Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 10:57am
A photo realistic drawing of Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God by Kalejaye O. T.

I take commissions too.

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 10:57am
Slimszy:
A photo realistic drawing of Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God by Kalejaye O. T.

I take commissions too.

Cc lalasticlala mynd44 seun
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by 40kobo77: 11:06am
It looks cool.

How much and where are you based?
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 11:14am
40kobo77:
It looks cool.

How much and where are you based?

Thank you.
I am in Abuja at the moment and i deliver worldwide.. Kindly contact me on 08066463938 (whatsapp)

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Queenlovely(f): 11:16am
A

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by DOUBLEWAHALA: 11:24am
Queenlovely:
Your mate are drawing bill gate and dangote you are here drawing one deranged pastor.
Fasten you're seat belt it's gonna be a bumpy rid










my view; I hate picture being snapped with sepia
make it a clean shot so that we can see it authenticity


that picture to most of us looks like a filter

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by OtemSapien: 11:25am
The face of Adebole Adejale the thief. Hmm.
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 11:39am
DOUBLEWAHALA:

Fasten you're seat belt it's gonna be a bumpy rid










my view; I hate picture being snapped with sepia
make it a clean shot so that we can see it authenticity


that picture to most of us looks like a filter


Lol... Its doesn't look authentic to you? Good luck in your search of authenticity.. Maybe this will convince you

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 11:41am
OtemSapien:
The face of Adebole Adejale the thief. Hmm.

The social media is always fun until you're arraigned for libel..

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by DOUBLEWAHALA: 11:42am
Slimszy:



Lol... Its doesn't look authentic to you? Good luck in your search of authenticity.. Maybe this will convince you
I said clean shot ewu!!!
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by OtemSapien: 11:42am
Slimszy:


The social media is always fun until you're arraigned for libel..
What if I file a lawsuit for being swindled through tithes and offerings? grin

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 11:51am
DOUBLEWAHALA:

I said clean shot ewu!!!

You may wish to come to my studio to see my works live... Btw, you can see some of my works here http://www.nairaland.com/3596696/archive-kalejaye-o-t-artworks Have a great day bro
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by captainking(m): 12:07pm
Slimszy:



Lol... Its doesn't look authentic to you? Good luck in your search of authenticity.. Maybe this will convince you
He is simply saying that you are too good to the point be believes it's his real picture instead of a drawing..

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 12:16pm
captainking:

He is simply saying that you are too good to the point be believes it's his real picture instead of a drawing..

Thank you Sir, I'm humbled. I understand his point now.
Ps: I love your signature..that's my watchword

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by captainking(m): 4:10pm
Slimszy:


Thank you Sir, I'm humbled. I understand his point now.
Ps: I love your signature..that's my watchword
thanks...keep the good work up.. Your talent js great..

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by MsNgo40(f): 9:02pm
Sir,
If you have really drawn this, then you are truly gifted!
That drawing looks exactly like some of the portraits that I have seen of this pastor on this website.
Amazing work smiley

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Julivas: 9:29pm
OtemSapien:
The face of Adebole Adejale the thief. Hmm.
Though you have freedom of speech...... but you can leave him for God to judge instead of causing unnecessary things to youself sir.

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by miqos03: 9:30pm
ok, take it to the pastor now
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by BruncleZuma: 9:31pm
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by wwwtortoise(m): 9:32pm
Nice artistry
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by peacemara54(m): 9:32pm
check my signature
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by emeijeh(m): 9:33pm
Nice one op,
Your drawings looks perfect.




To all those calling this great man of God negative names, I leave you all in the hands of God.
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by scholes23(m): 9:33pm
Good job. Keep it up. I must confess, drawing is not easy at all. Its a talent. Thumbs up

Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by sisisioge: 9:34pm
Lovely... I am always in awe of those that can really draw. Well done OP.
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by UbanmeUdie: 9:34pm
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by chronique(m): 9:34pm
How much do you charge per portrait?
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Adorable90(f): 9:35pm
Nice one bro.
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Marvel1206: 9:35pm
You are too good
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Benita27(f): 9:35pm
OtemSapien:
What if I file a lawsuit for being swindled through tithes and offerings? grin
No one swindled you. You were not forced at gun point to drop offering/tithe so quit these attention seeking comments.
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by scholes23(m): 9:36pm
emeijeh:
J
peacemara54:
hmm
check my signature
miqos03:
ok, take it to the pastor now
Now that you've all booked your spaces, say something better
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Candypot(f): 9:36pm
See talent.... Lovely grin
Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Backinfront(m): 9:36pm
Ugly thief

