Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Priscy01(f): 9:52am
A young Nigerian lady and a Facebook user identified as Ogechi Stella Njoku has taken to her Facebook timeline to share her rape story when she was still a teenage.
According to the lady, she was deflowered at the age of 16years through rape and was raped twice.
Read her story below;
"I have not been outspoken on my rape experiences, I decided not to write or emphasize much on it and about it, because the pains is more excruciating than the pains of being HIV positive.
But going by the actions of the so called comedian #Stainless Precious making fun of rape and justifying his actions as an act of comedy, I strongly believe it is hightime we held these peadractors responsible for rape.
#Stainless Precious, How dare you use rape as comedy under the pretense that you are a comedian?
Do you know what it means to be raped?
Do you know the pyschological effect on victims?
Do you understand the emotional trauma associated with rape?
I was raped and disflowered as a minor, twice was I raped helplessly, when I was 16 years old, today, I am 37 years old, that pains has refused to left me.
I escaped narrowly murdering the third person who attempted to rape me the third time while hawking because I had to, kicked him on his manhood (dick) when he had already torn my clothes into pieces, he was in pains when I ran out in pieces of clothes like rags, having my goods poured away.
Today I am HIV positive, without knowing how I got it, and here you are making bold to justify using rape as a comedy.
Your actions disgust me.
Do you have conscience at all?
How would you feel if your sister is raped?
How would you feel, if your daughter is raped?
How would you feel to have your wife raped?
How dare you justify rape into comedy?
Should I pray for you to experience it?
You have just succeeded to reawakened my pains, my fears and my disbelief.
I feel so much depressed right now like never before.
#I wish you could see through the pains of not been able to help yourself out of danger of rape.
#I wish you could fathom the cruelty of the perpetrators in a bid to feel that moment of sex satisfaction to themselves.
#I wish you could figure out the helplessness of the victim, those solid tears, the bitter pleading that fell on deaf ears, the wish and struggle to act or gain freedom, but overwhelmingly overpowered, then you would understand that it is a perpetual pain that would never go off from victims.
My case, my pains has refused to go, each time I had sex, I remember those actions, I remembered been held down against my wish, by 2 men while one penetrate me and another kept watch for security alert till they had turn by turn, four men against a minor. And one man would come up to make rape a fun for comedy and people preach forgiveness?
Ayam not understanding.
#The whole scenario came playing back on my head, I could hear my tiny voice shouting for help, I could feel afresh, those grasp for breathe, I could see clearly now these four men, their faces, the cigarette smokes, the odour, the way my hands were held against my will, by these four men who were bigger than me, who were supposed to protect a minor, I could remember how they lure me in pretense to buy my product, I could hear that shout of the name of my product that led me to Ekeonuwa market, I wish I never heard them calling for my product, I wish I had finished sales earlier that day. I wish the dawn never break up for that day.
They betrayed an innocent trust from a minor, who saw them as a potential customers.
Joyfully went to sell to them, but came out in pains and tears.
#What a black day, August 23, 1996, the unforgettable Ekeonuwa/Douglass Road Owerri.
#This guy just brought back the memories of such scenario to me, the hawking, the rape, the pains, my fruitless shout for help, the ability not to walk after their cruelty, and the cries.
Who da hell is this comedian?
Who licenced him to practice?
He is no different from the wicked men that raped me in my helpless estate.
#rapeisnotcomedy
#rapeisnotfun
#rapeisaperpertualpain
#saynotorape."
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Rokia2(f): 9:57am
So damn sad. Losing your virginity even to the love of your life is so damn painful, I can't even begin to imagine the pain she went through.
The Lord needs to reserve a special place at the bottom of hell for these rapists.
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by dingbang(m): 10:03am
Men should control themselves...
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by julietkcee(f): 10:03am
I don't think there is any other thing i hate more than rape!!!
Jesus!!!
Oversecretion of sex hormones
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by NairalandCS(m): 10:04am
There is masturbation.
There are escorts.
There are intimacy gadgets.
There is even girlfriends but yet some animals choose to rape.
I just weak.
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by MhizzAJ(f): 10:04am
It's okay for her to react just this way...Rape is such a terrible experience
How do people derive pleasure from forceful sex Too bad
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by lookatew: 10:04am
Damn!
This is heartwrenching ... Animals in human skin.
..and the weyrey comedian was justifying it instead of just apologizing..
I pray 7 Bobriskys fall forcefully on his nyàśh, let him know how funny rape is.
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Queenlovely(f): 10:05am
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Priscy01(f): 10:12am
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by luminouz(m): 10:21am
Rape ain't funny!
I have seen victims with most being traumatized n unable to trust men.
The worst are those with Stockholm syndrome....who can't ever enjoy sex with u..unless u ravish them harshly...like they were raped initially!
I still don't know wat pleasure I can get from sleeping with a geh against her wish...my diick won't even stand...
I don't derive pleasure from causing pain...which is wat most rapists seem to enjoy n I guess the adrenaline rush of being absolutely dominant!!!!
Fvck rapists from here to hell! Amen!
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by obedugo(m): 10:21am
Say No to Rape and Child Abuse even in comedy and during conversations...
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Lionbite(m): 10:31am
Our ladies should always move about with pepper spray.
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by ayxmania: 10:31am
I'm just weak.. Wild animals are better than some useless humans.
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Priscy01(f): 2:49pm
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Joislim(f): 3:03pm
so sad
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by onosprince(m): 4:08pm
If you dont want to be raped avoid home visit... How can u sleep at a guys house and expect him to act like a rev father.. Not all guys can control their urge, so be safe out there ladies.
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Sage7(m): 4:09pm
Ah Ahn! Another one...,,,I am tayad!
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by asawanathegreat(m): 4:09pm
Wetin dey worry dis one?
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by kgr8mike: 4:10pm
Put a smile on that face, God got you. God sent you here on a mission and nothing will stop you from fulfilling it, not HIV status, not rape. Just put a smile on that face.
Let me remind you, you are the only one that will go through what you are going through and still come out a success. Believe me your story will remain a source of inspiration and will be told properly.
And soon it will be "Despite being raped @ 16 and positive HIV status my life has turned to be a source of inspiration to many around the world."
Many will have hope as their own story unfolds and as they go through what they go through even as they will say: if this one will come out a success, then I will.
So all is not lost, God got you. Put a smile on that face.
I pray for you today that God who sent you here will see to it that the purpose for your coming is fulfilled in Jesus name. Amen.
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Daniel058(m): 4:10pm
Ahhhh
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by sotall(m): 4:10pm
OK
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by geostrata(m): 4:11pm
ok
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by emeijeh(m): 4:11pm
Hope she is married.
This one she is showing her face upandan
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by SmellingAnus(m): 4:12pm
Oh... Sad...
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by itsik(m): 4:13pm
This is serious sha.
Dont know if it's me or something.
The few times I have tried making out with a girl and she wasn't so wet down there or she wasn't so much in the mood.
Once I try to insert my D*** and I meet a brickwall or find any hinderance be it from my host or from whatever source, My d**** suddenly shrinks or go down on its own.
Even my ex girlfriend use to tunt me then with it that shey I know once she tries to make it difficult for me to enter once or twice that shey I know I will go down.
Guys, just program urself that way. It will help u avoid this kinda acts u will regret later. As most atimes u might be struggling with the lady and out of self defence she kills you in the process. My dear na die you die ooooo.
Dont even know why a sane man will enjoy sex by force or sex where she isnt wet enough or where she hasnt given her consent,.
Ladies also should try to avoid things that will lead to such.
My dear yes, ladies need to do that cos one thing is to overcome sin another is to avoid the occasion of sin. As a lady if u know those things you do or portray that make guys hot or Hot around you, stop them. Cos it might look like u are slaying or a fly girl, but actually the consequences might be what u never phantomed.
Please lets help each other. Ladies never go to any guy's house who isn't your guy to pass the night biko.
No To Rape.
Rape Is Not Good
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by ctex4real: 4:13pm
Queenlovely:If i am to commit suicide, all i need do is to jump from your stupidity down to your IQ! Get outta this thread
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Josh44s(m): 4:15pm
Queenlovely:
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Flashaldrin(m): 4:15pm
Queenlovely:
If Nairaland is still what it claims to be, this runt should be banned forever.
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by PrinceCEE(m): 4:16pm
Queenlovely:
Reading your comments disgusts me. You're a clear case of failed abortion.
You don't know the pains rape victims pass through, I don't think you do.
A friend of mine was raped, an innocent girl, her face was swollen outta how she cried throughout the night.
I wish you get raped soon, if and only if you're a girl.
But on a second thought, who rapes a borehole?
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by Robisky001: 4:16pm
Queenlovely:Hope you don't end up being a rape victim. Typed nonsense just to score cheap likes that won't come.
Re: Stainless Precious Rape Joke: Ogechi Stella Njoku, Rape Victim Slams Comedian by kendrace(f): 4:16pm
I feel your pain sister
