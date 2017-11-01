Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / “Nigerians Selling Fellow Citizens To Libyan Rebels” - Twitter User Alleges (4722 Views)

You Expose Your Body Parts & Write 'Jesus Baby': See Response A Twitter User Got / How Lapping A Girl Destroyed A 3 Years Relationship - Twitter User !!! / 10 Countries Where Government Beg Citizens To Have Sex (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





News about “slave markets” (in North Africa, particularly Libya) where Nigerians and other Africans are being sold for $400 or less have been making the rounds after a CNN report was published.



The Twitter user, on his timeline, shared a thread on a friend who attempted crossing from Africa to Europe but was sold off as a slave instead.



The friend eventually found his way back to Nigeria, he wrote, but not before he was sold twice, raped, beaten and abused.

The friend was one of 32 who arrived in Libya in July 2016, out of 49 who left Nigeria.



All of the girls were sold, he wrote, and only 3 of 29 boys made it back home.



Read the thread below;





http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/selling-fellow-citizens-to-libyan.html A Twitter user has taken to the platform to alleged that Nigerians are involved in the auctioning of migrants off as slaves in Libya.News about “slave markets” (in North Africa, particularly Libya) where Nigerians and other Africans are being sold for $400 or less have been making the rounds after a CNN report was published.The Twitter user, on his timeline, shared a thread on a friend who attempted crossing from Africa to Europe but was sold off as a slave instead.The friend eventually found his way back to Nigeria, he wrote, but not before he was sold twice, raped, beaten and abused.The friend was one of 32 who arrived in Libya in July 2016, out of 49 who left Nigeria.All of the girls were sold, he wrote, and only 3 of 29 boys made it back home.Read the thread below;

This is no news........it happen to my friends thank GOD they survived

Crazy world we live in

this a lesson and a messages to all the individuals that doesn't believe in striving and become successful in their own country



they takin dangerous route to the European country



nothing more word than let's build this nation 4 Likes 1 Share

#DUMBFOUNDED



Thank God for keeping you alive. Watin you dey find for sokoto dey your sokoto trouserThank God for keeping you alive. 1 Like

its a no brainer that black Africans are involved in this madness....one of these migrants confirmed on video that people from Mali/Senegal/Niger worked together with these Arab human traffickers.

Libyan coast guard selling africans to rebel and human traffickers, Blacks used as organ salvage etc



and before we all cry like biatches, in Mauritania, there are still people who own SLAVES, in all legality. 3 Likes 1 Share

Good.



Serves the weaklings right.



Sarrki should be exported there ASAP. 8 Likes

This reminds me of "Kintakinte"... abi na "Kuntakunte" sef.

Lol, Edo people comes to mind. 1 Like 1 Share

If you can go through the pains of crossing the desert to go to Libya then you have what it takes to succeed in this country. 12 Likes 2 Shares









we have lost it. where is our sense of humanitywe have lost it.

l





Trans-Saharan Slave Trade Trans-Saharan Slave Trade

The same way Tinubu sold Nigerians to Hausa Fulani cabals. 8 Likes

Na wa oo

Not one Nigerian was sold into slavery during the last administration.



Badluck always follow Buhari just like his cows follow him anywhere he goes. 2 Likes 1 Share

honestly, we need to wise up on this side of the World. There is no such thing as nothing for something.

Hardship at its peak

Nigerians Reacts







Nairalanders React







Scotfree Reacts





2 Likes

All these wickedness is unfair. Anyway our desperation to travel abroad is our undoing, no thanks to the barbaric leaders we have in our political cycle of leadership 2 Likes 1 Share

No surprises becuase Nigerians sell themselves out every single day 1 Like 1 Share





Thanks to Bet9ja and Nigerian can do anything just to leave this country,Thanks to Bet9ja and NaijaBet.com for always paying me everywweek

Munae:

#DUMBFOUNDED

how are u pretty

NigerDeltan:



how are u pretty am fine am fine

In Bini here... It's either '' the high way'' or' 'no way'... 1 Like 1 Share

The blame goes back to our government.

the most annoying thing is despite all these warnings and information filtering out of libya

many youths are presently boarding the bus to libya

with the believe that they are smarter and sharper so all these things wont happen to them

i dont pity whatever fate anyone suffers in libya



nigerians no dey hear word 7 Likes 2 Shares