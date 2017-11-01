Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor E.A Adeboye Reacts To Daddy Freeze's Comments On Tithes (VIDEO) (19436 Views)

Man's Too Hot - Pastor Foluke Adeboye Gushes Over Her Husband Pastor E.A Adeboye / Daddy Freeze Reacts To Signboard Of 4 Different Churches In The Same Building / Pastor E.A Adeboye Is A Murderer – Kemi Olunloyo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





His words appeared to be directed at OAP Daddy Freeze who is fund of castigating Pastors and preaching against tithing.



Video and transcript of the Pastor's sermon below.



''Showed me something on the internet about one fellow who said he was talking about tithe, that we shouldn't pay tithe. At first, I didn't want to listen but God said ''wait na, listen to what he has to say''.

And the fellow continued to talked he said ''tithe is supposed to be used to buy alcohol so they can drink in church''. I said well, now we know who is talking. Even mad people don't go to Church to drink alcohol. No, no, no.

No matter how crazy somebody is, the moment you say this is a Church, ask him to come in and drink, he will say ''I'm not that crazy''. Because even in his madness, he knows when you say this is the house of God, the house belongs to God.''

However, Daddy Freeze responded to the sermon by the Pastor about him.



Pastor Adeboye is a great man, but he should watch the kind of people he is surrounded with. If you can single him out, he's a wonderful person

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/pastor-e-a-adeboye-tithing-oap-freeze.html





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrcJJQ52I-8&feature=youtu.be The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye has reacted to talks on the internet which speaks against tithing.His words appeared to be directed at OAP Daddy Freeze who is fund of castigating Pastors and preaching against tithing.Video and transcript of the Pastor's sermon below.However, Daddy Freeze responded to the sermon by the Pastor about him. 2 Likes

Even his church members didn't believe the lies.



Adeboye didn't talk about owning fleets of aircraft, instead he lied about Daddyfreeze.

Daddyfreeze never said churches should use tithe money to buy alcohol.

His anger is towards billionaire Pastors. The ones who enjoy opulent lifestyles but tell their congregants their reward is in heaven.



Jesus Christ was not wearing gold shoes even though we knew he could. Jesus lived a simple life unlike our millionaire pastors.



Easier for a poor and repentant thief to enter into heaven than these multi millionaire pastors, their heaven is already here on earth.



They will tell you to donate half your salary promising you that God would repay you tenfold.



And I asked them: How much tithes did Dangote, Mark Zuckerberg Bill Gate pay to become so wealthy?

God would bless you if you obey him not if you pay tithes. Money means nothing to God. 174 Likes 22 Shares

Daddy Freezer, you see your life, where is that meme 4 Likes 2 Shares

Pastor Adeboye shouldn't have paid attention to him. When you fight a mad man people won't know who's mad. But truthfully, salvation is free and it doesn't cost 10% of your income. 15 Likes 1 Share

i hope for the Guys sake he responds wisely 1 Like

ehhh... inukwa Its now so clear DADDY FREEZE have been right all this while....."use tithe to buy alcohol and drink in church" what kind of scam response is thatehhh... inukwa 75 Likes 2 Shares

He was definitely not referring to Freeze because Freeze never made such statement.



One thing about this pastors is that they will never address this tithe issue once and for all, they will just keep beating around the bush





Every sane mind knows that tithing as a Christian is wrong









Modified: I just made a little research and Freeze made a comment similar to that and he was purposely quoted out of context by dubious Adeboye. I just lost more respect for the man.





And Freeze was right.



Deuteronomy 14: 25 and 26.





22 Be sure to set aside a tenth of all that your fields produce each year. 23 Eat the tithe of your grain, new wine and olive oil, and the firstborn of your herds and flocks in the presence of the Lord your God at the place he will choose as a dwelling for his Name, so that you may learn to revere the Lord your God always. 24 But if that place is too distant and you have been blessed by the Lord your God and cannot carry your tithe (because the place where the Lord will choose to put his Name is so far away), 25 then exchange your tithe for silver, and take the silver with you and go to the place the Lord your God will choose. 26 Use the silver to buy whatever you like: cattle, sheep, wine or other fermented drink, or anything you wish. Then you and your household shall eat there in the presence of the Lord your God and rejoice. 67 Likes 7 Shares

HsLBroker:

Daddy Freezer, you see your life, where is that meme Did you bother watching the video? Even the church goers didn't believe him, watch again.

Christianity is not how much tithes you pay in church.









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fv-65njpozY





As a Christian stop burying your head in the sand pretending pastors are not fleecing their congregation. Did you bother watching the video? Even the church goers didn't believe him, watch again.Christianity is not how much tithes you pay in church.As a Christian stop burying your head in the sand pretending pastors are not fleecing their congregation. 24 Likes 5 Shares

Should Pastor Adeboye be reacting, bringing himself to Daddy freezes level, just thinking aloud 3 Likes

Offline Map Navigation for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO INTERNET



Reverse Camera Which Enables you to Monitor,Record and pack properly with no stress





Bluetooth Calls With Your Car while driving





Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country



Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country





More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc



NO CD WAHALA, It comes with 16GB. INTERNAL MEMORY





13 MONTHS WARRANTY



0-7-0-3-6-8-6-00-1-4

D kind masturbation wey the sheeples go mastur for here no go be small thing. 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol

APC has affected Adeboye... See he didn't even make a single sense. 25 Likes 3 Shares

CampuChan:

Even his church members didn't believe the lies.



Adeboye didn't talk about owning fleets of aircraft, instead he lied about Daddyfreeze.

Daddyfreeze never said churches should use tithe money to buy alcohol.

His anger is towards people like billionaire Pastor Adeboye. The ones who enjoy opulent lifestyles but tell their congregants their reward is in heaven.

may God Almighty in his infinite mercy forgive you may God Almighty in his infinite mercy forgive you 4 Likes 1 Share

Please let stop giving this man who failed in everything except being an OAP any more reference. He is not worth it 5 Likes

Gotta save your business 4 Likes 2 Shares

Sadly they are both right

And the drama continues 1 Like

#freethesheeples 5 Likes







This man is a blatant liar guilty of blasphemy



God asked him to listen.



The way these pastors call their intuition or conscience 'God' makes me sick This man is a blatant liar guilty of blasphemyThe way these pastors call their intuition or conscience 'God' makes me sick 33 Likes 4 Shares

Bunmiaji:

may God Almighty in his infinite mercy forgive you Why do we lose all logic and sense of reason when topics of "men of God" are raised, like Adeboye doesn't need God's forgiveness as well Why do we lose all logic and sense of reason when topics of "men of God" are raised, like Adeboye doesn't need God's forgiveness as well 25 Likes 3 Shares

Perhaps the video is not complete

Nevertheless it's has not shown an adequate response

On the other hand, is a response really required or deserved?



Well if you must do something, do it well.

Free the Sheeple✔ 10 Likes 1 Share

So Pastor Adeboye stood in front of his clients and lied to them.



Did DaddyFreeze ever talked about drinks and alcohols in the church? Just like Buhari, this man surrounds himself with sycophants. 21 Likes 2 Shares

CampuChan:

Even his church members didn't believe the lies.



Adeboye didn't talk about owning fleets of aircraft, instead he lied about Daddyfreeze.

Daddyfreeze never said churches should use tithe money to buy alcohol.

His anger is towards people like billionaire Pastor Adeboye. The ones who enjoy opulent lifestyles but tell their congregants their reward is in heaven.



Jesus Christmas was not wearing gold shoes eve8n when we know he could. Jesus lived a simple life unlike our millionaire pastors.



Easier for a poor and repentant thief to enter into heaven than these multi millionaire pastors, their heaven is on earth here.

Clapp for yourself.



Maybe you don't know Jesus did not use a phone talk more about registering as a nairander. why don't you follow Jesus footstep by doing exactly what he does?



sirBLUNT:

hate daddy freeze or not daddy freeze is saying the truth he is using bible verses to prove his point y nt quote the bible too and say no daddy freeze, dis is wat the bible say...daddy freeze carry go abeg only the guilty are afriad of the truth

Just wondering where you kept your sense. Goan read 1 John 4:1 Dear friends, do not believe everyone who claims to speak by the Spirit. You must test them to see if the spirit they have comes from God. For there are many false prophets in the world.

The things of God is not for a Kanal man like u and Freeze. thats why He said John 4:24 God is spirit, and his worshipers must worship in the Spirit and in truth."



The Bible which is God's word is not a dictionary. Even Devil Can quote Bible front and Back without mistakes.



If you claim to be a Christian, you should have a Discerning Spirit working perfectly in you. You don't need Freeze to tell you what to do Clapp for yourself.Maybe you don't know Jesus did not use a phone talk more about registering as a nairander. why don't you follow Jesus footstep by doing exactly what he does?Just wondering where you kept your sense. Goan read 1 John 4:1The things of God is not for a Kanal man like u and Freeze. thats why He said John 4:24The Bible which is God's word is not a dictionary. Even Devil Can quote Bible front and Back without mistakes.If you claim to be a Christian, you should have a Discerning Spirit working perfectly in you. You don't need Freeze to tell you what to do 4 Likes 3 Shares

as much as am not a fan of tithing, I still don't deem it fit to criticize d act. man of God should also aid matters by using d money to help d poor instead of purchasing private jets. 1 Like 1 Share

Hmm....

Daddy freeze seems to be a demented fellow ,making himself available for the devil"s use.



Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture 1 Like

hate daddy freeze or not daddy freeze is saying the truth he is using bible verses to prove his point y nt quote the bible too and say no daddy freeze, dis is wat the bible say...daddy freeze carry go abeg only the guilty are afriad of the truth 30 Likes