“Before, people would just stare at me in the street and label me a handicap. Now, they will look again,” the excited boy said after the surgery.



A 12-year-old boy can't seem to contain his joy after undergoing a successful surgery to correct his backward facing legs. According to reports, the young boy received free surgery on the #AfricaMercy to correct his legs and make hem straight again."Before, people would just stare at me in the street and label me a handicap. Now, they will look again," the excited boy said after the surgery.

I thank God for his life

O boi , this one strong ooo 2 Likes

These people need our love more..... 1 Like

Thank God. Wishing you quick recovery.

Lord I thank you for making me perfect. 8 Likes

God bless the people who sponsored the corrective surgery. 8 Likes

This one na let me come and be going legs 6 Likes 1 Share

This one na let me come and be going legs



You no well

You no well

Those I can pay my tithe to joyfully 1 Like

Honestly I thank God for my life anytime I see people with problems like this it scares me cos I always put myself in their position... I'm always scared cos I don't know where I'll get the money for operation from...oluwa

But where is lalasticlala sef 1 Like

. From the hairy chested monster to the front-facing elbow freak. Now this... Chai! Wetin persin no go see for biafraland.. From the hairy chested monster to the front-facing elbow freak. Now this...

Backward facing legs

I thank God for his life

Lord I thank you for making me perfect.

I thank God for his life [/quote]



So what will the backward faced leg thank him for, for making him imperfect right?

Lord I thank you for making me perfect. what about the boy?? what has he done to suffer?? is it part of Gods infinite plan to make him suffer?? what will he now thank God for??. what about the boy?? what has he done to suffer?? is it part of Gods infinite plan to make him suffer?? what will he now thank God for??.

Lmao my chest ooo

you are great so great u are doing marvelous things everything written about u is great

He is doing great things like creating this boy with backward legs and making him crawl on all fours like an animal?

Would you make this same post if this boy was your son?





Would you make this same post if this boy was your son? He is doing great things like creating this boy with backward legs and making him crawl on all fours like an animal?Would you make this same post if this boy was your son?

Wow. Thank God for his life.

Come and be going legs

Aaaah. I thought it was only buhari that has that come-and-be-going problem.

He is doing great things like creating this boy with backward legs and making him crawl on all fours like an animal?

Would you make this same post if this boy was your son?





guy leave dat thing do u knw wat me i av been thru cos d internet didnt carry my own but still yet he remains great nd will always be great wat ever u think keep it to urself u need to see the light adios

someone has said that already stop trying to be funny

So happy 4 him



Expect my new single, Solex Barry x oil dey your head

someone has said that already stop trying to be funny

Busy body, fvck off my mention

E pain the idiot