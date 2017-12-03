Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent (9856 Views)

'My Junior brother Farouk Kyari Graduated as an Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP today at the Police Staff college Jos Plateau State. Wishing him and all his colleagues the best in their carrier. This is exactly how we also graduated 16yrs ago in the Nigeria Police Academy'





Crime buster Abba Kyari's younger brother has graduated as ASP. Abba Kyari shared the good news yesterday and wrote...'My Junior brother Farouk Kyari Graduated as an Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP today at the Police Staff college Jos Plateau State. Wishing him and all his colleagues the best in their carrier. This is exactly how we also graduated 16yrs ago in the Nigeria Police Academy'

Mztarstrechy:

Hmmmm, connection at work 12 Likes

A family of gallant policemen. Just as we have families of robbers, kidnappers and drug pushers in some regions of the country. 22 Likes 1 Share









∆ This man be forming Evan's nemesis all through the year! Congratulations to them!!! ∆ 1 Like 1 Share

THE NEW JAMES BOND

Bahd guy

congrats..









Congratulations to him

Gallant Kyari











The relative of an Eagle is not supposed to roam about in the forest but expected to soar up in the air

Tanzanian proverb 2 Likes

Congratulations to him



The guy is a genius, I'm certain his brother will be one too

efighter:

A family of gallant policemen. Just as we have families of robbers, kidnappers and drug pushers in some regions of the country. Being a policeman or a criminal is not a family criteria, anybody can become anything, xo pls think rationally Being a policeman or a criminal is not a family criteria, anybody can become anything, xo pls think rationally 4 Likes 2 Shares

Stupid man.....who is he deceiving?



Your brother whose name your influenced to be removed from the list of those to be posted to Bornu state.......and now you are promoting him so that he can be collecting fat salaries like your hausa/fulani terrorist in in Aso rock......





May boko haram fall on him 1 Like

Good one

Bad guys buster

police brothers

Na only rich men and politician children i just De see,God will bless the poor,da less privilege and the voiceless especially those who don't have someone to stand for them... 2 Likes 2 Shares

Congrat. Happy for the dude.

Thought police institute have Age limit?Then why this Old man 1 Like

Congrats to him.

efighter:

A family of gallant policemen. Just as we have families of robbers, kidnappers and drug pushers in some regions of the country. I never knew you could be this silly I never knew you could be this silly 1 Like

congrats boy....it is already a legacy in the blood of their family.. 1 Like

KDB dy ball o..

No comment









Congratulations

Dem take police work swear for the family?