A young Nigerian lady and a Facebook user identified as Ogechi Stella Njoku has taken to her Facebook timeline to share her rape story when she was still a teenage.







According to the lady, she was deflowered at the age of 16years through rape and was raped twice.



Read her story below;

"I have not been outspoken on my rape experiences, I decided not to write or emphasize much on it and about it, because the pains is more excruciating than the pains of being HIV positive.



But going by the actions of the so called comedian #Stainless Precious making fun of rape and justifying his actions as an act of comedy, I strongly believe it is hightime we held these peadractors responsible for rape.



#Stainless Precious, How dare you use rape as comedy under the pretense that you are a comedian?



Do you know what it means to be raped?



Do you know the pyschological effect on victims?

Do you understand the emotional trauma associated with rape?



I was raped and disflowered as a minor, twice was I raped helplessly, when I was 16 years old, today, I am 37 years old, that pains has refused to left me.

I escaped narrowly murdering the third person who attempted to rape me the third time while hawking because I had to, kicked him on his manhood (dick) when he had already torn my clothes into pieces, he was in pains when I ran out in pieces of clothes like rags, having my goods poured away.



Today I am HIV positive, without knowing how I got it, and here you are making bold to justify using rape as a comedy.



Your actions disgust me.



Do you have conscience at all?



How would you feel if your sister is raped?

How would you feel, if your daughter is raped?

How would you feel to have your wife raped?



How dare you justify rape into comedy?



Should I pray for you to experience it?



You have just succeeded to reawakened my pains, my fears and my disbelief.



Dee Ogiamien

Jade Olise

Dorothy Njemanze

Chisara Agoha



I feel so much depressed right now like never before.



#I wish you could see through the pains of not been able to help yourself out of danger of rape.



#I wish you could fathom the cruelty of the perpetrators in a bid to feel that moment of sex satisfaction to themselves.



#I wish you could figure out the helplessness of the victim, those solid tears, the bitter pleading that fell on deaf ears, the wish and struggle to act or gain freedom, but overwhelmingly overpowered, then you would understand that it is a perpetual pain that would never go off from victims.



My case, my pains has refused to go, each time I had sex, I remember those actions, I remembered been held down against my wish, by 2 men while one penetrate me and another kept watch for security alert till they had turn by turn, four men against a minor. And one man would come up to make rape a fun for comedy and people preach forgiveness?



Ayam not understanding.



#The whole scenario came playing back on my head, I could hear my tiny voice shouting for help, I could feel afresh, those grasp for breathe, I could see clearly now these four men, their faces, the cigarette smokes, the odour, the way my hands were held against my will, by these four men who were bigger than me, who were supposed to protect a minor, I could remember how they lure me in pretense to buy my product, I could hear that shout of the name of my product that led me to Ekeonuwa market, I wish I never heard them calling for my product, I wish I had finished sales earlier that day. I wish the dawn never break up for that day.



They betrayed an innocent trust from a minor, who saw them as a potential customers.

Joyfully went to sell to them, but came out in pains and tears.



#What a black day, August 23, 1996, the unforgettable Ekeonuwa/Douglass Road Owerri.



#This guy just brought back the memories of such scenario to me, the hawking, the rape, the pains, my fruitless shout for help, the ability not to walk after their cruelty, and the cries.



Who da hell is this comedian?

Who licenced him to practice?

He is no different from the wicked men that raped me in my helpless estate.



#rapeisnotcomedy

#rapeisnotfun

#rapeisaperpertualpain

#saynotorape."



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-lady-who-was-raped-twice-at.html













So damn sad. Losing your virginity even to the love of your life is so damn painful, I can't even begin to imagine the pain she went through.



The Lord needs to reserve a special place at the bottom of hell for these rapists. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Men should control themselves... 1 Like

I don't think there is any other thing i hate more than rape!!!





Jesus!!!

Oversecretion of sex hormones 2 Likes 1 Share

There is masturbation.

There are escorts.

There are intimacy gadgets.



There is even girlfriends but yet some animals choose to rape.



I just weak. 21 Likes



How do people derive pleasure from forceful sex Too bad It's okay for her to react just this way...Rape is such a terrible experienceHow do people derive pleasure from forceful sexToo bad 3 Likes

Damn!



This is heartwrenching ... Animals in human skin.



..and the weyrey comedian was justifying it instead of just apologizing..



I pray 7 Bobriskys fall forcefully on his nyàśh, let him know how funny rape is. 3 Likes

Queenlovely:

Rape ain't funny!

I have seen victims with most being traumatized n unable to trust men.

The worst are those with Stockholm syndrome....who can't ever enjoy sex with u..unless u ravish them harshly...like they were raped initially!

I still don't know wat pleasure I can get from sleeping with a geh against her wish...my diick won't even stand...

I don't derive pleasure from causing pain...which is wat most rapists seem to enjoy n I guess the adrenaline rush of being absolutely dominant!!!!

Fvck rapists from here to hell! Amen! 5 Likes 1 Share

Say No to Rape and Child Abuse even in comedy and during conversations... 2 Likes

Our ladies should always move about with pepper spray.

I'm just weak.. Wild animals are better than some useless humans.

so sad

If you dont want to be raped avoid home visit... How can u sleep at a guys house and expect him to act like a rev father.. Not all guys can control their urge, so be safe out there ladies.

Put a smile on that face, God got you. God sent you here on a mission and nothing will stop you from fulfilling it, not HIV status, not rape. Just put a smile on that face.



Let me remind you, you are the only one that will go through what you are going through and still come out a success. Believe me your story will remain a source of inspiration and will be told properly.



And soon it will be "Despite being raped @ 16 and positive HIV status my life has turned to be a source of inspiration to many around the world."



Many will have hope as their own story unfolds and as they go through what they go through even as they will say: if this one will come out a success, then I will.



So all is not lost, God got you. Put a smile on that face.



I pray for you today that God who sent you here will see to it that the purpose for your coming is fulfilled in Jesus name. Amen. 1 Like

Hope she is married.





This one she is showing her face upandan

Oh... Sad...

This is serious sha.



Dont know if it's me or something.

The few times I have tried making out with a girl and she wasn't so wet down there or she wasn't so much in the mood.

Once I try to insert my D*** and I meet a brickwall or find any hinderance be it from my host or from whatever source, My d**** suddenly shrinks or go down on its own.

Even my ex girlfriend use to tunt me then with it that shey I know once she tries to make it difficult for me to enter once or twice that shey I know I will go down.

Guys, just program urself that way. It will help u avoid this kinda acts u will regret later. As most atimes u might be struggling with the lady and out of self defence she kills you in the process. My dear na die you die ooooo.

Dont even know why a sane man will enjoy sex by force or sex where she isnt wet enough or where she hasnt given her consent,.

Ladies also should try to avoid things that will lead to such.

My dear yes, ladies need to do that cos one thing is to overcome sin another is to avoid the occasion of sin. As a lady if u know those things you do or portray that make guys hot or Hot around you, stop them. Cos it might look like u are slaying or a fly girl, but actually the consequences might be what u never phantomed.

Please lets help each other. Ladies never go to any guy's house who isn't your guy to pass the night biko.



No To Rape.

Rape Is Not Good

Queenlovely:

hit like if you hate my point. If i am to commit suicide, all i need do is to jump from your stupidity down to your IQ! Get outta this thread If i am to commit suicide, all i need do is to jump from your stupidity down to your IQ! Get outta this thread 10 Likes 1 Share

Reading your comments disgusts me. You're a clear case of failed abortion.

You don't know the pains rape victims pass through, I don't think you do.



A friend of mine was raped, an innocent girl, her face was swollen outta how she cried throughout the night.



I wish you get raped soon, if and only if you're a girl.



But on a second thought, who rapes a borehole? Reading your comments disgusts me. You're a clear case of failed abortion.You don't know the pains rape victims pass through, I don't think you do.A friend of mine was raped, an innocent girl, her face was swollen outta how she cried throughout the night.I wish you get raped soon, if and only if you're a girl.But on a second thought, who rapes a borehole? 1 Like

