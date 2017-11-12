₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by dainformant(m): 10:21am
A 12-year-old boy can't seem to contain his joy after undergoing a successful surgery to correct his backward facing legs. According to reports, the young boy received free surgery on the #AfricaMercy to correct his legs and make hem straight again.
“Before, people would just stare at me in the street and label me a handicap. Now, they will look again,” the excited boy said after the surgery.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/12-year-old-boy-legs-facing-backward-smiles-undergoing-surgery-photos.html
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by dainformant(m): 10:22am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 10:24am
Backward facing legs
I thank God for his life
2 Likes
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by PMWSpirit(m): 10:24am
O boi , this one strong ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by dingbang(m): 10:25am
These people need our love more.....
1 Like
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by Lionbite(m): 10:25am
Thank God. Wishing you quick recovery.
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by Corrinthians(m): 10:27am
Lord I thank you for making me perfect.
8 Likes
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by IamPatriotic(m): 10:50am
God bless the people who sponsored the corrective surgery.
8 Likes
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by marshalldgreat: 10:54am
Wow
1 Like
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by jerflakes(m): 11:17am
This one na let me come and be going legs
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by FortifiedCity: 12:03pm
jerflakes:
You no well
11 Likes
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by jerflakes(m): 12:05pm
FortifiedCity:
2 Likes
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by Atiku2019: 12:14pm
Those I can pay my tithe to joyfully
1 Like
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by Realkenny: 12:34pm
Honestly I thank God for my life anytime I see people with problems like this it scares me cos I always put myself in their position... I'm always scared cos I don't know where I'll get the money for operation from...oluwa
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by Keneking: 1:35pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
1 Like
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by AngelicBeing: 1:41pm
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by MayorofLagos(m): 1:44pm
Chai! Wetin persin no go see for biafraland. . From the hairy chested monster to the front-facing elbow freak. Now this...
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by xmich(m): 1:45pm
MhizzAJ:[
Corrinthians:quote author=MhizzAJ post=62724782]Backward facing legs
I thank God for his life [/quote]
So what will the backward faced leg thank him for, for making him imperfect right?
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by falcon01: 1:53pm
Corrinthians:what about the boy?? what has he done to suffer?? is it part of Gods infinite plan to make him suffer?? what will he now thank God for??.
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by georgeben205(m): 2:14pm
jerflakes:Lmao my chest ooo
1 Like
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by jordyspices: 2:16pm
you are great so great u are doing marvelous things everything written about u is great
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by idyicy45: 2:35pm
ok
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by Hozier: 2:37pm
jordyspices:He is doing great things like creating this boy with backward legs and making him crawl on all fours like an animal?
Would you make this same post if this boy was your son?
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by Chechem: 2:46pm
Wow. Thank God for his life.
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by sKeetz(m): 2:51pm
Come and be going legs
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by desmond2pk: 2:55pm
Aaaah. I thought it was only buhari that has that come-and-be-going problem.
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by jordyspices: 3:28pm
Hozier:guy leave dat thing do u knw wat me i av been thru cos d internet didnt carry my own but still yet he remains great nd will always be great wat ever u think keep it to urself u need to see the light adios
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by idyicy45: 3:38pm
sKeetz:someone has said that already stop trying to be funny
1 Like
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by SolexxBarry(m): 3:51pm
So happy 4 him
Expect my new single, Solex Barry x oil dey your head
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by sKeetz(m): 4:22pm
idyicy45:
Busy body, fvck off my mention
1 Like
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by idyicy45: 4:24pm
sKeetz:E pain the idiot
|Re: Young Boy With Backward Facing Legs Excited After Undergoing Surgery. Photos by Gossiplover: 6:36pm
thank God for his life. lalasticlala, mynd44 what do u think
