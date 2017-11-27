₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,260 members, 3,932,848 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 10:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police (4181 Views)
Pregnant Lady Tortures Stepchild With Hot Water, Locks Her Up For 3 Weeks (Pics) / Two Men Fight, Complain To Police Over Refusal To Pay After Anal Sex / Abuja Woman Burns Her Maid's Breasts For Waking Late. PICTURES. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by HeWrites(m): 2:37am
Days after Imohimi Edgal, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, today led a team of policemen to rescue a 13-year-old girl identified as Nkechi Oseh, at No. 30 Adeniran Ajao Estate Anthony, her boss has reported at the police station.
According to the Lagos State police P.R.O, Chike Oti, her boss, Ms Betty Ifeoma, reported herself to the police, this evening, and she is currently undergoing interrogation at the Human Rights section of Lagos State Police Command.
The suspect would be charged to court on Monday 27/11/2017. It was gathered that Ifeoma, a staff of NNPC Lagos state office, was in the habit of locking her up for weeks anytime she is travelling within or out of the country, leaving her with only two packets of cabin biscuit.
After she was rescued, Nkechi who was looking pale and malnourished, said she is an orphan. She said whenever her boss travels and locks her in, she resorts to drinking water from the toilet whenever she is thirsty.
It was observed that Nkechi had been subjected to series of domestic attacks as scars were seen all over her body. She told Edgal that she has been locked up four different times, since her uncle brought her from Igboju in Delta state.
In her words: “I have been locked up for two weeks, one-week, three-weeks when she traveled to London and since she traveled on Saturday. I have been crying before God helped me today.”.
An empty packet of biscuits and a container of eaten food which was passed through the burglary proof for Nkechi to eat was discovered on the floor. She is currently under the care of the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/woman-who-always-locks-her-maid-up-for.html
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by Afam4eva(m): 2:51am
Aren't some people just plain evil?
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by pyyxxaro: 3:01am
THIS NA GIRL ABI NA BOY
IF U CHECK WELL , THE MADAME GO BE DEACONESS FOR ONE BIG CHURCH
BUT SHE WICKED PASS DEVIL
SHE SHOULD BE SENTENCED TO 80 STROKES OF THE KOBOKO WITH HARD LABOUR FOR ONE MONTH
12 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by Khd95(m): 3:05am
Something u will not do to ur own daughter
People like dis are worse than shekau and his goons
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by Gentlevin: 3:12am
She should be given a pack of biscuit and a bottle of water and locked up for 1week so that she will know what it entails......unam ikot.....
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by TRAPP(m): 3:13am
This woman must be involved in evil activities that the boy probably knows about and doesn't want it to be revealed. She should be well investigated.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by amunkita(m): 3:21am
Nwanyi Uwa Mmebi
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:28am
is dis not a woman
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by morbeta(m): 7:14am
God made man simple and man made himself complicated. This wickedness deserves award.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by Neoteny(m): 7:29am
But why are women so particularly evil?
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by McBeal10(f): 7:33am
that woman is simply wicked, I bet she doesn't have a child. the poor girl even resorted to drinking toilet water cause she was thirsty
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by ERockson: 9:46am
This tribe and this type of crime are 5 and 6. Wickedness even shows in her wicked face
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by Whogoblog: 10:24am
MADAM CLAP FOR YOURSELF ...
BECAUSE SAY NO BE YOUR PIKIN
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by otijah(m): 10:25am
Why are women always heartless
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by jegz25(m): 10:25am
Believe me, women are weak but very wicked. They are more heartless than men
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by mccoy47(m): 10:26am
Some level of wickedness gives the devil chills
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by KevMitnick: 10:27am
Sometimes I wonder how some people sleep at night while being wicked to other people.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by DIKEnaWAR: 10:27am
Da fuq
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by Adaumunocha(f): 10:27am
See the ugly thing! Wickedness in low places
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by Badonasty(m): 10:32am
HeWrites:
The girl don turn boy finish
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by bigtt76(f): 10:32am
And people are concern about the lady who celebrated her maid
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by soberdrunk(m): 10:33am
See face like wetin dem dey use wash tyres 4 local carwash.......
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by joseo: 10:33am
what is the profit of wickedness?......well that's to good neighbours
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by GreatDreams: 10:34am
Why on earth will u lock an human being up....what if there was fire accident or something.? Not Margaret Tatcher did up to this before being tagged as world most wicked woman on earth. No regard for the human life!
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by Macnnoli4(m): 10:34am
What is it with south-eastern women and maid abuse abeg,every nairaland maid abuse thread has east woman related to it
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by Lexusgs430: 10:35am
Yesterday, we saw the picture of a lady treating her maid like a queen......
Now, another lady treating her maid as a slave......
The irony of life ......
Beautiful lady treats maid as queen, while ugly lady treats maid as a slave.....
Possibly a parallel here, if you want to be maid, find a beautiful madam...... Beautiful Madams have good and beautiful hearts.......
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by Diso60090(m): 10:35am
Check her name well nor go pass igbo woman na them get that kind bad mind
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by Einl(m): 10:36am
You mustn't be a native doctor or a skull miner to be wicked.
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by BUHARImyDOG: 10:36am
I wish bihari the dog and baboo married this woman
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by SweetJoystick(m): 10:36am
Na wah oh
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by careytommy7(m): 10:37am
The devil is a woman
|Re: Woman Who Always Locks Her Maid Up For Weeks When Traveling Surrenders To Police by dayleke(m): 10:37am
This is pure wickedness o...
Upon wetin ?
Driver Stabs Policewoman To Resist Arrest / Man Arrested For Having Sex With His 14 Year Old Daughter In Lagos / Beware Of Social Media Scammers
Viewing this topic: quiverfull(m), teens(m), Mysterylady(f), hillaryfaith, AnaCheks(m), adriftonmemories(m), ahmg001(m), EvangelistNdudi(m), LordKO(m), mayorkyzo, MAYOWAAK, mabeni(m), hollamanng(m), Richmondoau(m), eberetos, zolatokunbo(m), Bambless1(m), atilla(m), onosprince(m), awoo47, carzeem1, Ceasar24(m), ComradeShegs(m), AustonBee, Shakingdbumbum, circular(m), meyerlasky, Toonice(m), OldBeer, odion81(f), midonath, DonSolo3013, Anonymous60087, RZArecta(m), prico32(m), vfekpe, deyemia, Nipeks(m), softclickppc(m), cutestcuty84(f), Itanola2012, ifeoluwasegun(m), MeinKampf, Dondbuzor, stevic1(m), MzUkay24(f), ominiriches2016(m), ismailibnbashir, Dee1murphy(m), bizgynbala(m), juuvi, illustriousson(m), Babs612000(m), zara24(f), align360, EENGAGER, mhizmeme, uzoormah(m), Haritha100, mrdan(m), owanguy(m), okomile, BUHARImyDOG, freshinko, Opynion, bily(m), skeletine(m), digitalman, emnite(m), Joshuazedd(m), honeyjoyce(f), annie74(f), obylynn, femmy1992, doreesy4k(f), enny4real23(m), Samuelkirk(m), Jotter, 100naira(m), Dabaj, McBeal10(f), educonsultant, Twista0(m), Zeewal, Celinenkay545(f), Henzok, gr8gem(f), macfaded(m), AODT(m), justi4jesu(f), AkukoFunfun, matosneh(m), Owolabi152(m), arsenic07(m), fait10(m), twinklinglights, memudyink, nnanyereugo, remzaza, yareemahaliyu, Ajaypompin(m) and 185 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9