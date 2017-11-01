Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions (2826 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnXR-MKhg64?t=60



British startup bio-bean has partnered with Shell and Argent Energy to create a coffee-based biofuel that will be used in London's diesel buses.



The company has produced 6,000 liters of coffee oil for the pilot project with London's transportation authority which is enough to help power the equivalent of one city bus for a year.



The startup collects used coffee grounds from cafes,restaurants and factories,and transports them to its recycling facility. There, the grounds are dried before coffee oil is extracted.



The coffee oil which makes up 20 percent of the final fuel blend,will then be mixed with traditional diesel to create B20 biofuel, which can be used in diesel buses without any modification.



According to bio-bean, the average Londoner drinks 2.3 cups of coffee a day, translating to over 200,000 tonnes of waste a year.



Bio-bean estimates that Britain produces 500,000 tonnes of coffee grounds a year, most of which are discarded in landfills where they can emit harmful greenhouse gases.



This scheme is the first time Transport for London has put coffee-based biofuel in its buses,previously testing waste from cooking oils on its 9,500 buses.



Source :https://autojosh.com/london-double-decker-buses-powered-coffee-waste-cut-diesel-emissions/



That thing is an environmental disaster in modern Europe so it will be a good thing

Mtcheeewww....abegi....Ambode don dey plan d same tin for danfo and brt tey tey

? Which way Nigeria



God doesn't love blacks, he is really punishing us in Africa.



God why? what did we do to deserve this God doesn't love blacks, he is really punishing us in Africa.God why? what did we do to deserve this

PMB will get us there,



Asé.

The moment I saw Shell, the king kong of carbon emissions I had a preminition... bullsh!t 2 Likes 1 Share

NotComplaining:

Thr momem

Here in Nigeria, we are trying to ensure that cattle stay on our roads like London double decker and sh1t and block the entire road, while their herders go on a rampage killing.





You see vision? 2 Likes 1 Share

KendrickAyomide:

Which way Nigeria ? 1 Share

samzzycash:

Happy Sunday guys

Chai

Today Sunday kwa



U no even fear God ChaiToday Sunday kwaU no even fear God

KendrickAyomide:

Which way Nigeria ? Oga better stop asking this if you no want die of high Blood pressure Oga better stop asking this if you no want die of high Blood pressure

Ok

And someone would tell you to have hope in Nigeria? Why can't we just be progressive in this nation, must everything be all about political parties, nepotism and corruption?



I frequent the politics section of NL, and in a few weeks, I became more temperamental and aggressive.

Nigeria is kinda doomed.





Anybody that can help me migrate, I am open for negotiations...

I saw Yemi Alade there on the video

Nice one

Knowledge aint static

Religion remains a major problem in Development of Africa.

Here we are deceived that prayer is the master key. 1 Like

Now dat's a thinking country........

Nations of this world are advancing scientifically, they are creating solutions to their problems daily. While here in a poor West African country they do not have enough brain to produce electricity for themselves. Despite all the money invested on our electrical engineering departments from independence. All they know how to do is to be tweeting " I get First Class I nor get work" up and down. Foolish generation of vipers



No light, no solution in sight and the idiots that claim to have distinction in this field are more useless than roadside beggars seeking for aids in the filthy streets of Kafanchan Kaduna.

These people disgust me.

Some of these buses are already being powered by coffee waste Some of these buses are already being powered by coffee waste

Alrty now

Sunshyne200:

And someone would tell you to have hope in Nigeria? Why can't we just be progressive in this nation, must everything be all about political parties, nepotism and corruption?



I frequent the politics section of NL, and in a few weeks, I became more temperamental and aggressive.

Nigeria is kinda doomed.





Anybody that can help me migrate, I am open for negotiations...

I was with a top politician in my state a few days ago, and he said my friend..... your state has been shared, likewise Nigeria. "This country is dead" I was with a top politician in my state a few days ago, and he said my friend..... your state has been shared, likewise Nigeria. "This country is dead"

....here in naija NNPC signed MOU with Ondo state to use cassava for same purpose ..



Nigeria ll get there Nothing new....here in naija NNPC signed MOU with Ondo state to use cassava for same purpose ..Nigeria ll get there