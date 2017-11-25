₦airaland Forum

Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by 360metrosports: 5:21pm
Adesua Etomi and Banky W‘s white wedding is currently happening in Capetown, South Africa.

The couple said their “I Dos” at a gorgeous location in Camp Bays, Cape Town surrounded by friends and family.

Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by 360metrosports: 5:22pm
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by vickvan(m): 5:22pm
Lovely.
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:22pm
Ok
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by 360metrosports: 5:23pm
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Khd95(m): 5:30pm
See as skales stand like plier wey them open angry angry grin

Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Rokia2(f): 5:31pm
The white wedding looks so boring. The traditional was bomb AF.

Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Praisles(f): 5:45pm
Khd95:
See as skales stand like plier wey them open angry angry grin
OH brother,i was about saying that, but you too get mouth Sha,haba

Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:50pm
Khd95:
See as skales stand like plier wey them open angry angry grin

Chai.

I hear new one.

Pliers wey dem open

Chai.
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by deedy111: 6:37pm
Cute
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by utenwuson: 6:37pm
ok
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by BEENUEL: 6:37pm
CATEGORY OF PEOPLE THAT IS ALREADY TIRED OF THIS BAAD2017 NEWS

SINGLES

GAYS

LESBIANS

AND BITTER heathered PEOPLE.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BANKY AND SUSU. grin

GOD BLESS YOUR UNION

Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Kashbwoyjnr: 6:38pm
Wizkid nko

Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Philtrik(m): 6:38pm
Thanks for reading the above comments.
Oya scroll down and kwantinue reading.. grin
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by spaggyy(m): 6:39pm
Na wa oo

So because of an ordinary open field with olden wooden chairs this guys have to take their wedding to Cape Town.

We see all those celebs snapping in Cape Town, but if u ask them... That wedding has cost them more than they bargained for.

Yes wen u have money spend it... But on what really worths it.

They could have gotten a nice field all green here in Nigeria and safe the guests some unnecessary spendings.

#mytake
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by enemyofprogress: 6:39pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by rawpadgin(m): 6:39pm
N
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Kizyte(m): 6:39pm
Na wa o! This is too much na! Banky W, Adesua, Banky W, Adesua, Banky W, Etomi, Banky W, Etomi.... Haba! Make we hear another news na!
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by samzzycash(m): 6:39pm
As a fan of wizkid
I can't help but admit the guy is crazy just why did Bleep he didn't attend the wedding even though he posted it on his IG that he is going to rock the white wedding after missing the traditional wedding.. Wizkid Is truly Mad

Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Ycmia: 6:39pm
wizkid promise to show for there...where him dey?.

Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by SirLakes: 6:39pm
Bet wey Wizkid

Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by miqos03: 6:40pm
seen
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by joystickextend1(m): 6:41pm
cool
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Sage7(m): 6:41pm
Skales....who invite you?? Mogbomoya crew!

Am I the only Nairalanded at this wedding?? I dey one corner

Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by samdeto(m): 6:41pm
who is that guy with beards
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Keneking: 6:41pm
Nice sceneries ....close to devil's peak

Click like if you think...this wedding is cheaper in SA than Nigeria.

I click like grin
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by maureensylvia(f): 6:41pm
i prefer d trad
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by BruncleZuma: 6:42pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by psp2pc(m): 6:42pm
wizman may make surprise appearance
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by ceezarhh(m): 6:42pm
seen!...next please!...
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by EYOUYO: 6:43pm
OK o, congratulations to you, but my advice is try to keep ya marriage away from social media.
Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Rokia2(f): 6:43pm
samzzycash:
As a fan of wizkid
I can't help but admit the guy is crazy just why did Bleep he didn't attend the wedding even though he posted it on his IG that he is going to rock the white wedding after missing the traditional wedding.. Wizkid Is truly Mad

He probably was just doing all that for social media.

Banky must be disappointed in him.

