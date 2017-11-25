₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,390 members, 3,933,292 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 03:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie (3551 Views)
Atiku Is A Bloody Nonentity – Junaid Mohammed / Presidency Reacts To Planned Nationwide Protest On February 5th / Presidency reacts to why pres. Buhari was not invited to Donald Trump's inaugura (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by kirajustice: 11:57am
@POLITICSNGR
Presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie has attacked former vice president, Atiku Abubakar for decamping from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) on Friday.
Onochie, in a lengthy post on Facebook, branded Atiku a 'Control-freak', adding that he attempted severally to take control of the APC party structure but failed woefully. She wrote;
"He has a history of always being pushed to the background. This same reason for leaving home, PDP to his temporary home APC, is the same reason he is now giving for returning home.
This history has its background in wanting to control everything. This shows he's not a Team Player. Wherever he's playing, Home (PDP) or Away (ACN, APC), he wants to CONTROL everything. He cannot stand the idea of attention shifting for a second to other people. He should consider being a Director in the movies, not politics and definitely not the Nigerian political space, fully occupied by testosterone-pumping, ego-flaunting people.
It's his way or the highway! How can such self-absorbing man be of any support for the Nigerian youth. You listen to him and all you hear is "#MeMineAndI". Let him step back and project a Nigerian youth and he will be taken seriously by the Nigerian youth.
No matter where we go, our hearts are always at home. It's not different for Alh. Atiku Abubakar
Home for him is PDP. Wherever he goes, just like footballers on loan, who can decide to stay or return home, Atiku always returns home. Just as with the past, this time also, he has returned to his vomit.
I just hope he goes with all the confusions and divisions he orchestrated within the APC in a bid to take CONTROL of the party. Thankfully, he failed. Woefully!
God bless Nigeria. "
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/25/atiku-control-freak-returned-vomit-presidency/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by life2017: 12:02pm
Very articulate.
If atiku love the youth let him project and promote a youth and we will follow him.
Nice statement from Lauretta.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by Devosuker(m): 12:09pm
ATIKU 2019
9 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:09pm
Atiku is not FFK...No fvcks will be given to this drunkard of a woman and her rantings!
Ignored!!
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by SillyMods: 12:09pm
Very well captured.
Atiku's political life is as screwed as that of barcanista. They both have it in their gene to want things their own way ONLY. Hence you see them always going back to their vomit.
Sane persons don't take people like them serious. We see them as jester.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by SillyMods: 12:10pm
HoluwarTohbar:She just said the plain truth and nothing but the truth.
9 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:13pm
Atiku Can Only Be A President In Biafraland and But Never In Nigeria....
Anything IPOB touch, Turn to Leprosy.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by sarrki(m): 12:16pm
Like ngene pointed out
Anything ipobs supported is dead on arrival
Ipobs are epidemic to global peace
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by seunmsg(m): 12:16pm
The attacks on Atiku is not even necessary. PDP should present him in 2019 and everything will be finally settled and all doubts cleared at the polls. I can bet anybody that Atiku will decamp back to APC after losing in 2019.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by greatiyk4u(m): 12:17pm
Atiku is no treat to a Buhari"s victory at the polls
however, he is the only man with the financial capabilities to create source of income to campaigning running, lazy politicians like FFK and his likes and that is why they are happy
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by sarrki(m): 12:18pm
HoluwarTohbar:
No boyfy ,
I am sure no kids to disturb mummy this afternoon
She's ready to venge her anger on pmb lovers
5 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by Jirate(m): 12:24pm
I just hope he goes with all the confusions and divisions he orchestrated within the APC in a bid to take CONTROL of the party. Thankfully,
When He Came to APC with that "His All", You guys were happy, if only you know how difficult it is to get Genuine Votes on Election Day, Laure Baby. you will not be sounding like this. Also,Just pause and think of that Fearful Band Wagon Effect this defection might have on APC, Hard core APC members like "Hell Rufai" are already Shivering.
They know the Party had Failed Woefully, So an Experienced Politician like Atiku from the North might not have much Difficulty taking over from Buhari, Many in the North will be Comfortable with that, Believe me.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:25pm
sarrki:Ashierey!
2 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by sarrki(m): 12:26pm
HoluwarTohbar:
Ele.........ri.........b........u
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by id911: 12:27pm
Each time I see Lauretta Anochie, I always have the urge to throw up. She's extremely ugly
Atiku, the youths of this Country are solidly behind you. You will pilot the affairs of this country in 2019, nothing can stop you
7 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:28pm
SillyMods:When he came to APC with his gang, you all applauded him and sang his praises!
Peace be still, for the transfer window has just opened!!
Who next?
7 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by legitnow: 12:28pm
NgeneUkwenu:
IS ATIKU NOW AN IGBO MAN?
STOP BEING TRIBALISTIC AND MAKING HATE SPEECH. BIGOT!
4 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:30pm
sarrki:Sarrki! Sarriki! Sarrki!! How many times did I call you? If you have time for me today just tell me plainly and you bet I don't quit!
1 Like
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by Corrinthians(m): 12:31pm
Check everyone supporting Atiku. They are.
1. Jonathan's supporters.
2. Late Nnamdiot Cownu's supporters.
Life is good with LG Flatron television.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by sarrki(m): 12:34pm
HoluwarTohbar:
I deal with higher wailers
I also deal with objective people
That see beyond party politics
3 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:43pm
sarrki:Imagine what a NL zombie latrine washer is spewing?
4 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by Trumpism: 12:47pm
HoluwarTohbar:
very ugly woman who couldn't stay in husband house because of thick dick in Aso Rock
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by madridguy(m): 12:52pm
See brutality.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:55pm
Trumpism:Abuoki uncircumcised dick for that matter o
3 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by Stalwert: 1:01pm
Truth has been told... only ipob Yoot are not smart enough to see it.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by SillyMods: 1:23pm
HoluwarTohbar:APC was never his home nor his vomit
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by benzion72(m): 1:29pm
90 percent of Nigeria polictrician jump ship including PMB who moved from ANPP to CPC and to APC only a fool will buy Atiku is moving about and have no ideology
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by lordkush: 1:50pm
sarrki:these head slamming ewedu people sef. na wao
1 Like
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by sarrki(m): 1:57pm
lordkush:
Nah so I see ipobs occultist ooo
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by lordkush: 1:59pm
sarrki:verry terrible human beings. just this morning on front page one idiot afonja said he eats human skin with pap
skull mining people very cursed
3 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by NigerDeltan(m): 2:00pm
Atiku's resignation is already giving them sleepless night
Ndi ara!
4 Likes
|Re: "Atiku Is A Control Freak, Returned To His Vomit" - Lauretta Onochie by SupremeBeast: 2:14pm
he is not a team player because he wants the chance to correct the wrongs going on under this incompetent government.
he is not a team player because he knows he can defeat buhari in 2019 and put Nigeria back to where it belongs.
he is not a team player because you are scared he will defeat buhari fair and square in 2019.
he is not a team because you think he won't marginalize the south like the current president is doing.
you can say more evil things about him but 2019 is just around the corner and we will know who will be chosen to lead Nigeria. I know it wont be Buhari again.
3 Likes
What The New President Must Do Urgently (2) / Zoning: Yar’adua Under Pressure / Iq Test
Viewing this topic: chidextec, HIGHESTPOPORI(m), TRADEMARK(m), Singleatom(m), erimmy(m), melodyirish(m), Jigba(f), pabostt, talk2odim(m), eleven(m), Forta(m), ceinnocen, jieta, GeneralOjukwu, francis5051, Samsteph3k(m), pharmagba, tuscani, lurther, hitman2911, urahara(m), amjoseph19, yummy001, parpylo(m), ekoyo(m), PointZerom, isnovic(m), Centurion04, SageTravels, Gealman, kizyalex10(m), kpompey, openmine(m), GreenBusiness, butterflyl1on, Propene, kirajustice, juslykdat1, damosade(m), spirited1, EROMS38(m), kizzoh(m), danjumaali(m), agbonkamen(f), okpurukata(f), GentlemanAyo(m), Scholarnwadimma(f), acethean(m), Freeman85(m), Trut(m), TRUTH2020, eistien(m), February24, Henitan24(f), yinchar(m), proudlyND(m), jellyfish86, Hector09(m), buzp(m), AYOUNG(m), massinola(m), okoyeokoye(f), id2019(m), NwaEzefuNaMba(m), pingu2k5(m), yerimastyle(m), benardtotti(m) and 123 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 40