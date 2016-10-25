₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,871 members, 3,934,966 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 04:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa (4803 Views)
2019: Buhari, Atiku, Kwankwaso Divide North / 2019: Buhari’s Men In Dilemma / 2019: Buhari Woos South-east With Capital Projects (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by Beress(m): 9:32am
Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Dogowa, first elected Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kano State, has told President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.
Speaking in an interview with the Sun on Sunday, Dogowa said the inability of the president to tackle security and economic challenges facing the country, is due to his frail health.
The former lawmaker, said advised Buhari “to go home and rest.”
According to him, “You see I don’t want to talk for APC. I am not an APC man.
“But I want you to talk as a Nigerian affected by governance.
“Okay…when you look at the level of insecurity in the country, when you look at the level of disunity among different sections of this country.
“When you look at the rate of inflation and the attendant hardship in the polity and when you look at the rate of unemployment staring us in the face, then definitely you will tell Buhari to just go home and rest.
“I think I am also telling him to go home and rest so that he would take care of his health like any other Nigerian is telling him at this time.”
https://thewhistler.ng/amp/story/2019-buhari-go-home-rest
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by Beress(m): 9:34am
Either the dullard want it or not, we shall send him home by 2019
Lalasticlala
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by 40kobo77: 9:34am
Buhari and Nnamdi Kanu are both F0ols.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by PeterObi2019(m): 9:38am
Buhari if u know what is good for you just step aside voluntarily by 2019
Atiku is ok!
17 Likes
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by se0un(m): 3:57pm
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by twilliamx: 3:58pm
Hmmm
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by DozieInc(m): 3:58pm
Either he wont listen or the cabal wont let him.
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:58pm
Not only Buhari, every politician above 60 years should take back seat but the youths that are majority of the populace won't wise up and do the needful
6 Likes
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by purem(m): 3:59pm
Yhu dat is reading dis.........
9 Likes
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by emeijeh(m): 3:59pm
Where is Sarrki?
11 Likes
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by Freshbank: 4:00pm
I think he is still active... According to the people that vote him in, so lets endure or enjoy wateva comes out
1 Like
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by jieta: 4:00pm
bitter truth APC supporter are afraid to tell buhari. spending almost two years running from one hospital to another is not what Nigeria need at this critical time of insecurity and economic hardship.
7 Likes
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by JayKayMaybachz(m): 4:00pm
The Daura man no send una sef..
Him wan do Mugabe for Naija...
It won't work cos we ain't brain-dead like the Zimbabweans
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by ceezarhh(m): 4:00pm
waiting for 2019 to see how things unfold...
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:00pm
This one knows that there is no way that PMB will contest and not win by a landslide.
The love that the north have for buhari is only likened to that of a mother for her child. Remember how the Northerners were celebrating and killing cow in the midst of a big recession to celebrate his return ?
PMB already has the nothern votes, done and dusted. Thats why y Adamawa governor is not dumb enough to sacrifice his position by decamping to PDP..
All it will take for the landslide to happen is for his im a tad o finish and commission the 2nd Nine r Bridge in the East. Fix the Lagos-Benin road in the West, fix Calabar Itu Highway in Uyo to totally appeade Aks and Cross River, complete the Ogoni cleanup.
Then go to the north to see tand by tbeir governors as they are commissioning projects.
And the kind Margin that PMB will win by, will be stuff of guiness books.
THERE IS NO MAN, BORN OF A WOMAN, OR TAKEN FROM A WOMAN'S WOMB, THAT CAN WIN PMB, IN THE NORTH...Kwankwanso is the closest loser, but the gap is still there. So this guy has all the reasons to tell PMB to go back home
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by asawanathegreat(m): 4:00pm
Buhari need rest in daura come 2019 biko
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by Cruz40(m): 4:01pm
Buhari should leave
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by lordkush: 4:02pm
only the usless head slamming brownies here think he's as fit as a horrse.
someone that can't even sack maina for reinstating a fugitive that was on the run from efcc
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by leezzz: 4:02pm
Beress:he has 100 cows shey??
miyetti allahhh peeps need him more
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by nnokwa042(m): 4:03pm
This man afonjas will attack you ooh how dare you ask buhari to go and rest wait till afonjas got hold of you ,the worst amongst the afonjas re the Muslim afonjas,even if ooni of Ife say something that is against buhari in close door meeting the Muslim amongst them will take night bus to sokoto to report ooni to sultan
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by free2ryhme: 4:03pm
Beress:
Where was your fvcking ass from the onset
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by Keneking: 4:03pm
Let us prepare a golden handshake for him
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by sdindan: 4:03pm
Gbam
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by GeniusVincent(m): 4:03pm
Yeye dey smell.
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by AishaBuhari: 4:04pm
Just watch how BMC would start blaming Nnamdi Kanu
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by SupremeBeast: 4:04pm
as much as Buhari has failed as a president, most of the problems are from these politicians. what are these senators, governors and ministers doing to lift their constituents outta poverty? greedy bastards everywhere.
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by Bigmikedagod(m): 4:04pm
Atiku2019
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by promise4040: 4:05pm
The BubuDullard I Know is very sturborn for nothing...,
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by AishaBuhari: 4:05pm
Bigmikedagod:I've not been seeing the Atiku guy lately! He's hiding
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by bigfish3k: 4:05pm
supported
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by arewaboy01(m): 4:06pm
Even if pmb does not campaign,he'll still win 2019 election..atiku,lamido,fayose and d rest are just wasting their time
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: ‘Buhari Should Go Home And Rest’ - Dogowa by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 4:09pm
GOOD BYE DAFTUS MUHAMMMADU BUBUHARI. GO HOME AND REST IN COMPANY OF YOUR CATTLES
Nairaland Peoples Party - The Party For A New Nigeria / Pdp Govt Is A Failure — Jerry Gana / Anambra Politics;Andy Uba: The Desperate Politician!
Viewing this topic: maxxx(m), Adejoe17, drarchallus(m), chaiks, sambos994(m), leadzeal(m), adisa786, moskke(m), jofatek9200(m), Okurumeh, Ximonak, tunji1(m), fergie001(m), zynzyn(m), Realchidi, dumodust(m), henryhemon(m), Fashdeejay, wolewole200(m), hypertension(m), Peterosky(m), mistakay, deprince77 and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26