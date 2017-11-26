₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by npowerng: 12:33pm On Nov 25
We challenge the 2017 pre-selected applicants to tell us if they knew anyone before they were pre-selected.
#TheNPowerChallenge
#NPowerNG
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by Naruto87(m): 12:40pm On Nov 25
No...I'll like to ask the process. of leaving npower and how long it will take especially if the person gets another government appointment.
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by handsomeclouds(m): 1:06pm On Nov 25
npowerng:Yes I knew and still know God
And I got it!
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by Xrisjewel10: 1:27pm On Nov 25
@npower what is ur email address
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by Prec1ous(m): 1:42pm On Nov 25
I knew someone who did not write the test but was selected.
How did that happen NPOWER?
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by npowerng: 1:43pm On Nov 25
Xrisjewel10:
support@npvn.desk-mail.com
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by npowerng: 1:45pm On Nov 25
Prec1ous:
For verification kindly give us these details.
Name:
State:
LGA:
Phone number:
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by skyplustk(f): 1:45pm On Nov 25
I did not know anybody
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by blakwater(m): 1:51pm On Nov 25
what we all know is chaos and frustration of 2.2million people has increased and is your fault, you guys dont know how to manage ur systems and servers, it suppose to be first come first serve basis
and i congratulate those that got selected randomly tho, and i pray God kept somthing big for us too.
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by yebokos(m): 2:37pm On Nov 25
I only know God ... All glory belongs to him for the journey so far. Waiting and preparing for the physical verification. Thanks
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by kalicious: 2:48pm On Nov 25
I do not know anyone except my maker. Him only i know. May His name be Praised for evermore. Good work N-Power for d transparency. One love
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by 48noble(m): 2:50pm On Nov 25
Naruto87:
npowerng
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by ruqoyah26: 3:18pm On Nov 25
I knew nobody but Allah the creator of all creature. My challenge with you was that why dont you release the list when you know you are fair and transparent in your selection. Although, i was not seleted but am not bothered with your list because what Allah say is mine can never misses and what misses me is never mine #mysubmission
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by produce(m): 3:30pm On Nov 25
npowerng:
Childish Talk...
Why conduct test first place? What happens to the pre- selected if some does not have the right documents to prove at verification center or doesnt show up at verification due to personal contingencies due to ill health or travel etc out of the ones the team pre- selected remember you quoted some percentages of unemployed graduates who did not write the TEST out of the total population that registered since majority were disqualified by what you term Sorry no matching record found on database
How you meet up the 300,000 for final selection.. I await your response
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by Omaa1(f): 5:17pm On Nov 25
Npower!
I don't even know what to tell you guys.
The test was a walkover, I don't know the processes and criteria of your selection. Why give the test if the test is not one of the criteria?
Don't even bother with bvn issue, because if your bvn and name doesn't match, you won't be able to write the test.
You guys started early with the foul play, I thought it was going to be at the verification that the mago mago will start.
Nteach was worse, with others answering just 11 questions, we answered 33 questions, questions that I will answer all over again even in my sleep.
I'm disappointed, but it's well!
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by imam07: 5:21pm On Nov 25
In kwara state, politicians were giving out npower forms to their people to fill during registration. Initially I did not believe it when someone told me until I saw it myself. It was funny when a guy received test alert 3 hrs later after filling his form the same day. This shows the politicians hijacked most of the slot in kwara state. How come 11 people in my neighbourhood that I know when they registered were not selected.
Many selected people in other state mite be lucky if their states are not corrupt like the state I mentioned above. I helped 5 people registered and non were selected, how come? What happened to them? People that know Oga at the npower engine room will never come here and say they know someone at the top. It is until my guys names come out today or later before I can say npower selection is not fixed.
Apart from people I know, I heard of many people are still complaining of not seeing their names.
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by Dosinspector(m): 6:26pm On Nov 25
I KNOW GOD AND HE DID IT
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by Adebowale89(m): 6:32pm On Nov 25
why was the same method used last year not used this year? that should be what nweak should address and not childish and babysit QST
who will come out and say they know anybody ?
300,000 out of the huge applicants is a big failure that FG should be ashamed about
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by lawrsmith(m): 6:36pm On Nov 25
npowerng:please sir, i lost my Npower verification print out but i still have the number on my phone, can this be a problem to me during verification?
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by orekelewa09(f): 6:37pm On Nov 25
I didn't
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by jannyada(f): 6:47pm On Nov 25
I knew no one and I wasnt pre selected. I wrote all the test including STEM TEST. Only to be disappointed at the end without reason. Even a friend that couldnt write the test was pre selected, yet you claim transparency. we all know its thesame Nigerian factor Buhari is fighting. Accept this or just say you used random selection at constituencies. Any how, I hope u realised your mistakes soon and come out clear.
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by mercyp001(f): 6:50pm On Nov 25
lawrsmith:Haba! Which one is npower verification print out? U guys are just complicating dis upcoming verification exercise. npower will tell us d list of document(s) to be presented for verification.
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by olasaad(f): 7:46pm On Nov 25
imam07:
Well in my house, we don't filled any form apart from the online registration and me and my other siblings got shortlisted.
And I later saw some people who filled the politicians form and they were not shortlisted and they were lamenting about it. So to me I think they are fair enough. Thankyou Npower from me and my siblings
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by Kalapizim(m): 10:41pm On Nov 25
npowerng:No, rather I know someone who has a B.A Education degree , applied to NTeach who wasn't preselected . WHY !
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by stinggy(m): 10:44pm On Nov 25
I have 2 close persons who were selected without knowing anyone. I also have like 4 others who were not selected, so IMHO, I think npower did a fair job.
First time I'll be impressed by the selection process of any government job/appointment.
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by sorry1(m): 10:58pm On Nov 25
stinggy:funny people, why wont you be happy when your name was. included....
the truth of the whole thing is that nothing is based on merit in Nigeria...Npower should come out clear and tell everyone that all they did was a random selection, Which is bad and unfair.
Any society that wants to prosper must have merit as her watch Ward and not "try your luck" Npower fvcked up But that not withstanding I still congratulate those their ponzi paid off. In other words, the npower preselection method was that of ponzi and They should please stop pleading fairness.
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by stinggy(m): 11:08pm On Nov 25
sorry1:
I stated what I observed in honesty. If what you noticed is different, you can state it without making it sound like I'm lying.
The 2 persons who got selected were even the least enthusiastic about the jobs because one already got a good job before selection while the other has a good biz, npower was just for extra cash.
The problem with your type is that once things don't go your way, then there's bias.
|Re: #TheNpowerChallenge, Tell Us If You Knew Anyone Before You Were Pre-selected. by BrilliantMind: 12:10am
N- Power
Kudos to you
I dont know why people are criticizing N power .
Out of 2.2 million did you expect npower to shortlist everyone that applied?
If you are not shortlisted that does not indicate npower is bias. Remember thousands of people got npower without connection.
God bless Mr president and God bless Nigeria
