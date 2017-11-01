



Diplo also said he didn't think Don Jazzy liked him much but what stuck out was that he actually mentioned that it was then Kanye said he was going to marry Kim, run for president and become a fashion designer. He has done two of those by the way (Marry Kim and he is a fashion designer).



He didnt mention what happened to the song they were supposed to work on though. Hopefully Don Jazzy will shed more light in this soon.





Watch the video which was shared by TBS yesterday.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9A-fKYu93AI



