SUNDAY JJOKE: “We will fight corruption better than APC when we take over in 2019 – PDP”. For more jokes text PDP to 419.

https://mobile.twitter.com/elrufai/status/934734493553963009 Pics . 3 Likes 1 Share

This stupid network providers also disturbs the life of a Governor with their rubbish SMS.



El Rufai...I am not subscribing even if it is free. 3 Likes

More pics

sdindan:

Pics . "Apc is the second 11 of pdp" Nigerians no go kill person "Apc is the second 11 of pdp" Nigerians no go kill person 34 Likes 1 Share

buhair don affect dis guy 1 Like

Uncle lalasticlala food don done

Yeye de smell 1 Like

Lh19:





"Apc is the second 11 of pdp" Nigerians no go kill person 4 Likes

Nigerians nu get joy oooo see how they lamblasted El rufai and APC





2019 seasonal film a must watch . 3 Likes

It will do APC like a dream, except Buhari doesn't contest again.



Nothing in the last 3years inspires Nigerians to vote APC.



Indeed if we are stuck with PDP and APC



Let's keep rotating them every 4years. If they perform and it's clear to all. We re-elect. For now APC must go. Even KOWA is better 21 Likes





In fact ,this man is a JJOKE Lol..... JJoke.....In fact ,this man is a 14 Likes 1 Share

" APC is the second eleven of pdp" 8 Likes

El rufai Will Neva be fgvin fr killing Christians And Shia





To see how APC is fighting corruption in 2017...text 'lai' to *101*419 and wait for voice prompt APC is very useless...To see how APC is fighting corruption in 2017...text 'lai' to *101*419 and wait for voice prompt 10 Likes

I'm so happy that more eyes have opened. Unfortunately they just needed to taste and see that APC is a poisoned chalice! Let me wait for the prematurely born idiots that will call the commenters IPOB. E don clear everybody for eye except for d dead zombies that really don't know better..bunch of useless jjokers 5 Likes

This comment was damn epic. 9 Likes 1 Share

PDP is a joker, they can never rule again. 2 Likes 2 Shares

all nigeriians are just too savage why











WHEN THEM GO GET SENSE WORK FOR 9JA 9ja politicians always taking matters of states for a "JJOKE" ....WHEN THEM GO GET SENSE WORK FOR 9JA

short man devil... 3 Likes 1 Share

Huh ok..

Dey cajole yourslef.



Ourmumu don do 2 Likes

Just to tell you, both PDP and APC are same propagandists 2 Likes

I feel sad already that a Gov cant spell joke.. Not only that, so corruption is now a joke...



No more governance but fighting corruption..



Tufia... Tufia... EFCC and ICPC that could have worked have been politicized by both APC and PDP.



Let them not face their work and keep fighting corruption in the media. 2 Likes

See this failure is talking. 16 Likes 1 Share



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Y-VPnrUfgg



lmao politicians sha lmao politicians sha

The Joke was on him...

Kaduna teachers and governor....

Apc will make 1 naira =$ 1...

Mistake Nigerian made ..

We didn't ask which $,US $ or Zimbabwe $.

APC-Scam. 5 Likes

Epic...

Same scam line APC used in 2014/2015, yet corruption is fighting them, they are not fighting corruption. 2 Likes

Both he and his APC party are jokes themselves 2 Likes

When the examiner is as confused as the examined.