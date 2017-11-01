₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,390 members, 3,933,293 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 03:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) (14996 Views)
Nabila Fash Dares Women To Join Her In Unfiltered, No Makeup Selfies / Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) / Oritsefemi Weds Nabila Fash (Wedding Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by GISTM0RE: 12:48pm
@GISTMORE
First look of Nabila, Singer Oritsefemi's wife
https://www.gistmore.com/first-look-nabila-singer-oritsefemis-wife-photo
1 Like
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by madridguy(m): 12:55pm
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by teresafaith(f): 1:01pm
Fowl face, yea I said it. F.O.W.L face
Coman beat me
4 Likes
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 1:03pm
Oya oo
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 1:05pm
teresafaith:haha madam that sounds hateful...
C'mon you can do better than this na , this is the best or at least one of the beSt day of her life...
And been a woman you should know better how important this day is to the feminine gender.
Anyways Nabila enjoy your day.
81 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by miqos02(m): 1:21pm
This marriage has been done on social media already, I hope nairaland is making hell of money from it
but
When is the carnival??
2 Likes
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Whogoblog: 1:22pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by stillseth: 1:22pm
I wonder how and what his 3 baby mamas would be thinking now sef....Only God knows if dem go even invite them sef....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by michaeltotti(m): 1:22pm
let me ask,who is nabila fash??
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by maureensylvia(f): 1:22pm
haba i thought its a white wedding
1 Like
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by SurePresident: 1:23pm
Make money, your wedding shall be sweet. Marriage is good responsiblity. Happy Married Life.
Someone you know needs this info. Very fast growing specie, Fish Juveniles. Just N18 per 1. 07.03755.59 49
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Akeos: 1:23pm
mih forh........,,,, oyah aja 1 gberah......
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 1:23pm
I know FP will be flooded with news of these two.
Second update in a row!
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by handsomeclouds(m): 1:23pm
Daylight face
Dawn leg
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 1:23pm
Happy Married Life.
When i can't figure out whether to go for Banky W's wedding in SA or Oritse Femi's wedding
1 Like
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Henryhez: 1:24pm
Ok
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Monaco2(m): 1:24pm
Naso.......confirm itsekiri man
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by RETiredGay(m): 1:25pm
Marriage tha wont last long!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 1:25pm
SuperMods vs. Mods right now....
24 Likes
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by WunderGist: 1:25pm
Bb
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by medolab90(m): 1:26pm
Hehehe wedding never start we don see over 100 pics
What If wedding don start :
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Virtualaccounts: 1:26pm
Congratulations!!!
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by NigerDeltan(m): 1:26pm
See fyn gal
If na when oritsefemi still dey sing "we go flog politician koboko" this girl will never agree to marry him
1 Like
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by jaxxy(m): 1:28pm
I honestly thought they had done this already. Sm people think beauty is wat lies outside bt I think it's wat lies inside.
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by LegendaryE(m): 1:28pm
all these media trends.. i no wan hear FIM after now
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by aziaka111(m): 1:28pm
we are in a season of celebrities marriage, DON BABA wetting u dey wait for Na,take aunty Linda to altar jor
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by WfBabakhay(m): 1:28pm
Speechless
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by prinsam30(m): 1:29pm
I hope we won't hear story after six months
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:30pm
teresafaith:
|Re: Nabila Fash Set For Her Traditional Marriage With Oritsefemi (Photo) by Nedfed(m): 1:30pm
RETiredGay:Ur wish shall b ur portion
2 Likes
Girl Climb’s Stage Without Clothes For Fashion Parade Show [VIDEO] / Davido Was Not Arrested In Hungary / Chidinma & Lil' Kesh Are In Love(photos)
Viewing this topic: uchaymart(m), Enezkl(m), andrew444(m), Afrahalaja, ULSHERLAN(m), Veyk(m), Lordfiido, eaziguyman(m), IRockALot(m), Akinya17, salaode(m), Anapuao(f), iyajiAdoga2017, judie3rd, Dalyjay(m), AJOBI77(m), Fabianoribhabor, Shirleyrex, Onorie(f), acevic(m), 47FineGal(f), thrillionaire(m), twy44(m), carzeem1, yusufhaji(m), Kapose, Gen2jaynee, femilambor007, Promiscojohnney(m), Biodup, bokunrawo(m), mrsraiy, Smartbinidude, Tenifayo23, mexzony, olhawhaley, NAMDOSKY30(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7