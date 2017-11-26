₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 10:57am
A photo realistic drawing of Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God by Kalejaye O. T.
I take commissions too.
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 10:57am
Slimszy:
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by 40kobo77: 11:06am
It looks cool.
How much and where are you based?
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 11:14am
40kobo77:
Thank you.
I am in Abuja at the moment and i deliver worldwide.. Kindly contact me on 08066463938 (whatsapp)
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Queenlovely(f): 11:16am
A
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by DOUBLEWAHALA: 11:24am
Queenlovely:Fasten you're seat belt it's gonna be a bumpy rid
my view; I hate picture being snapped with sepia
make it a clean shot so that we can see it authenticity
that picture to most of us looks like a filter
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by OtemSapien: 11:25am
The face of Adebole Adejale the thief. Hmm.
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 11:39am
DOUBLEWAHALA:
Lol... Its doesn't look authentic to you? Good luck in your search of authenticity.. Maybe this will convince you
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 11:41am
OtemSapien:
The social media is always fun until you're arraigned for libel..
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by DOUBLEWAHALA: 11:42am
Slimszy:I said clean shot ewu!!!
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by OtemSapien: 11:42am
Slimszy:What if I file a lawsuit for being swindled through tithes and offerings?
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 11:51am
DOUBLEWAHALA:
You may wish to come to my studio to see my works live... Btw, you can see some of my works here http://www.nairaland.com/3596696/archive-kalejaye-o-t-artworks Have a great day bro
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by captainking(m): 12:07pm
Slimszy:He is simply saying that you are too good to the point be believes it's his real picture instead of a drawing..
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Slimszy: 12:16pm
captainking:
Thank you Sir, I'm humbled. I understand his point now.
Ps: I love your signature..that's my watchword
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by captainking(m): 4:10pm
Slimszy:thanks...keep the good work up.. Your talent js great..
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by MsNgo40(f): 9:02pm
Sir,
If you have really drawn this, then you are truly gifted!
That drawing looks exactly like some of the portraits that I have seen of this pastor on this website.
Amazing work
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Julivas: 9:29pm
OtemSapien:Though you have freedom of speech...... but you can leave him for God to judge instead of causing unnecessary things to youself sir.
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by miqos03: 9:30pm
ok, take it to the pastor now
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by BruncleZuma: 9:31pm
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by wwwtortoise(m): 9:32pm
Nice artistry
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by peacemara54(m): 9:32pm
hmm
check my signature
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by emeijeh(m): 9:33pm
Nice one op,
Your drawings looks perfect.
To all those calling this great man of God negative names, I leave you all in the hands of God.
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by scholes23(m): 9:33pm
Good job. Keep it up. I must confess, drawing is not easy at all. Its a talent. Thumbs up
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by sisisioge: 9:34pm
Lovely... I am always in awe of those that can really draw. Well done OP.
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by UbanmeUdie: 9:34pm
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by chronique(m): 9:34pm
How much do you charge per portrait?
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Adorable90(f): 9:35pm
Nice one bro.
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Marvel1206: 9:35pm
You are too good
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Benita27(f): 9:35pm
OtemSapien:No one swindled you. You were not forced at gun point to drop offering/tithe so quit these attention seeking comments.
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by scholes23(m): 9:36pm
emeijeh:
peacemara54:
miqos03:Now that you've all booked your spaces, say something better
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Candypot(f): 9:36pm
See talent.... Lovely
|Re: Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander by Backinfront(m): 9:36pm
Ugly thief
