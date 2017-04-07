Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Navy Admiral, Daniel Ikoli Was Assassinated, He Didn't Commit Suicide – Officers (7283 Views)

According to authoritative sources at the command, Mr. Ikoli may have been assassinated as he had no cause to kill himself.



“Ikoli has been penciled down by the President as the next Chief of Naval Staff; he recently earned a special promotion to his present rank from Commodore.



“He was on the panel probing arms deal which also affects the Armed Forces, including the Navy.



“Ikoli was a disciplined, gentle, straightforward and honest man, who had no regard for protocol. It is nothing but a murder case,’’ a source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.



The source also said that because of his performance as the Commander, NNS Beecroft, he was loved by all officers and the junior ones.



He said: “Ikoli transformed the place by introducing smart I.D. cards and increasing special duty allowance from N4,000 to N12,000.



“Everybody is aware that he was an introvert, but he made sure that things worked properly and he had respect for all and zero tolerance for corruption.



“He really complimented President Buhari on his anti-corruption war and I think that was why he was appointed to serve on the arms deal probe panel.



“His elevation as the next Chief of Naval Staff would have been announced if not for the president’s trip to London for medical checkup.”



Another officer, who said he worked with him, also told NAN that the late Mr. Ikoli, a rear admiral, was an easy-going man who did not believe in bothering people.



“At the close of work, he usually allows his aides to go home and stay with their families.

“In most cases, he will be the one to open the gate of his residence for visitors using a remote control.



“The officer would not have killed himself; it is pure case of assassination.



“There is a mystery surrounding his death; for instance, the two ambulances they brought to take him to the mortuary refused to move.



“It was when they brought his service car and transferred the body into it that they were able to take his corpse to the morgue,” he said.

(NAN)



The person that assassinated him should not die again 16 Likes 4 Shares

We said it

Nigerian police is a disgrace, how can they conclude hastily that he killed himself ?



Yeye people all they can do is jump fence and burst into people's house looking for wetin no loss



How can a man shoot himself 3 times in a suicide attempt ? someone said



maybe he shot himself once, his soul shot him again and then his spirit took the third shot

Funny but true , i saw that comment as sarcastic





That man did not kill himself , he was killed by someone else and i suspect it has something to do with being on the arms investigation panel





If the man has / owns a remote controlled gate , then i am certain he has cctv surrounding his house , probably alarm and all those stuffs



If CCTV Malfunctioned that day , HOLD THE HOUSEBOY AND TORTURE HIM , it's an inside job





Yeye phone checker police , do proper investigation and stop shooting small boys who can't defend himself



you killed one in Ife, You killed two at UNIOSUN on school's field , you shot another one in Lagos



Do better investigation .... Eleriibu pipu 22 Likes

he who send to kills by sword/gun will surely die by sword/gun one day...RIP to the dead.

The highest height of wickedness! no wonder the holy bible says "Man's heart is desperately wicked and deceptive". Perhaps the killer will live for ever, let's watch and see. 2 Likes

So, basically this article just showed us that Nigerian Police does not have Homicide Detectives or Forensics experts.



What a shame. 2 Likes

You don't even have to torture anyone, simple logic helps in a case like this.



Secure the scene, interview everyone that came in contact with the body, take pictures of the crime scene and surrounding areas, collect necessary evidence from the scene including any that might include DNA. Dust for fingerprints etc



Its not that hard. A simple thing such as figuring out the position the body was found and the direction the gun faced in relation to the bullet holes in his body starts the process of elimination (of suspects) faster. The position of the Blood splatter from the victim can also help determine what happened. Does the Nigerian police know if the victim was right handed or left handed? Did they bother to check the door knobs, light switches, railings etc for fingerprints to determine who was in the residence with him prior to his assassination? Did they check under his fingernails for DNA evidence; probably a struggle ensued before he was killed? It is possible. Knowing the Nigerian Police though, they probably just contaminated the whole scene on arrival and came with buckets of water to wash off the blood thereby destroying potential evidence.



This is a simple case that could be solved by a rookie if he has the proper equipment and training. You don't even have to torture anyone, simple logic helps in a case like this.Secure the scene, interview everyone that came in contact with the body, take pictures of the crime scene and surrounding areas, collect necessary evidence from the scene including any that might include DNA. Dust for fingerprints etcIts not that hard. A simple thing such as figuring out the position the body was found and the direction the gun faced in relation to the bullet holes in his body starts the process of elimination (of suspects) faster. The position of the Blood splatter from the victim can also help determine what happened. Does the Nigerian police know if the victim was right handed or left handed? Did they bother to check the door knobs, light switches, railings etc for fingerprints to determine who was in the residence with him prior to his assassination? Did they check under his fingernails for DNA evidence; probably a struggle ensued before he was killed? It is possible. Knowing the Nigerian Police though, they probably just contaminated the whole scene on arrival and came with buckets of water to wash off the blood thereby destroying potential evidence.This is a simple case that could be solved by a rookie if he has the proper equipment and training. 11 Likes 1 Share

CT CT

Hmm

What a shame, the direction this country is going..smh



And even worse, the likelihood of nailing the murderers is zero, what a country,

eyahhh

Eyah! RIP SIR.

:-

We are investigating the case, no stone will be left unturned.. .. .. .. .. IGP

(that will be end of the case) 1 Like

No hope & closure for the common family then..

just discovered that this morning and I've been seeing his news upandan since. R.I.P It turns out i am somehow related to this manjust discovered that this morning and I've been seeing his news upandan since. R.I.P

A thorough and meticulous investigation should be carried out, this is a case of high level assassination.





Same way my uncle died mysteriously in late January, he was until his death a brigadier general at the defense headquarters.







RIP Brigadier General John Amuta.

RIP Rear Admiral Daniel Ikoli 4 Likes

no one is safe in this country.

I disbelieve the news of him assassinating himself. A whole "Rear Admiral" they should try and beef up security around their premises to avoid future occurrance. RIP Admiral....

Investigate and find out who his killers are?

Nigeria Police Force are disgrace to our Country, I say it times without number when it comes to investigations, they lack the intelligence, always to quick to everything, quick to pull Tigger, quick to collect bribe, God help us 1 Like