​Popular Radio Presenter Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti



A popular radio presenter, Abulganiyu Lawal has been shot dead while hunting by unknown persons at Araromi-Oke in Ekiti East Local Government of Ekiti State.



The 42-year-old OAP, who was a member of Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) in Ekiti State has since been buried according to Islamic rites in his parents’ residence at Igbemo-Ekiti.



It was gathered that the ugly incident occurred Thursday night along Apepe farm settlement in Araromi-Oke.



A source close to the deceased family said Ganiyu, after holding a meeting with his hunter friends decided to go into the bush to hunt and promised to return before 10pm.



Friends and relatives became worried when they expected him to return throughout Thursday night but he never did.



His phone number was also not going through when they tried calling him.



They later reported the matter at Ilasa Police station about the sudden disappearance of the man.



This made the police to embark on a search for him.



Report came to his friends and relatives who had been on his search that body of a man was discovered beside the bush by villagers going to the farm on Friday morning.



Police and some of the deceased relatives ran to the scene, to their amazement met the lifeless body of Ganiyu with bullet wounds on the ground.



One of his colleagues, Mr Wumi Ajisafe, who is the coordinator of FIBAN in Ekiti East, described the late Ganiyu as a perfect gentle man.



The deceased is survived by wife and three children.



http://fabinfos.com/popular-radio-presenter-shot-dead-hunting-ekiti/



So sad....WHO kill Alfa Abdul Ganiyu Lawal an NUT and a member of FIBAN Ekiti state chapter. He was shot in Araromi beside the road in the bush. Oga o.

The demise of this former FIBAN ELECO, very prominent and active member, Late Abduganiyu Lawal was very sad & pathetic. May Allah be with the wife and children left behind.

Bayo Victor Famoroti

R. I. P

Who were those hunting with him? They have a lot of questions to answer. This muslims and Sharp burial self.



During a hunting expedition in Bulgaria. I lost a man in the forest. Thank God for tracking devices attached to him. We found him on top of a tree. Thank God he didn't die

Queenlovely:

Who were those hunting with him? They have a lot of questions to answer. This muslims and Sharp burial self.



During a hunting expedition in Bulgaria. I lost a man in the forest. Thank God for tracking devices attached to him. We found him on top of a tree. Thank God he didn't die



On top of a tree ! Kai, that must have been one very intense hunting trip.



Did the gentleman hunter explain what he was doing on top of a tree, in that Bulgarian forest ? Was he attempting to ambush baboons and other dangerous monkeys who had been using that tree as an emergency exit, after they might have finished illegally eating farmers' corn ?



Now, as a fellow hunter, I must confess that I am very eager to master this technique of grappling with baboons high up in trees, where any miscalculation could cause either me, the baboon, or even BOTH of us, to lose our footing and fall 60 feet to mother earth.



Delving into the specifics of baboon wrestling in trees, I will need more detail on how to avoid being stabbed by those long sharp yellow teeth that baboons use for waging battle to such deadly effect, both on the ground and in the trees.



Would it be advisable to grab the baboon by the neck, and then preemptively bite him on the face, Mike Tyson style, so as to gain the upper hand early in the battle ?



Finally, since I rely very heavily on Juju-Motive Technology to accomplish my hunting objectives, I seek to gain some insight from you, about which particular charms, amulets and talismans I should tie around my waist, preparatory to each tree-ambush baboon hunting expedition.



Dick Cheney

wow

Fayose

Is he IPOB

Sorry

Bad way to go.

The hunter became the hunted.



Someone warn Dick Cheney's people 1 Like 1 Share

There is no peace in Afonjaland.



It's either your skull is mined or they just waste you for nothing.



Pathetic! 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm 9ja ain't safe anymore... A zoo maybe. 1 Like

RIP

R I P

Don't be surprised, even profs still go for hurting in Ekiti 1 Like

My head played me....almost thought it was the Daddy Freeze!



RIP to the dead!

Not a good way to die.....RIP

The friends of the deceased should be questioned. I mean those he had a meeting with before he went hunting

Another case of hunter becoming the hunted ..RIP

So sad.... God grant him eternal rest. Hope the perpetrators are arrested





Camoflague



That is all



[img] Reflective vestsCamoflagueThat is all[img] http://www.dec.ny.gov/images/wildlife_images/guideorange.jpg [/img]

Queenlovely:

Who were those hunting with him? They have a lot of questions to answer. This muslims and Sharp burial self.



During a hunting expedition in Bulgaria. I lost a man in the forest. Thank God for tracking devices attached to him. We found him on top of a tree. Thank God he didn't die Ur lie dy smell Ur lie dy smell

Fulani at work!

mamatayour:

The friends of the deceased should be questioned. I mean those he had a meeting with before he went hunting It is not what you think. I am a hunter, when you go for group hunting like this , hunters who are not experienced and skilful can miss the targets and hit human target. It is not what you think. I am a hunter, when you go for group hunting like this , hunters who are not experienced and skilful can miss the targets and hit human target.

Queenlovely:

Who were those hunting with him? They have a lot of questions to answer. This muslims and Sharp burial self.



During a hunting expedition in Bulgaria. I lost a man in the forest. Thank God for tracking devices attached to him. We found him on top of a tree. Thank God he didn't die Bulgaria cooked story. Bulgaria cooked story.

shey na by force to eat bush meat ?

na wa ooo

Queenlovely:

Who were those hunting with him? They have a lot of questions to answer. This muslims and Sharp burial self.



During a hunting expedition in Bulgaria. I lost a man in the forest. Thank God for tracking devices attached to him. We found him on top of a tree. Thank God he didn't die Are u a female hunter? Are u a female hunter?

......n the hunter was hunted



.



.

R.I.P MAN

This is pathetic

Alan Snooper aka Tatalo Alamu in The Nation on Sunday! lolzzzzz Alan Snooper aka Tatalo Alamu in The Nation on Sunday! lolzzzzz