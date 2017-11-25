Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie (3551 Views)

Atiku Is A Bloody Nonentity – Junaid Mohammed / Presidency Reacts To Planned Nationwide Protest On February 5th / Presidency reacts to why pres. Buhari was not invited to Donald Trump's inaugura (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



Presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie has attacked former vice president, Atiku Abubakar for decamping from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) on Friday.



Onochie, in a lengthy post on Facebook, branded Atiku a 'Control-freak', adding that he attempted severally to take control of the APC party structure but failed woefully. She wrote;



"He has a history of always being pushed to the background. This same reason for leaving home, PDP to his temporary home APC, is the same reason he is now giving for returning home.



This history has its background in wanting to control everything. This shows he's not a Team Player. Wherever he's playing, Home (PDP) or Away (ACN, APC), he wants to CONTROL everything. He cannot stand the idea of attention shifting for a second to other people. He should consider being a Director in the movies, not politics and definitely not the Nigerian political space, fully occupied by testosterone-pumping, ego-flaunting people.



It's his way or the highway! How can such self-absorbing man be of any support for the Nigerian youth. You listen to him and all you hear is "#MeMineAndI". Let him step back and project a Nigerian youth and he will be taken seriously by the Nigerian youth.



No matter where we go, our hearts are always at home. It's not different for Alh. Atiku Abubakar

Home for him is PDP. Wherever he goes, just like footballers on loan, who can decide to stay or return home, Atiku always returns home. Just as with the past, this time also, he has returned to his vomit.



I just hope he goes with all the confusions and divisions he orchestrated within the APC in a bid to take CONTROL of the party. Thankfully, he failed. Woefully!

God bless Nigeria. "



https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/25/atiku-control-freak-returned-vomit-presidency/ Presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie has attacked former vice president, Atiku Abubakar for decamping from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) on Friday.Onochie, in a lengthy post on Facebook, branded Atiku a 'Control-freak', adding that he attempted severally to take control of the APC party structure but failed woefully. She wrote; 4 Likes 1 Share

Very articulate.



If atiku love the youth let him project and promote a youth and we will follow him.



Nice statement from Lauretta. 17 Likes 2 Shares

ATIKU 2019 9 Likes

Atiku is not FFK...No fvcks will be given to this drunkard of a woman and her rantings!



Ignored!! 33 Likes 2 Shares

Very well captured.



Atiku's political life is as screwed as that of barcanista. They both have it in their gene to want things their own way ONLY. Hence you see them always going back to their vomit.



Sane persons don't take people like them serious. We see them as jester. 5 Likes 2 Shares

HoluwarTohbar:

Atiku is not FFK...No fvcks will be given to this drunkard of a woman and her rantings!



Ignored!! She just said the plain truth and nothing but the truth. She just said the plain truth and nothing but the truth. 9 Likes

Atiku Can Only Be A President In Biafraland and But Never In Nigeria....



Anything IPOB touch, Turn to Leprosy. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Like ngene pointed out



Anything ipobs supported is dead on arrival



Ipobs are epidemic to global peace 11 Likes 1 Share

The attacks on Atiku is not even necessary. PDP should present him in 2019 and everything will be finally settled and all doubts cleared at the polls. I can bet anybody that Atiku will decamp back to APC after losing in 2019. 8 Likes 1 Share

Atiku is no treat to a Buhari"s victory at the polls



however, he is the only man with the financial capabilities to create source of income to campaigning running, lazy politicians like FFK and his likes and that is why they are happy 5 Likes 3 Shares

HoluwarTohbar:

Atiku is not FFK...No fvcks will be given to this drunkard of a woman and her rantings!



Ignored!!





No boyfy ,



I am sure no kids to disturb mummy this afternoon



She's ready to venge her anger on pmb lovers No boyfy ,I am sure no kids to disturb mummy this afternoonShe's ready to venge her anger on pmb lovers 5 Likes

I just hope he goes with all the confusions and divisions he orchestrated within the APC in a bid to take CONTROL of the party. Thankfully,

When He Came to APC with that "His All", You guys were happy, if only you know how difficult it is to get Genuine Votes on Election Day, Laure Baby. you will not be sounding like this. Also,Just pause and think of that Fearful Band Wagon Effect this defection might have on APC, Hard core APC members like "Hell Rufai" are already Shivering.

They know the Party had Failed Woefully, So an Experienced Politician like Atiku from the North might not have much Difficulty taking over from Buhari, Many in the North will be Comfortable with that, Believe me. When He Came to APC with that "His All", You guys were happy, if only you know how difficult it is to get Genuine Votes on Election Day, Laure Baby. you will not be sounding like this. Also,Just pause and think of that Fearful Band Wagon Effect this defection might have on APC, Hard core APC members like "Hell Rufai" are already Shivering.They know the Party had Failed Woefully, So an Experienced Politician like Atiku from the North might not have much Difficulty taking over from Buhari, Many in the North will be Comfortable with that, Believe me. 9 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:









No boyfy ,



I am sure no kids to disturb mummy this afternoon



She's ready to venge her anger on pmb lovers Ashierey! Ashierey! 2 Likes

Each time I see Lauretta Anochie, I always have the urge to throw up. She's extremely ugly









Atiku, the youths of this Country are solidly behind you. You will pilot the affairs of this country in 2019, nothing can stop you 7 Likes

SillyMods:



She just said the plain truth and nothing but the truth. When he came to APC with his gang, you all applauded him and sang his praises!



Peace be still, for the transfer window has just opened!!



Who next? When he came to APC with his gang, you all applauded him and sang his praises!Peace be still, for the transfer window has just opened!!Who next? 7 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Atiku Can Only Be A President In Biafraland and But Never In Nigeria....



Anything IPOB touch, Turn to Leprosy.





IS ATIKU NOW AN IGBO MAN?



STOP BEING TRIBALISTIC AND MAKING HATE SPEECH. BIGOT! IS ATIKU NOW AN IGBO MAN?STOP BEING TRIBALISTIC AND MAKING HATE SPEECH. BIGOT! 4 Likes

sarrki:







Ele.........ri.........b........u Sarrki! Sarriki! Sarrki!! How many times did I call you? If you have time for me today just tell me plainly and you bet I don't quit! Sarrki! Sarriki! Sarrki!! How many times did I call you? If you have time for me today just tell me plainly and you bet I don't quit! 1 Like





1. Jonathan's supporters.



2. Late Nnamdiot Cownu's supporters.



Life is good with LG Flatron television. Check everyone supporting Atiku. They are.1. Jonathan's supporters.2. Late Nnamdiot Cownu's supporters.Life is good with LG Flatron television. 6 Likes 1 Share

HoluwarTohbar:

Sarrki! Sarriki! Sarrki!! How many times did I call you? If you have time for me today just tell me plainly and you bet I don't quit!



I deal with higher wailers



I also deal with objective people



That see beyond party politics I deal with higher wailersI also deal with objective peopleThat see beyond party politics 3 Likes

sarrki:







I deal with higher wailers



I also deal with objective people



That see beyond party politics Imagine what a NL zombie latrine washer is spewing? Imagine what a NL zombie latrine washer is spewing? 4 Likes

HoluwarTohbar:

Atiku is not FFK...No fvcks will be given to this drunkard of a woman and her rantings!



Ignored!!





very ugly woman who couldn't stay in husband house because of thick dick in Aso Rock very ugly woman who couldn't stay in husband house because of thick dick in Aso Rock 5 Likes 1 Share

See brutality. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Trumpism:









very ugly woman who couldn't stay in husband house because of thick dick in Aso Rock Abuoki uncircumcised dick for that matter o Abuoki uncircumcised dick for that matter o 3 Likes

Truth has been told... only ipob Yoot are not smart enough to see it. 4 Likes 1 Share

HoluwarTohbar:

When he came to APC with his gang, you all applauded him and sang his praises!



Peace be still, for the transfer window has just opened!!



Who next? APC was never his home nor his vomit

APC was never his home nor his vomit 5 Likes 2 Shares

90 percent of Nigeria polictrician jump ship including PMB who moved from ANPP to CPC and to APC only a fool will buy Atiku is moving about and have no ideology 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:

Like ngene pointed out



Anything ipobs supported is dead on arrival



Ipobs are epidemic to global peace these head slamming ewedu people sef. na wao these head slamming ewedu people sef. na wao 1 Like

lordkush:

these head slamming ewedu people sef. na wao

Nah so I see ipobs occultist ooo Nah so I see ipobs occultist ooo 5 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Nah so I see ipobs occultist ooo verry terrible human beings. just this morning on front page one idiot afonja said he eats human skin with pap





skull mining people very cursed verry terrible human beings. just this morning on front page one idiot afonja said he eats human skin with papskull mining people very cursed 3 Likes







Ndi ara! Atiku's resignation is already giving them sleepless nightNdi ara! 4 Likes