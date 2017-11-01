₦airaland Forum

“Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges - Crime - Nairaland

“Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by IamHeWrites: 9:36am
A Twitter user has taken to the platform to alleged that Nigerians are involved in the auctioning of migrants off as slaves in Libya.

News about “slave markets” (in North Africa, particularly Libya) where Nigerians and other Africans are being sold for $400 or less have been making the rounds after a CNN report was published.

The Twitter user, on his timeline, shared a thread on a friend who attempted crossing from Africa to Europe but was sold off as a slave instead.

The friend eventually found his way back to Nigeria, he wrote, but not before he was sold twice, raped, beaten and abused.
The friend was one of 32 who arrived in Libya in July 2016, out of 49 who left Nigeria.

All of the girls were sold, he wrote, and only 3 of 29 boys made it back home.

Read the thread below;


http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/selling-fellow-citizens-to-libyan.html

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by biacan(f): 9:42am
This is no news........it happen to my friends thank GOD they survived
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by rafhell(m): 9:42am
Crazy world we live in
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by RETIREDMUMU(m): 9:43am
this a lesson and a messages to all the individuals that doesn't believe in striving and become successful in their own country

they takin dangerous route to the European country

nothing more word than let's build this nation kiss

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by Munae(f): 9:43am
#DUMBFOUNDED
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by Oyindidi(f): 9:45am
Watin you dey find for sokoto dey your sokoto trousergrin
Thank God for keeping you alive.

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:47am
its a no brainer that black Africans are involved in this madness....one of these migrants confirmed on video that people from Mali/Senegal/Niger worked together with these Arab human traffickers.
Libyan coast guard selling africans to rebel and human traffickers, Blacks used as organ salvage etc

and before we all cry like biatches, in Mauritania, there are still people who own SLAVES, in all legality.

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by ArchangeLucifer: 9:51am
Good.

Serves the weaklings right.

Sarrki should be exported there ASAP.

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by Benjom(m): 10:14am
This reminds me of "Kintakinte"... abi na "Kuntakunte" sef.
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by darkenkach(m): 10:54am
Lol, Edo people comes to mind.

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by eleojo23: 12:11pm
If you can go through the pains of crossing the desert to go to Libya then you have what it takes to succeed in this country.

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by Primusinterpares(m): 12:11pm
where is our sense of humanity



we have lost it.
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by omocalabar(m): 12:11pm
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by BruncleZuma: 12:11pm
Trans-Saharan Slave Trade
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by PointZerom: 12:11pm
The same way Tinubu sold Nigerians to Hausa Fulani cabals.

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by Tmelisfon: 12:12pm
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by DLondonboiy: 12:12pm
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by dukie25: 12:12pm
Not one Nigerian was sold into slavery during the last administration.

Badluck always follow Buhari just like his cows follow him anywhere he goes.

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by Jaytecq(m): 12:12pm
honestly, we need to wise up on this side of the World. There is no such thing as nothing for something.
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by Evablizin(f): 12:12pm
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by drekog: 12:13pm
Hardship at its peak
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by ScotFree: 12:13pm
Nigerians Reacts



Nairalanders React



Scotfree Reacts


Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by Sunnycliff(m): 12:13pm
All these wickedness is unfair. Anyway our desperation to travel abroad is our undoing, no thanks to the barbaric leaders we have in our political cycle of leadership

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by SalamRushdie: 12:13pm
No surprises becuase Nigerians sell themselves out every single day

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by mickapolo: 12:14pm
Nigerian can do anything just to leave this country,

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by NigerDeltan(m): 12:14pm
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by Thewesterner: 12:15pm
In Bini here... It's either '' the high way'' or' 'no way'...

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by asawanathegreat(m): 12:15pm
The blame goes back to our government.
Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by onatisi(m): 12:15pm
the most annoying thing is despite all these warnings and information filtering out of libya
many youths are presently boarding the bus to libya
with the believe that they are smarter and sharper so all these things wont happen to them
i dont pity whatever fate anyone suffers in libya

nigerians no dey hear word

Re: “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges by goodnews777: 12:16pm
Love for money is killing NIGERIANS everywhere.

