|"After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Gold49(m): 12:35am
By Ola Ajayi
Ibadan—Despite the offensive odour from the blue plastic bucket that contained human parts, many still waited to hear what the suspects will say as the Oyo State Police Command paraded three people caught in possession of two fresh human heads and legs, as well as the alleged killer of a former member of the House of Assembly in the state.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/drinking-pap-human-parts-spiritsll-bring-us-money/amp/
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by PenlsCaP: 12:52am
Oh my God,
What did i just read?
Drinking pap with human parts.?
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by uzohrome(m): 1:37am
This country is finished, how on earth would you believe that sipping dead body with pap every early morning will bring you raw cash. This is the highest degree of illiteracy. Oya go ahead and start eating them raw
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by AleksAndria(f): 1:56am
Take them to the gallows!!
Thereafter, we check if they have hearts, I'm positive these ones don't.
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by amunkita(m): 2:33am
Ndi yellowba Ndewo ooo!!!!
Ritual ndi afonja can make man cry chili pepper...
Time we reactivate Firing squad...
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by miqos02(m): 9:52am
hmm
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by eleojo23: 9:52am
These guys are First class idiots!
So they think they can just make money like that without working for it?
Lazy people
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by ifeanyija(m): 9:52am
Its better to carry drugs for money in Malaysia than killing people for money in nigeria
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by BruncleZuma: 9:52am
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by RETIREDMUMU(m): 9:53am
AFFFFFFFFFFFOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNJJJJJJJAAAA!!!!!!
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by DeeFlask(m): 9:53am
Olohun o
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by bumi10: 9:53am
chai
Stewpidity no get cure
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Earthquake1: 9:54am
Alfa Kareem, 37; Bello, 22, and Adebayo Yusuf.
Yellobar muslims will not kill us in this country.
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by femi4: 9:54am
Put the blame on nollywood
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by NwaAmaikpe: 9:54am
"After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects
But when you ask them their source of income, they'd quickly say, 'We be G-boys, confirmed Yahooboys'.
Yet they are bloody ritualists!
Too many people hiding under the euphemism 'Yahoo'.
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by FortifiedCity: 9:54am
If you are going to anywhere in the southwest including Oyo, Ondo, Ogun especially remote places, watch your back and be suspicious of every person or move
Their herbalists see human flesh as a necessary part of any prescription they might want to give you. That means the hunt for flesh is always on.
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by AngelicBeing: 9:54am
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by plessis: 9:54am
Yoruba again??.... Kai this people
*laughs in rat poison ingestion*
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Oblongata: 9:54am
Judge a man with the quantity of character in him
Not with the colour of the skin
SAY NO TO TRIBALISM ON NAIRALAND
unless the name of the culprit is from developers region
Or flatinos
Na the only exemption be that
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Blackfire(m): 9:54am
Afonja FC.
Skull mining industry.
IGR sophisticated upgrade.
Geographical Accommodator .
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by soberdrunk(m): 9:55am
Hoe ma gawwwwd!!! When it is not milo!!!?? How dumb can someone be to believe that because you drank a human being like 'big pepsi' money will start to flow......
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by maj59(m): 9:55am
pls I want to ask someting.... the money dose people are,vomiting from the mouth is it from central bank and how dose it different from fake money
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by desmond2pk: 9:55am
A lot of them voted for apc, now they are doing rituals to get money
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Whogoblog: 9:55am
Lol the time , the money dey come , you dey Enjoy ... anyway dem don catch you now ....
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Alexkene(m): 9:55am
Afonja! Has it gotten to this ? From skull mining to consuming human parts? Yorubas are dirty cannibals
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by loneatar: 9:56am
Can you imagine
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by PointZerom: 9:56am
Python1 pls come help me read this news.
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Diso60090(m): 9:56am
Kill them all with rat poison
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by noeloge82(m): 9:56am
This is evil
|Re: "After Drinking Pap With Human Parts, Spirits Will Bring Us Money" - Suspects by Lucasino(m): 9:57am
.
