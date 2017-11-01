₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,260 members, 3,932,847 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 10:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! (8228 Views)
Amanda Lepore Claims Kanye West Had Sex With Her / Ngozi Nwosu: “I Will Marry When It Is Right Time” — 53 Year Old Veteran Actress / What Happened When Kanye West Visited Donald Trump (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by OEPHIUS(m): 9:49am
In a short animated story tagged "Storyville" which had American producer and DJ, Diplo, Diplo talked about how he was invited to a party by Kanye West at an hotel and Kanye wanted him to work on a song with Don Jazzy but mentioned how DonJazzy was more interested in Twitting that actually working.
Diplo also said he didn't think Don Jazzy liked him much but what stuck out was that he actually mentioned that it was then Kanye said he was going to marry Kim, run for president and become a fashion designer. He has done two of those by the way (Marry Kim and he is a fashion designer).
He didnt mention what happened to the song they were supposed to work on though. Hopefully Don Jazzy will shed more light in this soon.
Watch the video which was shared by TBS yesterday.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9A-fKYu93AI
Mynd44 Lalasticlala
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by bazzyblings: 9:59am
God of Shiloh .. FTC ....
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by aldexrio(m): 9:59am
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by KelvinC1(m): 9:59am
haba
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by northvietnam(m): 9:59am
H
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by fatdon2(m): 9:59am
i don't believe this
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by NwaAmaikpe: 9:59am
Too bad for Don Jazzy,
He lost the opportunity to be Kanye West's protege because he was busy checking how many likes and followers he had gotten on Twitter.
He was present when Yeezy was talking about wanting to marry Kim.
Kanye and Kim are married and have three children,
Yet Don Jazzy is still a worthless bachelor famzing smelly Linda Ikeji.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by collinsJn(m): 9:59am
I See
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by theunnamed: 9:59am
And that is important because?
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by mudiana(m): 10:00am
first to comment. wat ll the post do for us?
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by romeorailss: 10:00am
Don jazzy That boy can sabi tweet like bird
Oo puro
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by Naff24(f): 10:00am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:00am
AND so CAN I FRY MY DATA
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by Memphis357(m): 10:00am
Of what relevance is this thread now??
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by R2bees(m): 10:00am
LIKE if u are still figuring out what to comment here... which kind post be this one na
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by tociano009(m): 10:00am
twitter ptoducer
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by Queendoncom(f): 10:00am
See news so what if he was there? Chai.
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by buffalowings: 10:00am
It is too early for the mod to be high on weed
It would have been permissible if this is around 5 o'clock
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by Anotee: 10:01am
wash
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by sloopyy: 10:01am
�
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by Whogoblog: 10:01am
See as this Guy dey talented like Talent ...
I Don Graduate since 2009 , No Job .... dem call me me i become blogger ... i asked dem WHO GO BLOG ?
Anyway Poverty ... .. Read the Picture below
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by omoadeleye(m): 10:01am
So what now happened?
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by stevecantrell: 10:01am
theunnamed:
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by Dmeji4444(m): 10:01am
Y
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by Nnaminnami(m): 10:01am
we yaf heard
next!
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by Femmysneh(m): 10:02am
when Don jazzy wan marry self? I sure say he go attend Oritsefemi own today again. wen u go invite us?
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by miqos02(m): 10:02am
true
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by aji4so(m): 10:03am
Don J at it again
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by Spar7tan(m): 10:03am
So we shd fry kunu abi, and the don jazi sef,is he married?
|Re: Don Jazzy Was Present When Kanye West First Announced That He Will Marry Kim! by BruncleZuma: 10:03am
Wizkid - Who Is This Kid? / Who Among Them Is Nigerian Wierdest Celebrity? / PHOTOS: 2face, Sound Sultan,chidinma, Dammy Krane Visit Hiptv Debuts On DSTV
Viewing this topic: eedreez505(m), Hydriss(m), Tlontin(m), Fowobi84, imasong005(m), delightz(m), chronique(m), subtitle(m), Hector09(m), Karlwayne(m), dejive, SmartBen(m), aspirebig, musa7m(m), chidexnwa(m), StPete, Ayomideen(m), acquisitions, Talklesss(m), Farm1, Joshmon(m), awesome9ja, Izzybaba(m), ayoblinks, lekzygambino(m), dudedy(m), batom, seyibullion, Lanceslot(m), iamarvye(m), netmillionaires(m), mannatech, mohciz69(m), Satioshi, Omede2u2(m), udemejack(m), Ayoola1992, PatriotTemidayo, kwekututu, narrowpathy(m), LibrarianD, IBreakRules, bogtrotter, Jozket(m), Sphinx02(m), db15, cypha101, SirLakes, Duyetare, Nwaoma198(f), ayoalabi(m), dyemida(m), HIRAETH, DanseMacabre(m), richymillzz, kayphyzee(m), 8744Kin(m), moderatorr1, chybyke4ly(m), Hardeybohwarley(m), Shegman22(m), olowoba, drslem, anthonydunamis, emandman, dubemeagle(m), jeeqaa7(m), henryblaze25(m), dexterousyemi(m), wisefizz(m), caesarsconcept(m), softnnenne, vinc, Boyembo(m), Jennydove24, popemicky, MCzubby247(m), favor2016, hustleranthem(m), yungsnazzy(m), Brightglory77, shawwal1(m), maestro2000(m), samboi54(m), orimsamsam(m), Patobanton, Leksidebolton(m), dont8(m), dogtails, tonyflash43(m), Blackops(m), YOLO1(m), fineeyez(m) and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15