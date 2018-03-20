₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by Mrsoundoro(m): 5:42am
Nollywood actor, Frankincense Echeben is engaged. He proposed to his girlfriend few days ago and the excited lady took to her Instagram page to show off her engagement ring.
See her post and more photos of the couple below...
http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actor-frankincense-echeben-proposes-girlfriend/
1 Like
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by biacan(f): 5:44am
Congrats guys
Still don't know why the right person haven't proposed to me I'm actually a good person but this my stubborn character wants to ruin things for me GUYS LOOK INTO MY MATTER
3 Likes
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by juanjo2: 5:44am
The girl above me, will u be my room mate from their we will proceed to the next level
5 Likes
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by ZirdoRoray(m): 5:46am
ok
1 Like
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by itspzpics(m): 5:52am
Congratulations
1 Like
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:00am
Good for them
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by Homeboiy: 6:09am
biacan:
Your eyes go clear
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:08am
Calling Frankincense Eche Ben an actor is an insult to Pete Edochie, Bob Manuel Udoka, Chika Okpala, Chinwetalu Agu, Stephen Alajemba, Nkem Owoh, Sadiq Daba and Olu Jacobs
It is an affront to the memory of Francis Agu, JT Tom West and Sam Loco Efe.
Nollywood has degenerated to an assembly of mediocre degenerates.
Gone are the days of good acting and passionate actors.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by Annabel332: 10:08am
hmm no wa ooo
And it's for high stakes only so if u don't want to stake high don't add me
Please our games are 100% sure u will not fall with us
Ur payment after win depends on the odd of the day
If interested please add me on whatsapp 070-6792-5947 for more information
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by Paulscholari(m): 10:09am
Nice one bro..
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by velai(m): 10:09am
Lucky girl!
"He who finds a woman finds a good thing ",
But I say; 'she who finds a man finds a treasure '.
The ratio of unmarried women to their men counterparts is so terrifying that, I think the best thing is to go back to our polygamous system of marriage.
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by Giddymoney(m): 10:09am
Someone said actors will die in 2018,yet this one is busy proposing, is like he hasn't heard the news
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by taretoofine: 10:10am
Waiting for that girl to propose to me
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by bigblackbooty(f): 10:10am
Nice one
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by Greystone(m): 10:11am
biacan:
The right man will come for u at the right time
2 Likes
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by Excellertemmie(m): 10:11am
Passerby ni
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by velai(m): 10:11am
biacan:you sure say you no be man so...
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by Dreamzykayz(m): 10:11am
How is this news? Should he propose to ur own fiancee? Is it not his fiancee? Where were thou wen i proposed to my bae? How this got to front page gat me wondering what this mod are thinking
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by LumexALevel: 10:13am
biacan:go to d mountain and start fastin and prayers for 30days.
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by Cutehector(m): 10:17am
biacan:lmao...
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by cbrezy(m): 10:17am
so make we fry beans?
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by cerowo(f): 10:19am
congrats dear
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by biacan(f): 10:19am
Cutehector:What's your own self better do what's right so that my friends will stop laughing at me
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by josh123(m): 10:22am
biacan:hw much will u pay me to propose to u?
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by Jtinaonyi(f): 10:30am
NwaAmaikpe:exactly!
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by lekspot01(m): 10:30am
can't stop laughing
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by lekspot01(m): 10:32am
velai:You are talking sence.
|Re: Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) by brutal1(m): 10:34am
biacan:our dear sister bianca, kindly tell this honourable blog male members what you want in your man, Note** Remove all those qualities that are hard to get like he must be very rich, have a car, propose with an expensive ring and all that. Our women of nowadays end up marrying a general husband. If he has an SUV, Very rich, cute, tall, and all that, you think you are the only one that wants good thing Abi, no be you alone need tyat kind man, these days, we need ladies that are ready to marry civil servants, who knows where the snakes & monkeys will start their next operation. Marry a guy with a good heart and with a good job. If you need to marry a guy because of money then you should get a job.
