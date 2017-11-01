₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,625 members, 3,934,237 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 07:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions (2826 Views)
Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around / Audi Ordered To Recall 24,000 Cars Running Diesel Emissions-Cheating Software / LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com (1) (2) (3) (4)
|London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by Automotive1(m): 12:27am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnXR-MKhg64?t=60
British startup bio-bean has partnered with Shell and Argent Energy to create a coffee-based biofuel that will be used in London's diesel buses.
The company has produced 6,000 liters of coffee oil for the pilot project with London's transportation authority which is enough to help power the equivalent of one city bus for a year.
The startup collects used coffee grounds from cafes,restaurants and factories,and transports them to its recycling facility. There, the grounds are dried before coffee oil is extracted.
The coffee oil which makes up 20 percent of the final fuel blend,will then be mixed with traditional diesel to create B20 biofuel, which can be used in diesel buses without any modification.
According to bio-bean, the average Londoner drinks 2.3 cups of coffee a day, translating to over 200,000 tonnes of waste a year.
Bio-bean estimates that Britain produces 500,000 tonnes of coffee grounds a year, most of which are discarded in landfills where they can emit harmful greenhouse gases.
This scheme is the first time Transport for London has put coffee-based biofuel in its buses,previously testing waste from cooking oils on its 9,500 buses.
Source :https://autojosh.com/london-double-decker-buses-powered-coffee-waste-cut-diesel-emissions/
Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by jerryunit48: 2:12am
That thing is an environmental disaster in modern Europe so it will be a good thing
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by lolaxavier(m): 6:40am
Mtcheeewww....abegi....Ambode don dey plan d same tin for danfo and brt tey tey
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:40am
Which way Nigeria?
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by doctorkush(m): 6:41am
God doesn't love blacks, he is really punishing us in Africa.
God why? what did we do to deserve this
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by ProudToBeAZombie: 6:41am
PMB will get us there,
Asé.
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by NotComplaining: 6:41am
The moment I saw Shell, the king kong of carbon emissions I had a preminition... bullsh!t
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by TonyOputa(m): 6:42am
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by ped21: 6:42am
NotComplaining:
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by DIKEnaWAR: 6:42am
Here in Nigeria, we are trying to ensure that cattle stay on our roads like London double decker and sh1t and block the entire road, while their herders go on a rampage killing.
You see vision?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by emmabest2000(m): 6:43am
KendrickAyomide:
1 Share
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by dontbothermuch: 6:43am
samzzycash:
Chai
Today Sunday kwa
U no even fear God
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by ChappyChase(m): 6:43am
KendrickAyomide:Oga better stop asking this if you no want die of high Blood pressure
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by ezex(m): 6:44am
Ok
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by prolifekits: 6:44am
Enjoy Purevpn black Friday as low as $1.64
Get Purevpn black Friday special now
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by Sunshyne200(m): 6:44am
And someone would tell you to have hope in Nigeria? Why can't we just be progressive in this nation, must everything be all about political parties, nepotism and corruption?
I frequent the politics section of NL, and in a few weeks, I became more temperamental and aggressive.
Nigeria is kinda doomed.
Anybody that can help me migrate, I am open for negotiations...
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by descrisom(m): 6:51am
I saw Yemi Alade there on the video
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by SokoDobo: 6:53am
Nice one
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by johnjay4u2u(m): 6:55am
Knowledge aint static
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by Saintsbrown(m): 6:56am
Religion remains a major problem in Development of Africa.
Here we are deceived that prayer is the master key.
1 Like
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by MrEdimulo82(m): 6:58am
Now dat's a thinking country........
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by overhypedsteve(m): 7:01am
Nations of this world are advancing scientifically, they are creating solutions to their problems daily. While here in a poor West African country they do not have enough brain to produce electricity for themselves. Despite all the money invested on our electrical engineering departments from independence. All they know how to do is to be tweeting " I get First Class I nor get work" up and down. Foolish generation of vipers
No light, no solution in sight and the idiots that claim to have distinction in this field are more useless than roadside beggars seeking for aids in the filthy streets of Kafanchan Kaduna.
These people disgust me.
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by Edet08(m): 7:04am
Automotive1:Some of these buses are already being powered by coffee waste
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by money121(m): 7:04am
Alrty now
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by teflonjake(m): 7:23am
Sunshyne200:
I was with a top politician in my state a few days ago, and he said my friend..... your state has been shared, likewise Nigeria. "This country is dead"
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by Sempumping(f): 7:32am
Nothing new ....here in naija NNPC signed MOU with Ondo state to use cassava for same purpose ..
Nigeria ll get there
|Re: London Double Decker Buses To Be Powered By Coffee Waste To Cut Diesel Emissions by LordAdam16: 7:37am
NotComplaining:
They know it is the end of an era and they're positioning themselves to have their share of the new renewable energy pie that's baking.
All of the big energy companies have their hands in renewable energy. It's called foresight.
-Lord
(0) (Reply)
Shipping Of Car From Uk To Lagos / Recommend Your Mechanic, Auto Parts Dealer Etc / How Much Does It Cost To Service A Honda Car
Viewing this topic: Julbu, PROPAGANDIST(m), senorova(m), Fleery, BossNation(m), Madeu(m), okogbemyk(m), timexkaka, ucheclub(m), Khaliyah(m), smartec, Pivot, chinoify, Kaygee10, seguno2, Bobby4090, Ynnk(f), baal(m), shachris02, abiderx, zeezyoung(m), Chineseface2(f), orimsamsam(m), austinzee007, tdayof(m), Haniel18(m), danjudchi, driy65(m), Mikechinos(m), takin35, Cybertext(m), tochukwuog(m), japansco(m), adaksbullet(m), KENZINCO(m), tempest01(m), expensiveguyman(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27