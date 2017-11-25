₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,455 members, 3,933,627 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 06:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa (4000 Views)
Groomsmen Flaunt Their Wristwatches At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding / Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) / Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding Photos In South Africa (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by 360metrosports: 5:21pm
Adesua Etomi and Banky W‘s white wedding is currently happening in Capetown, South Africa.
The couple said their “I Dos” at a gorgeous location in Camp Bays, Cape Town surrounded by friends and family.
http://metronaija.com/photos-celebrities-banky-w-adesua-etomi-white-wedding/
1 Like
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by 360metrosports: 5:22pm
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by vickvan(m): 5:22pm
Lovely.
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:22pm
Ok
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by 360metrosports: 5:23pm
2 Likes
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Khd95(m): 5:30pm
See as skales stand like plier wey them open
7 Likes
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Rokia2(f): 5:31pm
The white wedding looks so boring. The traditional was bomb AF.
8 Likes
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Praisles(f): 5:45pm
Khd95:OH brother,i was about saying that, but you too get mouth Sha,haba
3 Likes
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:50pm
Khd95:
Chai.
I hear new one.
Pliers wey dem open
Chai.
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by deedy111: 6:37pm
Cute
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by utenwuson: 6:37pm
ok
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by BEENUEL: 6:37pm
CATEGORY OF PEOPLE THAT IS ALREADY TIRED OF THIS BAAD2017 NEWS
SINGLES
GAYS
LESBIANS
AND BITTER heathered PEOPLE.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BANKY AND SUSU.
GOD BLESS YOUR UNION
1 Like
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Kashbwoyjnr: 6:38pm
Wizkid nko
1 Like
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Philtrik(m): 6:38pm
Thanks for reading the above comments.
Oya scroll down and kwantinue reading..
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by spaggyy(m): 6:39pm
Na wa oo
So because of an ordinary open field with olden wooden chairs this guys have to take their wedding to Cape Town.
We see all those celebs snapping in Cape Town, but if u ask them... That wedding has cost them more than they bargained for.
Yes wen u have money spend it... But on what really worths it.
They could have gotten a nice field all green here in Nigeria and safe the guests some unnecessary spendings.
#mytake
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by enemyofprogress: 6:39pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by rawpadgin(m): 6:39pm
N
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Kizyte(m): 6:39pm
Na wa o! This is too much na! Banky W, Adesua, Banky W, Adesua, Banky W, Etomi, Banky W, Etomi.... Haba! Make we hear another news na!
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by samzzycash(m): 6:39pm
As a fan of wizkid
I can't help but admit the guy is crazy just why did Bleep he didn't attend the wedding even though he posted it on his IG that he is going to rock the white wedding after missing the traditional wedding.. Wizkid Is truly Mad
3 Likes
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Ycmia: 6:39pm
wizkid promise to show for there...where him dey?.
2 Likes
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by SirLakes: 6:39pm
Bet wey Wizkid
2 Likes
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by miqos03: 6:40pm
seen
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by joystickextend1(m): 6:41pm
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Sage7(m): 6:41pm
Skales....who invite you?? Mogbomoya crew!
Am I the only Nairalanded at this wedding?? I dey one corner
2 Likes
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by samdeto(m): 6:41pm
who is that guy with beards
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Keneking: 6:41pm
Nice sceneries ....close to devil's peak
Click like if you think...this wedding is cheaper in SA than Nigeria.
I click like
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by maureensylvia(f): 6:41pm
i prefer d trad
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by BruncleZuma: 6:42pm
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by psp2pc(m): 6:42pm
wizman may make surprise appearance
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by ceezarhh(m): 6:42pm
seen!...next please!...
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by EYOUYO: 6:43pm
OK o, congratulations to you, but my advice is try to keep ya marriage away from social media.
|Re: Celebrities At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding In Capetown, South Africa by Rokia2(f): 6:43pm
samzzycash:
He probably was just doing all that for social media.
Banky must be disappointed in him.
1 Like
Listen To Basket Mouth's New Song Feat Wizkid And Eldee / Photos: Samklef’s Birthday Celebration / Arise Fashion Show: Models Protest Over Alleged Discriminatory Pay
Viewing this topic: Coolturbo(m), benuejosh(m), hayzed27(m), ndidibabe(f), uloewa, arokoola(m), OBIGS, bxcode(m), okezie007(m), FarahAideed, Mohjyh(f), codemarshal08(m), kimewills(f), DonSolo3013, inositol88(m), altercall, 12month, Hendrixtzee(m), uptohim2, nullboss, RETiredGay(m), SUXXI(m), awesome9ja, teaboy01, Jake101(f), emusbyz(m), Chigirl042(f), Trinity33(m), Ridens(f), bukolaar, Ramaa(m), drsamba, NaughtyBrainiac, afeemicky, Farmafric(m), bokunrawo(m), jossykondo, wolexy14(m), vowel(m), PropertyAdverts, Emmerich09(m), Kimzylove(f), BrowNetter(m), LeemahT(f), ujuvals, cyrielo(m), Bigbaz884, loyaltygame, Sundouglas, sacluxisback(m), TUGOCHUKWU, uyiekpenm(m), LotusFan, ChizzyMaris(f), reginaeb, Okonzy1(m), Vehon, tonexman18(m), VerAzriel, semoly(m), NORSIYK(m), Ladiva, ajigiteri(m), Sagamaje(m), Donclaracuzo, royallord1(m), gaudyangel(f), Sylvia4416, Optimist1234(m), ifyn4real(m), signature2012(m), meeky007(m), takeoff, Houseofglam7(f), melow, file1(m), raymod170(m), tola09(m), tetralogyfallot(m), Anaximander(f), supremsuccess(m), baski92(m), assamu1122(m), WHOcarex, Taiwo20(m), emmy02(m), 4Gzus, sunbodan(f), Ativ, Fweshspice(m), nennygal(f), ssfWeShss, Hardrive, gabriellaleo(f), emmanuelmacrow(m), teaseryoh, ecdcyber, Jasi7(m), PharmAlfred, vaca1, GENIUS18, nonsovich(m), josefite, IFYHENDY(m), Adamfta(m), ettybaba(m), maamisco(f), norriswood(m), Limitless72(m), sirp2007, Cardinaljossy(m), chidaike(m), vicuto, bestboss8(m), foxyk(m), Gibjewel(f), dedoz, trustyshoess(f), philipnw(m), marshalldgreat, AyLuxury(m), Akin1212(m), Meekris(m), Tynasparks(f), Damilare6293, 1shortblackboy, mosho4all(m), seunny4lif(m), adefemi56(m), Ozat, Mzthowxeen(f), Fabulous100, olamijuht, SolidGenius(m), Only1mi(f), turasumon(f), tobilaja, Yinkakatty(f), hemjaylee(m), Sugar97, ch3ckm8, MindExplorer(m), dake40(m), Missonas(f), drey076(m), tayecrypto, emolala(m), kecee99(m), geoinvestor(m), jegusj(m), VirtuesEmpire(f), Ekinematics, Joeflexy, femi4love(m), jonyjay(m), Gift60(f), goldedprince, ayxmania, faorex(m), Oluwakemi65(f), Fedora2, vickodedon(m), lalasticlala(m), bercarray(m), Josephstephen(m), bamoski(m), PENMIGHT(m), geo4c, Hayormeah(f), Gmajor(m), saidataremu, unadeymadkwa, Charmerbeautylooks(f), Lerumo, Deolaw, Specthatcher(f), rugxykay, Ayo4251(m), lexo4real(m), adedee14, hakinze00(m), lewalee(f), Sanchez01, fasky(m), Lilipawpaw, HARDDON, abdulgafarola13(m), mandhip, Jelvy, Financialfree, hopramaxi(m), CoolOne1, aparata, sagitariusbaby(m), StPete, Jerroryb123, mrpablo(m), Horyeh, mysteryman2014, BobbyDean(m), Candlelight07(m), Abduletudaye(m), sheunsheun(m), wale43(m), tayo60(f), Macopol01(m) and 321 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18