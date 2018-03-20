Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Frankincense Eche Ben Proposes To His Girlfriend (Engagement Photo) (5225 Views)

See her post and more photos of the couple below...











http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actor-frankincense-echeben-proposes-girlfriend/ Nollywood actor, Frankincense Echeben is engaged. He proposed to his girlfriend few days ago and the excited lady took to her Instagram page to show off her engagement ring.See her post and more photos of the couple below... 1 Like











Still don't know why the right person haven't proposed to me I'm actually a good person but this my stubborn character wants to ruin things for me GUYS LOOK INTO MY MATTER Congrats guysStill don't know why the right person haven't proposed to meI'm actually a good person but this my stubborn character wants to ruin things for meGUYS LOOK INTO MY MATTER 3 Likes

from their we will proceed to the next level The girl above me, will u be my room matefrom their we will proceed to the next level 5 Likes

ok 1 Like

Congratulations 1 Like

Good for them

biacan:

Congrats guys









Your eyes go clear Your eyes go clear







Calling Frankincense Eche Ben an actor is an insult to Pete Edochie, Bob Manuel Udoka, Chika Okpala, Chinwetalu Agu, Stephen Alajemba, Nkem Owoh, Sadiq Daba and Olu Jacobs



It is an affront to the memory of Francis Agu, JT Tom West and Sam Loco Efe.



Nollywood has degenerated to an assembly of mediocre degenerates.

Gone are the days of good acting and passionate actors. Calling Frankincense Eche Ben an actor is an insult to Pete Edochie, Bob Manuel Udoka, Chika Okpala, Chinwetalu Agu, Stephen Alajemba, Nkem Owoh, Sadiq Daba and Olu JacobsIt is an affront to the memory of Francis Agu, JT Tom West and Sam Loco Efe.Nollywood has degenerated to an assembly of mediocre degenerates.Gone are the days of good acting and passionate actors. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice one bro..

Lucky girl!

"He who finds a woman finds a good thing ",

But I say; 'she who finds a man finds a treasure '.





The ratio of unmarried women to their men counterparts is so terrifying that, I think the best thing is to go back to our polygamous system of marriage.

Someone said actors will die in 2018,yet this one is busy proposing, is like he hasn't heard the news

Waiting for that girl to propose to me

Nice one

biacan:

The right man will come for u at the right time The right man will come for u at the right time 2 Likes

Passerby ni

biacan:

How is this news? Should he propose to ur own fiancee? Is it not his fiancee? Where were thou wen i proposed to my bae? How this got to front page gat me wondering what this mod are thinking

biacan:

biacan:

so make we fry beans? so make we fry beans?

congrats dear

Cutehector:

lmao... What's your own self better do what's right so that my friends will stop laughing at me What's your own selfbetter do what's right so that my friends will stop laughing at me

biacan:

NwaAmaikpe:







Gone are the days of good acting and passionate actors. exactly! exactly!

can't stop laughing

velai:

Lucky girl!

