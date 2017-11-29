₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by aboladejohnny(m): 5:07pm On Nov 25
I was wondering If you set a Guinness World Record, what's in for you? Do they pay you or something?
M just curious
Nice and welcoming replies pls.
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by kabayomi(m): 5:38pm On Nov 25
Lala over to you. Tell us about your snake record and what you got
But on a serious note op this is sth a quick Google search can answer -
Do Guinness World Records get paid?
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by marshalldgreat: 6:40pm On Nov 25
Yes... I've been meaning to ask this question ... Does it come with a reward?
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by aboladejohnny(m): 8:55pm On Nov 25
kabayomi:
I did but there was no direct answer. link to link to link before I finally gave up
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by aboladejohnny(m): 8:59pm On Nov 25
lalasticlala pls come help with this question and let us learn all 2geda
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by nairavsdollars: 10:13pm
Diplomatic passports to all countries of the world
$1m prize for the winner
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by tosyne2much(m): 10:14pm
The honour and recognition is worth more than money so people are not paid to surpass an already achieved and recorded feat.
You only get a medal, global recognition, citation and find your name in the Guiness Book of Records, and perhaps, part of history
Only a typical Nigeria will expect Guinness to dish out money into their bank accounts as a token of appreciation for making a legacy
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by Edoloaded: 10:14pm
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by Daddykush: 10:14pm
There is no price whatsoever but you get famous. Trust me, when you are famous for the right reasons, money will come
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by FitnessDoctor: 10:14pm
According to the Official Site of Guinness World Records.
As the world's independent authority on record-breaking achievement, our role is to verify and document world records. As such we never pay record breakers for their achievements or for making a record attempt.
I would love to set a record and have my name in that big book, not because I want money, because I want to be remembered.
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by valgbo(m): 10:15pm
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by eleojo23: 10:15pm
The benefit is the feeling of achievement that you get from setting the record...
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by Nbote(m): 10:15pm
U'll b given a big bottle of Guinness and ur name will b in their book of life
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by Olalekan95(m): 10:16pm
yea...there is a reward, .$1M I tink
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by Caseless: 10:17pm
Nice question!
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by Montez90: 10:17pm
valgbo:
FitnessDoctor:
Edoloaded:be careful
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by CaptainJeffry: 10:17pm
tosyne2much:Honor and recognition is how much in naira?
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by Rick9(m): 10:17pm
I want to know
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by ajibolabd: 10:18pm
here we go again
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by ObaIgwe1: 10:19pm
tosyne2much:
Abeg, who honour and recognition epp?
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:20pm
nairavsdollars:How true is this?
Can you give us a link to verify your claim?
Thank you
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by themonk(m): 10:20pm
14 crates of Guinness stout
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by mthy(m): 10:20pm
the persôñ wìll bè â source of tourism.....
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by Seunspyder(m): 10:21pm
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:22pm
Nbote:
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by colizee(m): 10:22pm
If they pay for breaking records i will rededicate my life trying to break all records in their book....
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by vertueptime: 10:23pm
tosyne2much:
Money is the most important motivating factor
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by 9jatatafo(m): 10:23pm
No reward
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by tosyne2much(m): 10:24pm
ObaIgwe1:Hahaha.. Typical Igbo man
|Re: What's The Benefit(s) If You Set A Guinness World Record? by tosyne2much(m): 10:25pm
vertueptime:I don't think so sir.. It's not a tournament nah
