Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by IamHeWrites: 2:26am
A Nigerian university dropout who eventually did wound up as a Pilot, flew his mum today and he couldn’t hold back the excitement of the fulfilling day.
He wrote as he shared photos;
“When I was a child, my mother said to me, ‘If you become a soldier, you’ll be a general. If you become a monk you’ll end up as the pope.’ Instead I became a university drop out and wound up as Pilot.
Today i flew my first love, so much excitement in shock to see Her 3rd son on duty with all professionalism and elegance.
Trust me, i took the PA system to recognize her presence on board.
Thank to the passengers onboard who joined me in showing her some mother-son love.
Thanks to my Crew today. Yall the best.
I love you mummy. ”
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:48am
every parents wishes and prayer
God retain our parent's life to reap what they sow ijn
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by pyyxxaro: 3:03am
MOTHER IS SUPREME
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by TRAPP(m): 3:18am
It's not over for anybody alive. God I want to impress my mother beyond expectations in Jesus Name.
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by odiereke(m): 3:23am
Nice one
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by Lionbite(m): 4:42am
This is what happens when you know your purpose in life and you are not just following the crowd like majority these days.
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by TheCabal: 5:15am
Lionbite:
You only know your true purpose in when you drop out. i.e breaking out of the traditionally held belief of success.
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by tosyne2much(m): 7:16am
The joy of every parents is to witness the success of their children.
I pray for all the ladies that will become mothers one day. You will live to see your children do exploits
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:34am
You try, mothers are the best
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by otijah(m): 10:24am
And so? Na me he wan fly before
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by dayleke(m): 10:24am
So in essence, Uni degree no b everything .....
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by HELPMEWITHSEX: 10:24am
Why putting dropout?
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:25am
Cute.
How did he become a pilot? By being a conductor first?
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by xreal: 10:26am
He looks more like the university drop out than a pilot.
Isn't a pilot supposed to have a well trimmed bear-bear and low hair cut without all those hand bangles?
I don't know why some people with be finding devil's trouble all the time.
U dey flight
Ur mama dey the same flight
U and ur mama con dey play for cockpit
Forgetting that not all causes of plane crash are recorded on the Brain Box.
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by jayAjoku(m): 10:26am
abeg no be who get money dey become pilot? what university did he drop out of sef.
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:27am
looking like his babe..nice one
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by Offpoint: 10:32am
........
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by BluntBoy(m): 10:32am
I am happy for the mother. God will keep the joy alive in your heart, ma. And God bless the son for putting such joy in mama's heart.
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by Brownhypo(m): 10:32am
Click like for mothers and share for fathers
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by FRANKOSKI(m): 10:34am
THATS SWEET!
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by miraokocha(f): 10:35am
dayleke:
He has a university degree obviously. From another country.
An uneducated person can't be a pilot na.
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by Adex097: 10:36am
When will Razaki drive Mama Razaki with his Danfo from Mile2-oshodi
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by supereagle(m): 10:36am
I thank God for my mother and her foresight.
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by bid4rich(m): 10:37am
Some people will never learn a lesson from here rather they will criticize everything and yet they are not making any progress.
My dear pilot, you have done what some certificate driven folks are still dreaming to achieve. Keep it up bro you are being proud of
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by Priceless200(f): 10:37am
DIKEnaWAR:I doubt if one really needs any college degree to become a pilot. It is a professional training on its own.
I guess...
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by onatisi(m): 10:37am
the lesson here is that parents should learn to speak good things into the lives of their children right from the beginning of their lives .
this was exactly what adeboye grandma told him when he was young and today he is the head of rccg
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by opius: 10:37am
What of ur papa ?
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by Olushauneddy(m): 10:38am
The School of Aviation is meant for all with O'LEVEL as minimum requirement of entry, which implies even a school cert holder can wound up to become a pilot. ***** The mother-son story is very inspiring.
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by Hardrock1: 10:38am
RETIREDMUMU:Amen in Jesus name.
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:39am
Dropout ke? Something no dey add up
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by NON83221: 10:39am
Its been God all this while. Check details below and get ready for positive Change.
Re: Nigerian University Dropout Who Became A Pilot Flies Mum (photos) by wickyyolo: 10:39am
Highly Paid Driver
