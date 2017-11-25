₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,455 members, 3,933,627 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 06:50 PM

Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) (11555 Views)

Roman Goddess Flaunts Her White Benz And Her Range Rover (Photos) / Runtown Baby Mama, Selena, Flaunts Big Baby Bump / Cossy Orjiakor And Roman Goddess Compare Massive Boobs. See Who Wins(video, Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by 360metrosports: 4:20pm
Busty socialite , Roman Goddess steps out with her big boobs for Oritsefemi tradition wedding in Lekki, lagos

http://metronaija.com/photo-busty-roman-goddess-flaunts-big-boobs-oritsefemis-wedding/

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by mogboyelade(f): 4:23pm
This is massive!

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by NwaChibuzor: 4:24pm
Only a foolish man will see this kind of girl and have vaginal sex with her. All you have to do is to put your black rigid butter between those two slices of bread and enjoy.

42 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 4:25pm
The comment above. lipsrsealed

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:25pm
NwaChibuzor:
Only a foolish man will see this kind of girl and have vaginal sex with her. All you have to do is to put your black rigid butter between those two slices of bread.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 4:31pm
NwaChibuzor:
Only a foolish man will see this kind of girl and have vaginal sex with her. All you have to do is to put your black rigid butter between those two slices of bread and enjoy.

O lawd!

You must be a man of unquantifiable experience.

33 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by nerodenero: 4:34pm
Which kain wahala she carry for chest like this grin grin grin

7 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by JasonScolari: 4:41pm
My God.........
Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:42pm
Breast bigger than her destiny

4 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 4:50pm
NwaChibuzor:
Only a foolish man will see this kind of girl and have vaginal sex with her. All you have to do is to put your black rigid butter between those two slices of bread and enjoy.

Vaseline crew. We sight u.

Why leave the juicing area and go dey suffer urself

4 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 4:51pm
Airforce1:
Breast bigger than her destiny

Forget her destiny, how far with your music career ? undecided

105 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by BigBelleControl(m): 5:23pm
One needs to know the diameter and circumference of the brezt. It's also important to know the length and breadth for proper configuration.

1 Like

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by IamLaura(f): 6:04pm
NairalandCS:


Forget her destiny, how far with your music career ? undecided
Lmao grin

22 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by miqos03: 6:12pm
na dem
Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by YelloweWest: 6:12pm
NwaChibuzor:
Only a foolish man will see this kind of girl and have vaginal sex with her. All you have to do is to put your black rigid butter between those two slices of bread and enjoy.
How many stds?? Talk true make devil shame
Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by BigSarah(f): 6:12pm
If only I was Big wink
Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 6:12pm
Too much
Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by MENTORCH(m): 6:12pm
NwaChibuzor:
Only a foolish man will see this kind of girl and have vaginal sex with her. All you have to do is to put your black rigid butter between those two slices of bread and enjoy.

Lmao
Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by jonadaft: 6:12pm
Olosho



What is her occupation?

4 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by YelloweWest: 6:12pm
Na wetin ?
Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 6:12pm
Nabila right now...meanwhile, Oritshefemi had better focus on his wife and not those boobs...

2 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 6:13pm
This is called CORRUPTION

she deserve being arrested.
Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by ednut1(m): 6:13pm
Socialite kwa
Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by Queendoncom(f): 6:13pm
Snapchat filter helped your face. But I can still see those knuckles

2 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 6:13pm
To press this one, you gonna need a manual.

1 Like

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 6:13pm
NairalandCS:


Forget her destiny, how far with your music career ? undecided
Hahaha chai

1 Like

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by isan(m): 6:13pm
The breast is bigger than shatta wale carrear

1 Like

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by indoorscholar(m): 6:13pm
NwaChibuzor:
Only a foolish man will see this kind of girl and have vaginal sex with her. All you have to do is to put your black rigid butter between those two slices of bread and enjoy.

Nice....I see you're a man of culture as well

1 Like

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by chrisbaby24(m): 6:13pm
NairalandCS:


Forget her destiny, how far with your music career ? undecided

Tiwa savage broda

10 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by papadee93(m): 6:13pm
NairalandCS:


Forget her destiny, how far with your music career ? undecided

Fear God na

8 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 6:13pm
that Bros asking for Air Force music career na ph.d this Bros hold for savagery o

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 6:14pm
NairalandCS:

Forget her destiny, how far with your music career ? undecided
must you remind airforce1 his music career was crap

3 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Jim Iyke searches For "Mrs Right" On New Tv Show / Make Money Into Your Nigerian Bank Account Using Your Phone And Computer Now / 2011 Recap Series: Top 50 Nigerian Songs

Viewing this topic: confiritch(m), handsomeclouds(m), olumose001(m), yamunla(m), josh001(m), afokenny, silver94(m), kennias(m), lavita2(f), Trinicol3, khorlynz(m), Qasim6(m), Teeneyo(m), alexpetersng, Kingx4sure, Iamsammy(m), ujezeez(m), lolipopandy(f), wtfcoded, Tboysalau(m), GeneralOjukwu, ademiami(m), Disneylady(f), Zionista(m), peacockremi(m), sinceraconcept(m), Anasko(m), likethat(m), ddestiny(m), ObaKlaz(m), folem, Otono4real(m), sonnie10, olasunkanmy073(m), ENG1110, Tozara(m), EENGAGER, greatboom(m), Ayowande1997(m), KaptainAfrika, nonesense, euwajeh(m), ogayemiolumide(m), myfantasies(f), Getrich47(m), emmyspark007(m), oride(m), Rawlingsko, ikihealthplus(m), ruffDiamond, phadat(m), AKYEMITE(m), koppa(m), fabulous0706, k4kings(m), Ayinlaokin(m), Racey1966, mustashfa(m), slic0355(m), JAYUK, obynocute(m), Elslim, princedave2(m), adeoba2008(m), dessz(m), Koninda(m), chilewenwam, johnjay4u2u(m), almeida3, ajilegend(m), yeankus864(m), ichidodo(m), ENOCH123, ib0221, musb92yahooco, YoungMILITANT, Amebo1(m), Starkid3010(m), may01(f), aloeman15(m), Techhybabe, Mobuoy19, Duchessree(f), askibee(m), haybeejay020, dioma, dollybaibbby(f), nikkypearl(f), Foxykevo(m), bootstrap(m), Samusu(m), romeorailss, phrankchek(m), BlackManta(m), mayst, okinakina, pimpchi(m), afrimerch, Windflower(f), jennyswt(f), 40manlappy, CHARLOE(m), filterpaper234(m), mrwonlasewonie, sucre2(m), chuzydon(m), geezyk(m), moscobabs(m), Nwodosis(m), yhemie99, slimmoney(m), Yprinceola6(m), emazy10(m), olhawhaley, ollypapi(m), Sambest2(m), finebois(m), akannishemilore(m), Loneley, ImohWilliams1(m), oluwalolese, Godsprit, Owodiran1(m), Akintunnex, jimjemo, TheGoddessA(f), doyinisaac, 2dice01, ehissi(m), elchymo, remzaza, pinkpebbles(f), bobbymartinz(m), numba10, ayopo10(m), jonsnow12(m), cristen(m), ariklawani(f), tonyecole, Vernor(m), IRockALot(m), Obadar(m), PDPGuy, Clakyvip, DopeBoss(m) and 305 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.