|2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by lightblazingnow(m): 4:21am
AS FORMER VP EYES PDP’S PRESIDENTIAL TICKET: We’re ready for atiku – shekarau, lamido, makarfi
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/as-former-vp-eyes-pdp-s-presidential-ticket-we-re-ready-for-atiku-shekarau-lamido-makarfi.html
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by lightblazingnow(m): 4:21am
Fight to finish
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by sarrki(m): 5:14am
Shekarau you should know better
Look back year 2003 when you had the support of Then General Muhammadu Buhari in Kano , you didn't have a dime just the word SAK ( strictly,Only) fetched you that seat you occupied for 8years
When you betrayed him in 2015 and you wanted to put in a stooge there thinking you are the one loved with all the infrastructural development that you did
You were rejected hands down
Pmb is loved
Most especially among the old, young and women
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by clevvermind(m): 5:18am
we have seen Buhari, now let's see Atiku. Let's give Atiku a try. i am tired of buhari.
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by tydi(m): 5:31am
All this old politicians self,they aint never going to be tired of all this power tussle,i advice them to pave way for a young and vibrant politicians to take up the helms of affairs cus these old men brain assimilation speed has rapidly diminished due to age on their side..oga atiku come 2019 election you will not win that presidential seat.
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by tydi(m): 5:36am
NO TO HAUSA PRESIDENT AGAIN.
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by CaptainJeffry: 5:37am
sarrki:Fixed.
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by dunkem21(m): 5:55am
I think we should give Atiku a chance..
We have suffered enough.
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by sarrki(m): 5:58am
dunkem21:
Never ,ever and will never
Only in ipobs enclave such will happen
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by Corrinthians(m): 5:59am
Wow. This is so nice.
Atiku last seen leaving his palatial residence at Maitama on his newly acquired tear rubber P-Wagon (2019 model), heading in the direction of Wadata Plaza to recieve his Killer Party cum Osu presidential nomination form.
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by Corrinthians(m): 6:02am
dunkem21:How about praying for the resurrection of Nnamdiot Cownu? Is that not worth doing?
What happened to you people's Biafla of death?
Atiku will never be president. Kiss the truth.
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by OfficialAwol(m): 6:02am
They are ready to fight him when he is yet to join any party.
What if he joins APGA Kwanu?
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by dunkem21(m): 6:07am
Corrinthians:
Omenka, stop bothering my mentions with those washed rhetorics.. Or you want us to get started this early pai pai
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by sarrki(m): 6:11am
Corrinthians:
Morning co compatriot
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by madridguy(m): 6:20am
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by ipobarecriminals: 6:27am
National Association of THIEVES
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by Corrinthians(m): 6:29am
madridguy:I was once his apprentice. I know all the places to touch to maximise the pain.
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by nwakibe: 6:36am
They should allow Atiku to joing PDP first now. Haba!
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by Mrokaykay(m): 7:00am
I will Atikulate in 2019
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by greatiyk4u(m): 7:16am
If Atiku is PDP's hope of redemption then, it is finished wallahi,
I just pity my Igbo brothers nd sisters who will have no other option than to support an Northern muslim in 2019,
Pathetic!
We shall all help Atiku to chop our money he looted and Vote PMB for continuity and consolidation................
For presidential election, Anambra is settled for PMB because Obiano will not allow his supporters vote PDP a party his arc enemy Peter Obi belongs to
Let's all join hands to enjoy Atiku money and vote wisely
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by greatiyk4u(m): 7:17am
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by ibsfamilia(m): 7:31am
greatiyk4u:talk for yourself, the Anambra people are ever ready to vote that dullard Buhari who have maimed,raped and marginalised her
|Re: 2019 PDP Presidential Ticket: We Are Ready For Atiku – Shekarau, Lamido, Makarfi by funlord(m): 7:50am
dunkem21:
I'm sure you are from aba? Your kind are always willing to support the dregs in any society after all!
