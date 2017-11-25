Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa (4000 Views)

The couple said their “I Dos” at a gorgeous location in Camp Bays, Cape Town surrounded by friends and family.



Adesua Etomi and Banky W's white wedding is currently happening in Capetown, South Africa. The couple said their "I Dos" at a gorgeous location in Camp Bays, Cape Town surrounded by friends and family.

See as skales stand like plier wey them open 7 Likes

The white wedding looks so boring. The traditional was bomb AF. 8 Likes

Khd95:

See as skales stand like plier wey them open OH brother,i was about saying that, but you too get mouth Sha,haba OH brother,i was about saying that, but you too get mouth Sha,haba 3 Likes

CATEGORY OF PEOPLE THAT IS ALREADY TIRED OF THIS BAAD2017 NEWS



SINGLES



GAYS



LESBIANS



AND BITTER heathered PEOPLE.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY BANKY AND SUSU.



GOD BLESS YOUR UNION SINGLESGAYSLESBIANSAND BITTER heathered PEOPLE.HAPPY BIRTHDAY BANKY AND SUSU.GOD BLESS YOUR UNION 1 Like

Wizkid nko 1 Like

Na wa oo



So because of an ordinary open field with olden wooden chairs this guys have to take their wedding to Cape Town.



We see all those celebs snapping in Cape Town, but if u ask them... That wedding has cost them more than they bargained for.



Yes wen u have money spend it... But on what really worths it.



They could have gotten a nice field all green here in Nigeria and safe the guests some unnecessary spendings.



#mytake

Na wa o! This is too much na! Banky W, Adesua, Banky W, Adesua, Banky W, Etomi, Banky W, Etomi.... Haba! Make we hear another news na!

As a fan of wizkid

I can't help but admit the guy is crazy just why did Bleep he didn't attend the wedding even though he posted it on his IG that he is going to rock the white wedding after missing the traditional wedding.. Wizkid Is truly Mad 3 Likes

wizkid promise to show for there...where him dey?. 2 Likes

Bet wey Wizkid 2 Likes

Skales....who invite you?? Mogbomoya crew!



Am I the only Nairalanded at this wedding?? I dey one corner 2 Likes

who is that guy with beards





Click like if you think...this wedding is cheaper in SA than Nigeria.



I click like Nice sceneries ....close to devil's peakClick like if you think...this wedding is cheaper in SA than Nigeria.I click like

i prefer d trad

wizman may make surprise appearance

OK o, congratulations to you, but my advice is try to keep ya marriage away from social media.