₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,390 members, 3,933,293 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 03:06 PM

Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) (14996 Views)

Nabila Fash Dares Women To Join Her In Unfiltered, No Makeup Selfies / Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) / Oritsefemi Weds Nabila Fash (Wedding Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by GISTM0RE: 12:48pm
@GISTMORE

First look of Nabila, Singer Oritsefemi's wife

https://www.gistmore.com/first-look-nabila-singer-oritsefemis-wife-photo

1 Like

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by madridguy(m): 12:55pm
tongue
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by teresafaith(f): 1:01pm
Fowl face, yea I said it. F.O.W.L face
Coman beat me

4 Likes

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 1:03pm
Oya oo
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 1:05pm
teresafaith:
Fowl face
haha madam that sounds hateful...

C'mon you can do better than this na , this is the best or at least one of the beSt day of her life...

And been a woman you should know better how important this day is to the feminine gender.

Anyways Nabila enjoy your day.

81 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by miqos02(m): 1:21pm
This marriage has been done on social media already, I hope nairaland is making hell of money from it

but


When is the carnival??

2 Likes

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Whogoblog: 1:22pm

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by stillseth: 1:22pm
I wonder how and what his 3 baby mamas would be thinking now sef....Only God knows if dem go even invite them sef....

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by michaeltotti(m): 1:22pm
let me ask,who is nabila fash??
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by maureensylvia(f): 1:22pm
haba i thought its a white wedding

1 Like

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by SurePresident: 1:23pm
Make money, your wedding shall be sweet. Marriage is good responsiblity. Happy Married Life.







Someone you know needs this info. Very fast growing specie, Fish Juveniles. Just N18 per 1. 07.03755.59 49

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Akeos: 1:23pm
mih forh........,,,, oyah aja 1 gberah......
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 1:23pm
I know FP will be flooded with news of these two.
Second update in a row!
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by handsomeclouds(m): 1:23pm
Daylight face
Dawn leg
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 1:23pm
Happy Married Life.


When i can't figure out whether to go for Banky W's wedding in SA or Oritse Femi's wedding

1 Like

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Henryhez: 1:24pm
Ok
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Monaco2(m): 1:24pm
Naso.......confirm itsekiri man cool
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by RETiredGay(m): 1:25pm
Marriage tha wont last long!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 1:25pm
SuperMods vs. Mods right now....

24 Likes

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by WunderGist: 1:25pm
Bb
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by medolab90(m): 1:26pm
Hehehe wedding never start we don see over 100 pics


What If wedding don start :
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Virtualaccounts: 1:26pm
Congratulations!!!
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by NigerDeltan(m): 1:26pm
grin
See fyn gal

If na when oritsefemi still dey sing "we go flog politician koboko" this girl will never agree to marry him grin

1 Like

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by jaxxy(m): 1:28pm
I honestly thought they had done this already. Sm people think beauty is wat lies outside bt I think it's wat lies inside.
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by LegendaryE(m): 1:28pm
all these media trends.. i no wan hear FIM after now
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by aziaka111(m): 1:28pm
we are in a season of celebrities marriage, DON BABA wetting u dey wait for Na,take aunty Linda to altar jor
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by WfBabakhay(m): 1:28pm
Speechless

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by prinsam30(m): 1:29pm
I hope we won't hear story after six months
Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:30pm
teresafaith:
Fowl face

Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Nedfed(m): 1:30pm
RETiredGay:
Marriage tha wont last long!
Ur wish shall b ur portion

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Girl Climb’s Stage Without Clothes For Fashion Parade Show [VIDEO] / Davido Was Not Arrested In Hungary / Chidinma & Lil' Kesh Are In Love(photos)

Viewing this topic: uchaymart(m), Enezkl(m), andrew444(m), Afrahalaja, ULSHERLAN(m), Veyk(m), Lordfiido, eaziguyman(m), IRockALot(m), Akinya17, salaode(m), Anapuao(f), iyajiAdoga2017, judie3rd, Dalyjay(m), AJOBI77(m), Fabianoribhabor, Shirleyrex, Onorie(f), acevic(m), 47FineGal(f), thrillionaire(m), twy44(m), carzeem1, yusufhaji(m), Kapose, Gen2jaynee, femilambor007, Promiscojohnney(m), Biodup, bokunrawo(m), mrsraiy, Smartbinidude, Tenifayo23, mexzony, olhawhaley, NAMDOSKY30(m) and 60 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.