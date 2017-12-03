₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by Mztarstrechy(m): 2:40pm
Crime buster Abba Kyari's younger brother has graduated as ASP.Abba Kyari shared the good news yesterday and wrote...
'My Junior brother Farouk Kyari Graduated as an Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP today at the Police Staff college Jos Plateau State. Wishing him and all his colleagues the best in their carrier. This is exactly how we also graduated 16yrs ago in the Nigeria Police Academy'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/crime-buster-abba-kyari-younger-brother.html?m=1
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by Mztarstrechy(m): 2:41pm
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by Mztarstrechy(m): 2:41pm
Mztarstrechy:more
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by LUGBE: 2:44pm
Hmmmm, connection at work
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by efighter: 2:48pm
A family of gallant policemen. Just as we have families of robbers, kidnappers and drug pushers in some regions of the country.
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by OrestesDante(m): 2:56pm
∆ This man be forming Evan's nemesis all through the year! Congratulations to them!!! ∆
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by bedspread: 3:05pm
THE NEW JAMES BOND
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by Alwaysking: 4:30pm
Bahd guy
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by joystickextend1(m): 8:13pm
congrats..
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by brunofarad(m): 8:14pm
Congratulations to him
Gallant Kyari
The relative of an Eagle is not supposed to roam about in the forest but expected to soar up in the air
Tanzanian proverb
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by devigblegble: 8:14pm
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by JesuEruOluwa: 8:14pm
Congratulations to him
The guy is a genius, I'm certain his brother will be one too
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by bokunrawo(m): 8:14pm
efighter:Being a policeman or a criminal is not a family criteria, anybody can become anything, xo pls think rationally
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 8:15pm
Stupid man.....who is he deceiving?
Your brother whose name your influenced to be removed from the list of those to be posted to Bornu state.......and now you are promoting him so that he can be collecting fat salaries like your hausa/fulani terrorist in in Aso rock......
May boko haram fall on him
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by kings09(m): 8:16pm
Good one
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by money121(m): 8:16pm
Ok
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by Bayajidda1: 8:17pm
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by tstx(m): 8:17pm
seen
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by omoadeleye(m): 8:17pm
Bad guys buster
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by utenwuson: 8:18pm
police brothers
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by gimbayaro(m): 8:18pm
Na only rich men and politician children i just De see,God will bless the poor,da less privilege and the voiceless especially those who don't have someone to stand for them...
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by OnyeOGA(m): 8:20pm
Congrat. Happy for the dude.
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by africanusvu: 8:21pm
Thought police institute have Age limit?Then why this Old man
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by mechanics(m): 8:22pm
Congrats to him.
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by muller101(m): 8:24pm
efighter:I never knew you could be this silly
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by ofuonyebi: 8:24pm
congrats boy....it is already a legacy in the blood of their family..
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by Uyi168(m): 8:25pm
KDB dy ball o..
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by Ugoeze2016: 8:25pm
No comment
Congratulations
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by Pidginwhisper: 8:27pm
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by mikeycharles(m): 8:28pm
V
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by nairavsdollars: 8:29pm
Dem take police work swear for the family?
|Re: Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent by dakeskese(m): 8:30pm
...
*speaks in tongues*
Rekoya vanda
Razakozunta.. Preprepresonta
Liko zuka kabaya*****
Back to praying mood:
Father, Father , Father!!!
As I close my eyes to pray, BY this time next year, I shall be graduating from this same Academy... Not as an ASP but as an SP...amen!
Praise the Lord, hallelujah!
