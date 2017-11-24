₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Yarnvibes(f): 4:04pm
Popular Radio Presenter Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti
A popular radio presenter, Abulganiyu Lawal has been shot dead while hunting by unknown persons at Araromi-Oke in Ekiti East Local Government of Ekiti State.
The 42-year-old OAP, who was a member of Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) in Ekiti State has since been buried according to Islamic rites in his parents’ residence at Igbemo-Ekiti.
It was gathered that the ugly incident occurred Thursday night along Apepe farm settlement in Araromi-Oke.
A source close to the deceased family said Ganiyu, after holding a meeting with his hunter friends decided to go into the bush to hunt and promised to return before 10pm.
Friends and relatives became worried when they expected him to return throughout Thursday night but he never did.
His phone number was also not going through when they tried calling him.
They later reported the matter at Ilasa Police station about the sudden disappearance of the man.
This made the police to embark on a search for him.
Report came to his friends and relatives who had been on his search that body of a man was discovered beside the bush by villagers going to the farm on Friday morning.
Police and some of the deceased relatives ran to the scene, to their amazement met the lifeless body of Ganiyu with bullet wounds on the ground.
One of his colleagues, Mr Wumi Ajisafe, who is the coordinator of FIBAN in Ekiti East, described the late Ganiyu as a perfect gentle man.
The deceased is survived by wife and three children.
http://fabinfos.com/popular-radio-presenter-shot-dead-hunting-ekiti/
So sad....WHO kill Alfa Abdul Ganiyu Lawal an NUT and a member of FIBAN Ekiti state chapter. He was shot in Araromi beside the road in the bush. Oga o.
Bayo Victor Famoroti
https://www.facebook.com/bayo.victorfamoroti/posts/1491821607561545
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by baresywood(m): 4:43pm
R. I. P
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Queenlovely(f): 4:43pm
Who were those hunting with him? They have a lot of questions to answer. This muslims and Sharp burial self.
During a hunting expedition in Bulgaria. I lost a man in the forest. Thank God for tracking devices attached to him. We found him on top of a tree. Thank God he didn't die
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Jakumo(m): 5:19pm
Queenlovely:
On top of a tree ! Kai, that must have been one very intense hunting trip.
Did the gentleman hunter explain what he was doing on top of a tree, in that Bulgarian forest ? Was he attempting to ambush baboons and other dangerous monkeys who had been using that tree as an emergency exit, after they might have finished illegally eating farmers' corn ?
Now, as a fellow hunter, I must confess that I am very eager to master this technique of grappling with baboons high up in trees, where any miscalculation could cause either me, the baboon, or even BOTH of us, to lose our footing and fall 60 feet to mother earth.
Delving into the specifics of baboon wrestling in trees, I will need more detail on how to avoid being stabbed by those long sharp yellow teeth that baboons use for waging battle to such deadly effect, both on the ground and in the trees.
Would it be advisable to grab the baboon by the neck, and then preemptively bite him on the face, Mike Tyson style, so as to gain the upper hand early in the battle ?
Finally, since I rely very heavily on Juju-Motive Technology to accomplish my hunting objectives, I seek to gain some insight from you, about which particular charms, amulets and talismans I should tie around my waist, preparatory to each tree-ambush baboon hunting expedition.
Thank you in advance, and God bless Nigeria.
5 Likes
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by BruncleZuma: 6:32pm
Dick Cheney
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by miqos03: 6:32pm
wow
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by sarrki(m): 6:33pm
Fayose
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Fakepastors: 6:33pm
Is he IPOB
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by smithsydny(m): 6:33pm
Sorry
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Alday: 6:34pm
Bad way to go.
The hunter became the hunted.
Someone warn Dick Cheney's people
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by sKeetz(m): 6:34pm
There is no peace in Afonjaland.
It's either your skull is mined or they just waste you for nothing.
Pathetic!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by HERSLEY(f): 6:35pm
Hmmm 9ja ain't safe anymore... A zoo maybe.
1 Like
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 6:35pm
RIP
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Mrdecent(m): 6:35pm
R I P
Don't be surprised, even profs still go for hurting in Ekiti
1 Like
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Sage7(m): 6:35pm
My head played me....almost thought it was the Daddy Freeze!
RIP to the dead!
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by wiilly02(m): 6:35pm
Not a good way to die.....RIP
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by mamatayour(f): 6:36pm
The friends of the deceased should be questioned. I mean those he had a meeting with before he went hunting
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Randy100: 6:37pm
Jakumo:Haba bros. You don weak me.
1 Like
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by FarahAideed: 6:37pm
Another case of hunter becoming the hunted ..RIP
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by franchuks(m): 6:37pm
So sad.... God grant him eternal rest. Hope the perpetrators are arrested
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by 9jakohai(m): 6:38pm
Reflective vests
Camoflague
That is all
[img]http://www.dec.ny.gov/images/wildlife_images/guideorange.jpg[/img]
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by squash47(m): 6:40pm
Queenlovely:Ur lie dy smell
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by phreakabit(m): 6:40pm
Fulani at work!
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by supereagle(m): 6:42pm
mamatayour:It is not what you think. I am a hunter, when you go for group hunting like this , hunters who are not experienced and skilful can miss the targets and hit human target.
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by bandad: 6:44pm
Queenlovely:Bulgaria cooked story.
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by onatisi(m): 6:46pm
shey na by force to eat bush meat ?
na wa ooo
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 6:46pm
Queenlovely:Are u a female hunter?
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by MaconAwire(m): 6:47pm
......n the hunter was hunted
.
.
R.I.P MAN
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Criticize001(m): 6:48pm
This is pathetic
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by zoedew: 6:48pm
Jakumo:
Alan Snooper aka Tatalo Alamu in The Nation on Sunday! lolzzzzz
|Re: Abdul Ganiyu Lawal Shot Dead While Hunting In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 6:48pm
sKeetz:No peace in your fatherland?
(0) (Reply)
