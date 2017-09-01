₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,282 members, 3,765,899 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 01:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse (13236 Views)
Olori Wuraola Confirms Break Up With Ooni Of Ile-ife, Reverts To Maiden Name / #bbnaija: Gifty Finally Confirms Marriage Rumor / Wizkid Makes History As First Nigerian To Get Grammy Nomination (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Wobegist: 7:54pm On Sep 02
After days of denial by the palace of Oonirisa in Ile Ife (Osun state), Olori Wuraola Zaynab Otiti Ogunwusi finally confirmed (Wednesday, August 30) that the 16-month marriage with Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has collapsed.
The confirmation around 9:49 am shocked all as the troubled marriage was the subject of rumours for over two weeks.
The confession of the Benin princess has elevated the drama to the realms of firsts. Not in the history of the ancient town celebrated as the cradle of mankind has this much scandal rocked the powerful throne.
Here are 4 ways this confirmation by the estranged wife of the powerful King turned the scandal to a record breaking episode as compiled by encomium.ng:
1. The King married a divorcee.
As the news of the marriage filtered in, it was established that Zaynab Otiti Obanor was indeed in another union.
That as recent as December 2015, she was still involved with her Lebanese partner.
Kings usually marry maidens. In fact, the Ooni is expected to marry ‘virgins’.
And their March 12, 2016, wedlock was pervaded with so many frightening unpalatable tales.
2. The marriage lasted only 16 months.
Marriage to Kings are eternal, but this union broke records as very shortlived.
Contracted on March 12, 2016, insiders claimed it collapsed in less than 6 months as bickering dogged the household.
And by July 2017, Olori Wuraola had moved out of the palace.
The separation was confirmed on August 12, as the royal couple ignored one another at Lagos airport.
3. The scandals were well celebrated in the media.
The crisis crept into mainstream media on Monday, August 14. And ever since, more sensational details have emerged.
4. The King ascended the throne as a bachelor.
The King and his first wife, Bimbo Bombata had parted ways as he was crowned in 2015.
She made efforts to return, but it ended in a fiasco.
It’s unusual for a 40 year old King to be without a wife by his side.
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/4-ways-ooni-makes-history-as-wuraola.html
2 Shares
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by auntysimbiat(f): 7:56pm On Sep 02
Hmmm... Na wa o
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by dahunsy(m): 8:00pm On Sep 02
Coughs***clears throat# street#
1 Like
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Wobegist: 7:14am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by IMASTEX: 11:36am
Hmm
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Fadiga24(m): 11:37am
The Ooni is a philanderer just like his useless Afonja folks
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Sniper12: 11:37am
King wey dey marry olosho
16 Likes
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Hashimyussufamao(m): 11:39am
emi tun fo o
1 Like
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by tgmservice: 11:39am
mumu ooni first king to marry olosho as queen.
afonja i hail una
12 Likes
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by PassingShot(m): 11:40am
Olosho oba
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Shortyy(f): 11:40am
Haha haha things are happening
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by free2ryhme: 11:40am
Wobegist:
And what relevance is this to the guinness book of records
4 Likes
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Throwback: 11:40am
The king sure has women issues.
That he even married an over sampled product after he ascended the throne, was very disturbing to say the least.
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by menmen20100: 11:40am
Fadiga24:
Afonjas and women are like 5 and 6, no control...
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by abokibuhari: 11:40am
Ashawo and yahoo yahoo king
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Evaberry(f): 11:40am
...
This man is gay
No two ways about it
he's the first gay king in Nigeria.
he barely slept with wuraola or whatever her name is
I smell a rat here
7 Likes
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by lekkie073(m): 11:40am
buki bombata not bimbo....op, change dat.
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by CovenantSam: 11:40am
Fadiga24:
Will shut your stinking leaking mouth!
9 Likes
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Fadiga24(m): 11:42am
CovenantSam:
Make me
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Titheman(m): 11:42am
maybe d king is gay...
1 Like
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Eventoned: 11:42am
Pls, listen to my song and tell me what you think
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3cDCcwGHvc
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Firefire(m): 11:42am
Ridiculous.
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by tafabaloo: 11:42am
Ok
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by gozzlin: 11:42am
And she will continue from where she stopped with her oloshoing even though wives of yoruba kings are meant to remain celibate after divorce.
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by midey93(f): 11:43am
Those who have foresight already know this marriage was headed for the rock
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Integrityfarms(m): 11:43am
Afonjas and their love for what is under the pants. It's from the way they were catapulted from pluto as they wanted to share the Greek goddess with the Greek god
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by ajalawole(m): 11:44am
Marriage isn't easy at all. Have learnt alot during my pre-marriage (a female friend staying with me for about 3moths now, and it wasn't easy). Her daily sex demand is something i can't withstand anymore
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by sokera: 11:44am
I just pity this lady and any man that tried to have sexual relationship with her , Men please stay clear of her way because she will never remain the normal human being again ... you don't dig whatever kings dig ....
1 Like
|Re: 4 Ways Ooni Ogunwusi Makes History As Wuraola Confirms Marriage Collapse by Christane(m): 11:45am
the ooni z a chronic womanizer ...he easily get fed up wit women and he wil send dem packing ...d fact is dat d ooni z been controlled by z sisters ..becus if u luk at dz issue 4rm d get go u wil see z sisters deeply involve in dz mess..
2 Likes 1 Share
CNN: Hospitalised Nigerian President (Umaru Yar'adua) Not Stepping Down. / Federal Government Empowerment Loan For Entrepreneurs(nation Wide) Is Available / Etisalat Data Plan
Viewing this topic: Dharkchild, dapyd1(m), Taich(m), ckiel, thrillerpen(m), drawbag80, panco, translux, Chi133(f), olumideinfo, Ezebohirepurcha(m), Remmyode(m), Ayinlaokin, magnum247, Uniquewise, psalmmark, Jidefido(m), MichealStanley(m), Msquare220, emmadejust(m), smilyice(m), ladyF(f), inchristalone(m), pmc01(m), nyta84(f), opal4real(m), toyad(m), streetsoldier1(m), Xerox01(m), OluMain(m), Amis(f), alpamo6, Gracito(f), dragondeji, Yusuf54(m), PaperLace, abdulmalik3(m), Boyolity, nelsilvercloud(m), 234GT(m), Halen(f), Aladinn(m), Archmage(m), Adeyinka12(m), Nazacent, BlueK1(m), hisroyalrealnes(m), DYOUNGMINISTER(m), zwar, Yuneehk(f), Sirjully999(m), dechiome(m), whirlwind7(m), Princeabass, legba1(m), igwechi1977(m), jman77(m), paflex, bamirotola, spicylyric, intu5(f), bizgynbala(m), Orpelin, Garbdun, wonyi, DickDastardLION(m), Bluetooth2, obichukwuzoni(m), Oly23(f), Dootty(m), haykay33, BABZIENE(m), Cocolatti(m), babatunde101, Mokiks(f), Chrisduma, Iwillbealright, Kcdojoto(m), Eve001(f), konklushun(f), tbliss22(m), omowolewa, gbenga4231, Johnsegun54(m), AnyibestDede(m), ola4real01(m), jamb20s, ItchingPreek(m), greenlilly(m), unseriousstud, Princefame1, oregan(m), safiaaASSHOLE, Muyesky(m), apikipiki1(m), amSTARboy, Pinkfriday(f), ademonaco1 and 191 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23