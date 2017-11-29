Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? (8910 Views)

Do they pay you or something?

M just curious

But on a serious note op this is sth a quick Google search can answer -

Do Guinness World Records get paid?

Yes... I've been meaning to ask this question ... Does it come with a reward? 1 Like 1 Share

I did but there was no direct answer. link to link to link before I finally gave up

lalasticlala pls come help with this question and let us learn all 2geda

Diplomatic passports to all countries of the world

$1m prize for the winner 12 Likes 1 Share

The honour and recognition is worth more than money so people are not paid to surpass an already achieved and recorded feat.



You only get a medal, global recognition, citation and find your name in the Guiness Book of Records, and perhaps, part of history



Only a typical Nigeria will expect Guinness to dish out money into their bank accounts as a token of appreciation for making a legacy

There is no price whatsoever but you get famous. Trust me, when you are famous for the right reasons, money will come 6 Likes





As the world's independent authority on record-breaking achievement, our role is to verify and document world records. As such we never pay record breakers for their achievements or for making a record attempt.

According to the Official Site of Guinness World Records.
I would love to set a record and have my name in that big book, not because I want money, because I want to be remembered.

The benefit is the feeling of achievement that you get from setting the record...

U'll b given a big bottle of Guinness and ur name will b in their book of life 12 Likes

yea...there is a reward, .$1M I tink







Honor and recognition is how much in naira?

I want to know

here we go again

The honour and recognition is worth more than money so they do not pay





Only a Nigeria will expect to be paid for breaking a record

Abeg, who honour and recognition epp? Abeg, who honour and recognition epp? 7 Likes

Diplomatic passports to all countries of the world

$1m prize for the winner How true is this?

Can you give us a link to verify your claim?

Thank you How true is this?Can you give us a link to verify your claim?Thank you

14 crates of Guinness stout 6 Likes 1 Share

the persôñ wìll bè â source of tourism.....

If they pay for breaking records i will rededicate my life trying to break all records in their book....

The honour and recognition is worth more than money so people are not paid to surpass an already achieved and recorded feat.



You only get a medal, global recognition, citation and find your name in the book of Guiness Record, and part of history



Only a typical Nigeria will expect monetary reward for making a legacy



Money is the most important motivating factor Money is the most important motivating factor

No reward

Abeg, who honour and recognition epp? Hahaha.. Typical Igbo man