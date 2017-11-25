₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,519 members, 3,933,844 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 10:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) (565 Views)
First Customized Church In Built In Benue State (Photos) / 'I Support A Restructured Nigeria' - Pastor Bakare Addresses The Nation (speech) / Nobody Can Islamise Nigeria - Pastor Kumuyi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by Adieza(m): 5:49pm
10 years old robotics school in Ukraine.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=297768857395896&id=158338594672257
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 6:01pm
he's a Nigeria pastor,so d pastors who are in Nigeria y can't dey do d xame?
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by smulti(m): 6:33pm
Nigeria pastors .
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by orisa37: 7:16pm
No market for this in Nigeria.
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by chynie: 10:04pm
see
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by Brymo: 10:05pm
[right][/right]
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 10:05pm
adelaja stubborn man
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by Riversides2003(m): 10:05pm
.
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by lilfreezy: 10:06pm
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 10:06pm
.
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by ayxmania: 10:06pm
Nice
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by Alariiwo: 10:06pm
Jesse01:
Their own focus is tithes and how to milt the ever gullible sheepies.
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by xxx8533: 10:06pm
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by Darkseid(m): 10:06pm
tt
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 10:06pm
.
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 10:06pm
Na wa o
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by imhotep: 10:07pm
orisa37:APC dull@rds will kill the market with recession
|Re: Human Robotic School Built In Ukraine By A Nigeria Pastor & Others (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:07pm
Lack of electricity or constant electricity supply, simply kills talent .....
(0) (Reply)
Ring Back Tune Codes For Emajo On Mtn Is Only N50. / A Servant Of God With Elisha Type Of Anointing In Nigeria / T.B Joshua May Be Prosecuted By State Government
Viewing this topic: yomibelle(f), Bonemarrow32(m), noblemind, Smartei(m), gratefulalways, busky101(m), waveman2, Talkwell, benugo(m), mployer(m), NORSIYK(m), blesseddiddy10, Marvel1206, Hardrock1, ccharless77, obafemee80(m), goodman3(m), Patobaby12(f), NtoAkwaIbom(m), peace2all(m), TreasuredGlory, rattlesnake(m), Collinzo900, ultraboss(m), austinepreshyus(m), PointZerom, OkoAnike(m), asunaobi(m), streetshuttle(m), enemyofprogress, abdrazak, niyogeol(m), HIPROFILE(m), 7508, adajoe555(f), Riversides2003(m), FastShipping, lastkidconcepts, garantus2, chynie, lucompton, theoptimist298, cyrilfosy(m), M7even(m), makapella(m), ubamoney(m), Pidginwhisper, Spac01(m), ranson(m), otis54(m), Princefame1, Mc6xty(m), elantraceey(f), olumidazz, DrBling(m), Akathriel(m), lilfreezy, spella, debusion, sammyuche(m), Bodylover(m), zoedew, Alariiwo, keemsleek(m), loneatar, Tinny23(m), Chyjoval(m), fanwas(m), Mcdion, Ayospanish(m), nelson1200, mentro, aitcoded, 4rin(m), onoikenna, oliha03, xxx8533, dech2003, phoenix45(m), beledinho(m), PurerareGold, Eyimofe2017, pku(f), debh(m), tooltip, sogud, Ayiose(m), Darkseid(m), derecho(m), Mrjaz(m), Nonnyflex(m), Beety26(f), expozey(f), Hiccups, Jigba(f), dejik2m, dmaze, percyshelu(m), adidison(m), Nbanah(m), didinet(f), mariovito, Daniel058(m), Goshiii, sKeetz(m), milkymouth(m), SoftHeart(m), Eaglekus001, Thicktemptation(f), dee02(m), hotdealz(m), Fancyforlife, Dondbuzor, Standard92, proudlyYoruba(m), onyeka205(m), 1Nairaboy(m), Uyi168(m), Pascal181, doctorkush(m), afooiscool, magoo10(m), yeyeboi(m), imhotep, Megabros1, BruncleZuma, geosegun(m), deriana(f), Quoran, Lexusgs430, nuttyp, medtoks, google1(m), wildcatter23(m), strix(m), Horjondi(m) and 208 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6