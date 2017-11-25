₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by 360metrosports: 4:20pm
Busty socialite , Roman Goddess steps out with her big boobs for Oritsefemi tradition wedding in Lekki, lagos
http://metronaija.com/photo-busty-roman-goddess-flaunts-big-boobs-oritsefemis-wedding/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by mogboyelade(f): 4:23pm
This is massive!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by NwaChibuzor: 4:24pm
Only a foolish man will see this kind of girl and have vaginal sex with her. All you have to do is to put your black rigid butter between those two slices of bread and enjoy.
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 4:25pm
The comment above.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:25pm
NwaChibuzor:
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 4:31pm
NwaChibuzor:
O lawd!
You must be a man of unquantifiable experience.
33 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by nerodenero: 4:34pm
Which kain wahala she carry for chest like this
7 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by JasonScolari: 4:41pm
My God.........
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:42pm
Breast bigger than her destiny
4 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 4:50pm
NwaChibuzor:
Vaseline crew. We sight u.
Why leave the juicing area and go dey suffer urself
4 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 4:51pm
Airforce1:
Forget her destiny, how far with your music career ?
105 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by BigBelleControl(m): 5:23pm
One needs to know the diameter and circumference of the brezt. It's also important to know the length and breadth for proper configuration.
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by IamLaura(f): 6:04pm
NairalandCS:Lmao
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by miqos03: 6:12pm
na dem
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by YelloweWest: 6:12pm
NwaChibuzor:How many stds?? Talk true make devil shame
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by BigSarah(f): 6:12pm
If only I was Big
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 6:12pm
Too much
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by MENTORCH(m): 6:12pm
NwaChibuzor:
Lmao
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by jonadaft: 6:12pm
Olosho
What is her occupation?
4 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by YelloweWest: 6:12pm
Na wetin ?
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 6:12pm
Nabila right now...meanwhile, Oritshefemi had better focus on his wife and not those boobs...
2 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 6:13pm
This is called CORRUPTION
she deserve being arrested.
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by ednut1(m): 6:13pm
Socialite kwa
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by Queendoncom(f): 6:13pm
Snapchat filter helped your face. But I can still see those knuckles
2 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 6:13pm
To press this one, you gonna need a manual.
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 6:13pm
NairalandCS:Hahaha chai
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by isan(m): 6:13pm
The breast is bigger than shatta wale carrear
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by indoorscholar(m): 6:13pm
NwaChibuzor:
Nice....I see you're a man of culture as well
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by chrisbaby24(m): 6:13pm
NairalandCS:
Tiwa savage broda
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by papadee93(m): 6:13pm
NairalandCS:
Fear God na
8 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 6:13pm
that Bros asking for Air Force music career na ph.d this Bros hold for savagery o
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 6:14pm
NairalandCS:must you remind airforce1 his music career was crap
3 Likes 1 Share
