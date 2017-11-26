₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by sdindan: 6:44pm
Pics .
SUNDAY JJOKE: “We will fight corruption better than APC when we take over in 2019 – PDP”. For more jokes text PDP to 419.
https://mobile.twitter.com/elrufai/status/934734493553963009
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by Mologi(m): 6:45pm
This stupid network providers also disturbs the life of a Governor with their rubbish SMS.
El Rufai...I am not subscribing even if it is free.
3 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by sdindan: 6:47pm
More pics
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by Lh19(m): 6:49pm
sdindan:"Apc is the second 11 of pdp" Nigerians no go kill person
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by ojun50(m): 6:49pm
buhair don affect dis guy
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by Lh19(m): 6:50pm
Uncle lalasticlala food don done
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by ejibaba(m): 6:51pm
Yeye de smell
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by sdindan: 6:51pm
Lh19:
4 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by chriskosherbal(m): 6:52pm
Nigerians nu get joy oooo see how they lamblasted El rufai and APC
2019 seasonal film a must watch .
3 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by Built2last: 7:17pm
It will do APC like a dream, except Buhari doesn't contest again.
Nothing in the last 3years inspires Nigerians to vote APC.
Indeed if we are stuck with PDP and APC
Let's keep rotating them every 4years. If they perform and it's clear to all. We re-elect. For now APC must go. Even KOWA is better
21 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by Nasa28(m): 7:18pm
Lol..... JJoke.....
In fact ,this man is a JJOKE
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by Khd95(m): 7:49pm
" APC is the second eleven of pdp"
8 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by Isokowadoo: 8:00pm
El rufai Will Neva be fgvin fr killing Christians And Shia
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by Keneking: 8:01pm
APC is very useless...
To see how APC is fighting corruption in 2017...text 'lai' to *101*419 and wait for voice prompt
10 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by freeze001(f): 8:11pm
I'm so happy that more eyes have opened. Unfortunately they just needed to taste and see that APC is a poisoned chalice! Let me wait for the prematurely born idiots that will call the commenters IPOB. E don clear everybody for eye except for d dead zombies that really don't know better..bunch of useless jjokers
5 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by emeijeh(m): 9:50pm
This comment was damn epic.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by D5000y: 10:12pm
PDP is a joker, they can never rule again.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by 1shortblackboy: 10:25pm
all nigeriians are just too savage why
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by Primusinterpares(m): 10:33pm
9ja politicians always taking matters of states for a "JJOKE" ....
WHEN THEM GO GET SENSE WORK FOR 9JA
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by Firefire(m): 10:34pm
short man devil...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by joystickextend1(m): 10:35pm
Huh ok..
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by seunlly(m): 10:35pm
Dey cajole yourslef.
Ourmumu don do
2 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by Flashh: 10:36pm
Just to tell you, both PDP and APC are same propagandists
2 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by sapientia(m): 10:36pm
I feel sad already that a Gov cant spell joke.. Not only that, so corruption is now a joke...
No more governance but fighting corruption..
Tufia... Tufia... EFCC and ICPC that could have worked have been politicized by both APC and PDP.
Let them not face their work and keep fighting corruption in the media.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by wunmi590(m): 10:36pm
See this failure is talking.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by tungbaga: 10:37pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Y-VPnrUfgg
lmao politicians sha
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by pol23: 10:38pm
The Joke was on him...
Kaduna teachers and governor....
Apc will make 1 naira =$ 1...
Mistake Nigerian made ..
We didn't ask which $,US $ or Zimbabwe $.
APC-Scam.
5 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by quiverfull(m): 10:38pm
Epic...
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by gurunlocker: 10:38pm
Same scam line APC used in 2014/2015, yet corruption is fighting them, they are not fighting corruption.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by maberry(m): 10:39pm
Both he and his APC party are jokes themselves
2 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by oka4ugoo: 10:39pm
When the examiner is as confused as the examined.
|Re: Governor El-Rufai's Joke About PDP Fighting Corruption Better Than APC In 2019 by beamtopola: 10:40pm
I thought it was only IBO's who hate APC? cause I m also seeing people from the west and north.
3 Likes
