m): 9:52am
hmm
Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by eleojo23: 9:52am
These guys are First class idiots! sad

So they think they can just make money like that without working for it?

Lazy peoplesad

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by ifeanyija(m): 9:52am
Its better to carry drugs for money in Malaysia than killing people for money in nigeria

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by BruncleZuma: 9:52am
grin grin grin grin
Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by RETIREDMUMU(m): 9:53am
AFFFFFFFFFFFOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNJJJJJJJAAAA!!!!!! grin grin grin grin grin grin grin cheesy cheesy cheesy grin cheesy cheesy

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by DeeFlask(m): 9:53am
Olohun o

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by bumi10: 9:53am
chai


Stewpidity no get cure
Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Earthquake1: 9:54am
Alfa Kareem, 37; Bello, 22, and Adebayo Yusuf.

Yellobar muslims will not kill us in this country.

22 Likes

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by femi4: 9:54am
Put the blame on nollywood

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by NwaAmaikpe: 9:54am
shocked


"After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects


But when you ask them their source of income, they'd quickly say, 'We be G-boys, confirmed Yahooboys'.
Yet they are bloody ritualists!

Too many people hiding under the euphemism 'Yahoo'.

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by FortifiedCity: 9:54am
angry

If you are going to anywhere in the southwest including Oyo, Ondo, Ogun especially remote places, watch your back and be suspicious of every person or move

Their herbalists see human flesh as a necessary part of any prescription they might want to give you. That means the hunt for flesh is always on.

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by AngelicBeing: 9:54am
shocked

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by plessis: 9:54am
Yoruba again??.... Kai this people

*laughs in rat poison ingestion*

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Oblongata: 9:54am
Judge a man with the quantity of character in him

Not with the colour of the skin

SAY NO TO TRIBALISM ON NAIRALAND

unless the name of the culprit is from developers region

Or flatinos

Na the only exemption be that grin

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Blackfire(m): 9:54am
Afonja FC.


Skull mining industry.


IGR sophisticated upgrade.


Geographical Accommodator .

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by soberdrunk(m): 9:55am
Hoe ma gawwwwd!!! When it is not milo!!!?? How dumb can someone be to believe that because you drank a human being like 'big pepsi' money will start to flow...... angry
Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by maj59(m): 9:55am
pls I want to ask someting.... the money dose people are,vomiting from the mouth is it from central bank and how dose it different from fake money
Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by desmond2pk: 9:55am
A lot of them voted for apc, now they are doing rituals to get money

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Whogoblog: 9:55am
Lol the time , the money dey come , you dey Enjoy ... anyway dem don catch you now ....

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Alexkene(m): 9:55am
Afonja! Has it gotten to this ? From skull mining to consuming human parts? Yorubas are dirty cannibals

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by loneatar: 9:56am
Can you imagine undecided
Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by PointZerom: 9:56am
Python1 pls come help me read this news.

Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Diso60090(m): 9:56am
Kill them all with rat poison
Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by noeloge82(m): 9:56am
This is evil
Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Lucasino(m): 9:57am
.

