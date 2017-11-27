Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police (4181 Views)

According to the Lagos State police P.R.O, Chike Oti, her boss, Ms Betty Ifeoma, reported herself to the police, this evening, and she is currently undergoing interrogation at the Human Rights section of Lagos State Police Command.



The suspect would be charged to court on Monday 27/11/2017. It was gathered that Ifeoma, a staff of NNPC Lagos state office, was in the habit of locking her up for weeks anytime she is travelling within or out of the country, leaving her with only two packets of cabin biscuit.



After she was rescued, Nkechi who was looking pale and malnourished, said she is an orphan. She said whenever her boss travels and locks her in, she resorts to drinking water from the toilet whenever she is thirsty.



It was observed that Nkechi had been subjected to series of domestic attacks as scars were seen all over her body. She told Edgal that she has been locked up four different times, since her uncle brought her from Igboju in Delta state.



In her words: “I have been locked up for two weeks, one-week, three-weeks when she traveled to London and since she traveled on Saturday. I have been crying before God helped me today.”.



An empty packet of biscuits and a container of eaten food which was passed through the burglary proof for Nkechi to eat was discovered on the floor. She is currently under the care of the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.



Aren't some people just plain evil? 5 Likes









IF U CHECK WELL , THE MADAME GO BE DEACONESS FOR ONE BIG CHURCH



BUT SHE WICKED PASS DEVIL











SHE SHOULD BE SENTENCED TO 80 STROKES OF THE KOBOKO WITH HARD LABOUR FOR ONE MONTH THIS NA GIRL ABI NA BOYIF U CHECK WELL , THE MADAME GO BE DEACONESS FOR ONE BIG CHURCHBUT SHE WICKED PASS DEVILSHE SHOULD BE SENTENCED TO 80 STROKES OF THE KOBOKO WITH HARD LABOUR FOR ONE MONTH 12 Likes







People like dis are worse than shekau and his goons Something u will not do to ur own daughterPeople like dis are worse than shekau and his goons 5 Likes 1 Share

She should be given a pack of biscuit and a bottle of water and locked up for 1week so that she will know what it entails......unam ikot..... 5 Likes

This woman must be involved in evil activities that the boy probably knows about and doesn't want it to be revealed. She should be well investigated. 2 Likes

Nwanyi Uwa Mmebi

is dis not a woman 8 Likes

God made man simple and man made himself complicated. This wickedness deserves award. 1 Like

But why are women so particularly evil? 2 Likes

that woman is simply wicked, I bet she doesn't have a child. the poor girl even resorted to drinking toilet water cause she was thirsty 1 Like

This tribe and this type of crime are 5 and 6. Wickedness even shows in her wicked face





BECAUSE SAY NO BE YOUR PIKIN



MADAM CLAP FOR YOURSELF ...BECAUSE SAY NO BE YOUR PIKIN 2 Likes

Why are women always heartless 1 Like

Believe me, women are weak but very wicked. They are more heartless than men 3 Likes

Some level of wickedness gives the devil chills 1 Like

Sometimes I wonder how some people sleep at night while being wicked to other people. 1 Like

Da fuq

See the ugly thing! Wickedness in low places 2 Likes

The girl don turn boy finish The girl don turn boy finish 1 Like

And people are concern about the lady who celebrated her maid 1 Like

See face like wetin dem dey use wash tyres 4 local carwash....... 1 Like

what is the profit of wickedness?......well that's to good neighbours

Why on earth will u lock an human being up....what if there was fire accident or something.? Not Margaret Tatcher did up to this before being tagged as world most wicked woman on earth. No regard for the human life!

What is it with south-eastern women and maid abuse abeg,every nairaland maid abuse thread has east woman related to it 2 Likes

Yesterday, we saw the picture of a lady treating her maid like a queen......



Now, another lady treating her maid as a slave......



The irony of life ......



Beautiful lady treats maid as queen, while ugly lady treats maid as a slave.....

Possibly a parallel here, if you want to be maid, find a beautiful madam...... Beautiful Madams have good and beautiful hearts....... 1 Like

Check her name well nor go pass igbo woman na them get that kind bad mind 1 Like

You mustn't be a native doctor or a skull miner to be wicked.

I wish bihari the dog and baboo married this woman

Na wah oh

The devil is a woman