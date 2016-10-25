Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa (4803 Views)

2019: Buhari, Atiku, Kwankwaso Divide North / 2019: Buhari's Men In Dilemma / 2019: Buhari Woos South-east With Capital Projects

Speaking in an interview with the Sun on Sunday, Dogowa said the inability of the president to tackle security and economic challenges facing the country, is due to his frail health.



The former lawmaker, said advised Buhari “to go home and rest.”



According to him, “You see I don’t want to talk for APC. I am not an APC man.



“But I want you to talk as a Nigerian affected by governance.



“Okay…when you look at the level of insecurity in the country, when you look at the level of disunity among different sections of this country.



“When you look at the rate of inflation and the attendant hardship in the polity and when you look at the rate of unemployment staring us in the face, then definitely you will tell Buhari to just go home and rest.



“I think I am also telling him to go home and rest so that he would take care of his health like any other Nigerian is telling him at this time.”



Either the dullard want it or not, we shall send him home by 2019



Buhari if u know what is good for you just step aside voluntarily by 2019



Either he wont listen or the cabal wont let him. 3 Likes

Not only Buhari, every politician above 60 years should take back seat but the youths that are majority of the populace won't wise up and do the needful 6 Likes

bitter truth APC supporter are afraid to tell buhari. spending almost two years running from one hospital to another is not what Nigeria need at this critical time of insecurity and economic hardship. 7 Likes

This one knows that there is no way that PMB will contest and not win by a landslide.

The love that the north have for buhari is only likened to that of a mother for her child. Remember how the Northerners were celebrating and killing cow in the midst of a big recession to celebrate his return ?

PMB already has the nothern votes, done and dusted. Thats why y Adamawa governor is not dumb enough to sacrifice his position by decamping to PDP..

All it will take for the landslide to happen is for his im a tad o finish and commission the 2nd Nine r Bridge in the East. Fix the Lagos-Benin road in the West, fix Calabar Itu Highway in Uyo to totally appeade Aks and Cross River, complete the Ogoni cleanup.

Then go to the north to see tand by tbeir governors as they are commissioning projects.



And the kind Margin that PMB will win by, will be stuff of guiness books.





THERE IS NO MAN, BORN OF A WOMAN, OR TAKEN FROM A WOMAN'S WOMB, THAT CAN WIN PMB, IN THE NORTH...Kwankwanso is the closest loser, but the gap is still there. So this guy has all the reasons to tell PMB to go back home 2 Likes 2 Shares

This man afonjas will attack you ooh how dare you ask buhari to go and rest wait till afonjas got hold of you ,the worst amongst the afonjas re the Muslim afonjas,even if ooni of Ife say something that is against buhari in close door meeting the Muslim amongst them will take night bus to sokoto to report ooni to sultan 5 Likes

Let us prepare a golden handshake for him

as much as Buhari has failed as a president, most of the problems are from these politicians. what are these senators, governors and ministers doing to lift their constituents outta poverty? greedy bastards everywhere.

