He wrote as he shared photos;

“When I was a child, my mother said to me, ‘If you become a soldier, you’ll be a general. If you become a monk you’ll end up as the pope.’ Instead I became a university drop out and wound up as Pilot.



Today i flew my first love, so much excitement in shock to see Her 3rd son on duty with all professionalism and elegance.

Trust me, i took the PA system to recognize her presence on board.

Thank to the passengers onboard who joined me in showing her some mother-son love.



Thanks to my Crew today. Yall the best.

I love you mummy. ”



every parents wishes and prayer

God retain our parent's life to reap what they sow ijn 14 Likes 2 Shares

MOTHER IS SUPREME 5 Likes

It's not over for anybody alive. God I want to impress my mother beyond expectations in Jesus Name. 8 Likes

This is what happens when you know your purpose in life and you are not just following the crowd like majority these days. 6 Likes

Lionbite:

This is what happens when you know your purpose in life and you are not just following the crowd like majority these days.



You only know your true purpose in when you drop out. i.e breaking out of the traditionally held belief of success. You only know your true purpose in when you drop out. i.e breaking out of the traditionally held belief of success. 2 Likes

The joy of every parents is to witness the success of their children.





I pray for all the ladies that will become mothers one day. You will live to see your children do exploits 4 Likes

So in essence, Uni degree no b everything .....

Why putting dropout?

How did he become a pilot? By being a conductor first?

He looks more like the university drop out than a pilot.





Isn't a pilot supposed to have a well trimmed bear-bear and low hair cut without all those hand bangles?





I don't know why some people with be finding devil's trouble all the time.



U and ur mama con dey play for cockpit



Forgetting that not all causes of plane crash are recorded on the Brain Box.

abeg no be who get money dey become pilot? what university did he drop out of sef. 1 Like

looking like his babe..nice one

I am happy for the mother. God will keep the joy alive in your heart, ma. And God bless the son for putting such joy in mama's heart.

Click like for mothers and share for fathers 2 Likes 2 Shares

dayleke:

So in essence, Uni degree no b everything .....

He has a university degree obviously. From another country.

An uneducated person can't be a pilot na. He has a university degree obviously. From another country.An uneducated person can't be a pilot na. 1 Like

When will Razaki drive Mama Razaki with his Danfo from Mile2-oshodi

I thank God for my mother and her foresight.

Some people will never learn a lesson from here rather they will criticize everything and yet they are not making any progress.



My dear pilot, you have done what some certificate driven folks are still dreaming to achieve. Keep it up bro you are being proud of

DIKEnaWAR:

Cute.



How did he become a pilot? By being a conductor first? I doubt if one really needs any college degree to become a pilot. It is a professional training on its own.

I guess... I doubt if one really needs any college degree to become a pilot. It is a professional training on its own.I guess...

the lesson here is that parents should learn to speak good things into the lives of their children right from the beginning of their lives .

this was exactly what adeboye grandma told him when he was young and today he is the head of rccg

The School of Aviation is meant for all with O'LEVEL as minimum requirement of entry, which implies even a school cert holder can wound up to become a pilot. ***** The mother-son story is very inspiring.

RETIREDMUMU:

every parents wishes and prayer

God retain our parent's life to reap what they sow ijn Amen in Jesus name. Amen in Jesus name.

Dropout ke? Something no dey add up

