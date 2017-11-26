Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Drawing Of Pastor E. A. Adeboye By A Nairalander (1400 Views)

A photo realistic drawing of Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God by Kalejaye O. T.



I take commissions too. 12 Likes 1 Share

It looks cool.



How much and where are you based?

It looks cool.



How much and where are you based?

Thank you.

I am in Abuja at the moment and i deliver worldwide.. Kindly contact me on 08066463938 (whatsapp) Thank you.I am in Abuja at the moment and i deliver worldwide.. Kindly contact me on 08066463938 (whatsapp) 1 Like

A 1 Like

Your mate are drawing bill gate and dangote you are here drawing one deranged pastor. Fasten you're seat belt it's gonna be a bumpy rid





















my view; I hate picture being snapped with sepia

make it a clean shot so that we can see it authenticity





that picture to most of us looks like a filter Fasten you're seat belt it's gonna be a bumpy ridmy view; I hate picture being snapped with sepiamake it a clean shot so that we can see it authenticitythat picture to most of us looks like a filter 1 Like

The face of Adebole Adejale the thief. Hmm.

Lol... Its doesn't look authentic to you? Good luck in your search of authenticity.. Maybe this will convince you Lol... Its doesn't look authentic to you? Good luck in your search of authenticity.. Maybe this will convince you 1 Like

The face of Adebole Adejale the thief. Hmm.

The social media is always fun until you're arraigned for libel.. The social media is always fun until you're arraigned for libel.. 6 Likes

Lol... Its doesn't look authentic to you? Good luck in your search of authenticity.. Maybe this will convince you I said clean shot ewu!!! I said clean shot ewu!!!

The social media is always fun until you're arraigned for libel.. What if I file a lawsuit for being swindled through tithes and offerings? What if I file a lawsuit for being swindled through tithes and offerings? 1 Like 1 Share

I said clean shot ewu!!!

You may wish to come to my studio to see my works live... Btw, you can see some of my works here You may wish to come to my studio to see my works live... Btw, you can see some of my works here http://www.nairaland.com/3596696/archive-kalejaye-o-t-artworks Have a great day bro

Lol... Its doesn't look authentic to you? Good luck in your search of authenticity.. Maybe this will convince you He is simply saying that you are too good to the point be believes it's his real picture instead of a drawing.. He is simply saying that you are too good to the point be believes it's his real picture instead of a drawing.. 2 Likes

He is simply saying that you are too good to the point be believes it's his real picture instead of a drawing..

Thank you Sir, I'm humbled. I understand his point now.

Ps: I love your signature..that's my watchword Thank you Sir, I'm humbled. I understand his point now.Ps: I love your signature..that's my watchword 2 Likes

Thank you Sir, I'm humbled. I understand his point now.

Ps: I love your signature..that's my watchword thanks...keep the good work up.. Your talent js great.. thanks...keep the good work up.. Your talent js great.. 2 Likes



If you have really drawn this, then you are truly gifted!

That drawing looks exactly like some of the portraits that I have seen of this pastor on this website.

Amazing work Sir,If you have really drawn this, then you are truly gifted!That drawing looks exactly like some of the portraits that I have seen of this pastor on this website.Amazing work 2 Likes

The face of Adebole Adejale the thief. Hmm. Though you have freedom of speech...... but you can leave him for God to judge instead of causing unnecessary things to youself sir. Though you have freedom of speech...... but you can leave him for God to judge instead of causing unnecessary things to youself sir. 1 Like

ok, take it to the pastor now

Nice artistry

hmm

check my signature

Nice one op,

Your drawings looks perfect.









To all those calling this great man of God negative names, I leave you all in the hands of God.

Good job. Keep it up. I must confess, drawing is not easy at all. Its a talent. Thumbs up 1 Like

Lovely... I am always in awe of those that can really draw. Well done OP.

How much do you charge per portrait?

Nice one bro.

You are too good

What if I file a lawsuit for being swindled through tithes and offerings? No one swindled you. You were not forced at gun point to drop offering/tithe so quit these attention seeking comments. No one swindled you. You were not forced at gun point to drop offering/tithe so quit these attention seeking comments.

hmm

ok, take it to the pastor now Now that you've all booked your spaces, say something better Now that you've all booked your spaces, say something better

See talent.... Lovely