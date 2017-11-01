



Ibadan—Despite the offensive odour from the blue plastic bucket that contained human parts, many still waited to hear what the suspects will say as the Oyo State Police Command paraded three people caught in possession of two fresh human heads and legs, as well as the alleged killer of a former member of the House of Assembly in the state.



The three young men informed the Police that their unbridled desires to get rich quick prompted them to get the human parts for money rituals.



The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, during the parade, said the suspects were arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Command on November 11, following a tip-off by a member of the public.



Odude added that the suspects confessed to have severed the body parts from corpses at a Muslim cemetery in Isale General Area of Ogbomoso.



The three arrested suspects are Alfa Kareem, 37; Bello, 22, and Adebayo Yusuf.



Confessions

One of the suspects, Kareem, noted that this was his first attempt at using human parts for money rituals.



The second suspect, Bello, said: “We went to Isale General at Ogbomoso to exhume the bodies at about 8p.m. On our way back, two inquisitive boys, who accosted us on the road, demanded to know where the offensive odour was from.



“We tried to deceive them, but they were insistent. So we had to run. They caught Kareem before the Police arrested us at our homes.”



Asked what they intended to do with the human parts, Taofeek said: “We wanted to use the parts for money rituals. If we had succeeded in taking them to our place, we would have dried and burnt them.



“After burning the parts, we will grind same to powdery substance and mix some of it with soap to take our bath in the morning and to take pap at night. After we have done this, some weird creatures, who we generally call spirits, will bring the money to us— usually at night.”



All of them, however, claimed it was the first time they would do such a thing.

Asked how they got the knowledge of the ritual, they remained evasive in their responses.



Lawmaker’s killer

The Police Command also paraded a runaway killer of a member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Gideon Aremu, representing Oorelope Constituency, July last year.



The commissioner said the suspect, who escaped to Ekiti, his country home, shortly after committing the act, had been on the Police wanted list.



His words: “Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was arrested in his criminal hideout after sneaking into the state and led another robbery gang to snatch a motorcycle from its owner at Egbeda area of the state.”



The suspect, Arobiole, popularly called Judgment, did not deny when asked if he was the one that pulled the trigger.



‘How we killed him’

Narrating how he and two others committed the crime, Judgment said: “It was Toiheeb, who initiated the idea. The lawmaker was described as a very generous man, who always gave people in the neighbourhood money.



“We trailed him to his house and as he tried to alight from the car, we pointed guns at him. The lawmaker was surprised to see his neighbour among us. He held him by the shirt and said ‘Even you.’



“We collected his phone then I shot him because he was struggling with us. We thought since he knew one of us, he would expose us sooner or later. It was after we killed him that we knew he was a very important person in Oyo State.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/drinking-pap-human-parts-spiritsll-bring-us-money/amp/ By Ola Ajayi